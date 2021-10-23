Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35118

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — G01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs J B, A-516

Acres: 1,484.86

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35119

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs J B, A-516

Acres: 1,484.86

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37329

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Kruciak A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 305.52

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34200

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Modern Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Grover

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 5.14 miles W of Moulton

Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11

Acres: 1,625.13

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33530

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INEOS USA Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Cliffhanger OL Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 8,300

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N of West Point

Survey Name: Alley, T, A-1

Acres: 683.83

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36911

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Mika A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,543 barrels per day

Gas: 968,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 642 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,316 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,674 ft.–17,240 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36914

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Mika A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,423 barrels per day

Gas: 608,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 551 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,270 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,694 ft.–17,245 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36913

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Mika A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,267 barrels per day

Gas: 1,428,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 837 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,305 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,750 ft.–17,305 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35093

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Henderson

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Stump, J S, A-430

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Westoff

Oil: 2,128 barrels per day

Gas: 2,154,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,719 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,538 psi

Total Depth: 18,956 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,944 ft.–18,941 ft.

