Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35118
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — G01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs J B, A-516
Acres: 1,484.86
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35119
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs J B, A-516
Acres: 1,484.86
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37329
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Kruciak A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 7.37 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 305.52
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34200
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Modern Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Grover
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 5.14 miles W of Moulton
Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11
Acres: 1,625.13
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33530
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INEOS USA Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Cliffhanger OL Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 8,300
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N of West Point
Survey Name: Alley, T, A-1
Acres: 683.83
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36911
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Mika A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,543 barrels per day
Gas: 968,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 642 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,316 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,674 ft.–17,240 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36914
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Mika A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,423 barrels per day
Gas: 608,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 551 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,270 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,694 ft.–17,245 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36913
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Mika A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,267 barrels per day
Gas: 1,428,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 837 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,305 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,750 ft.–17,305 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35093
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Henderson
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Stump, J S, A-430
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Westoff
Oil: 2,128 barrels per day
Gas: 2,154,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,719 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,538 psi
Total Depth: 18,956 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,944 ft.–18,941 ft.
