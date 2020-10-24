Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35037

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Ulrich A — Williams A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Mc Coy, J JR, A-30

Acres: 1,303.19

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37023

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Acres: 622.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37024

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge

Survey Name: White, J M, A-288

Acres: 622.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37022

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davila-Graham-Kowalik SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Acres: 1,287.47

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34339

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Pilgrim Unit B

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Pate, P, A-374

Acres: 296.71

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35091

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Amexco

Lease Name: Duson Russell Unit

Well No.: B 1

Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela

Total Depth: 6,200

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of El Campo

Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-242

Acres: 40

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36672

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Arktika E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Falls City

Oil: 1,593 barrels per day

Gas: 524,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,100 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,265–18,037 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36652

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Korora E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Morris, N H, A-456

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale

Oil: 1,165 barrels per day

Gas: 349,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 984 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,364 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,650–18,297 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36660

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Korora K

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI CO, A-82

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale

Oil: 801 barrels per day

Gas: 344,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,052 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,408 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,719–18,332 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36662

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Falls City

Oil: 3,095 barrels per day

Gas: 509,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,352 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,228–19,283 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36654

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Korora G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Morris, N H, A-456

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale

Oil: 1,247 barrels per day

Gas: 339,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,036 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,555 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,568–18,488 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36661

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Korora L

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI CO, A-82

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale

Oil: 835 barrels per day

Gas: 337,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,327 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,329 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,591–18,259 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36659

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Korora J

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: CI CO, A-82

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale

Oil: 795 barrels per day

Gas: 203,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,813 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,378 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,056–18,307 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36653

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Korora F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Morris, N H, A-456

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale

Oil: 1,401 barrels per day

Gas: 351,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 937 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,577 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 8,530–18,509 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34265

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Grohl A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,597 barrels per day

Gas: 1,173,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,095 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,723–18,035 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34266

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Grohl B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 2,166 barrels per day

Gas: 1,286,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,953 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,624–19,887 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34267

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Grohl C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 2,859 barrels per day

Gas: 1,309,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,065 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,737–20,001 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34268

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Grohl D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 2,096 barrels per day

Gas: 1,347,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,086 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,644–20,008 ft.

