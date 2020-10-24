Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35037
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Ulrich A — Williams A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Mc Coy, J JR, A-30
Acres: 1,303.19
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37023
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Acres: 622.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37024
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.36 miles NW of Runge
Survey Name: White, J M, A-288
Acres: 622.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37022
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davila-Graham-Kowalik SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Acres: 1,287.47
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34339
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Pilgrim Unit B
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Pate, P, A-374
Acres: 296.71
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35091
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Amexco
Lease Name: Duson Russell Unit
Well No.: B 1
Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela
Total Depth: 6,200
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of El Campo
Survey Name: I&GN RR CO, A-242
Acres: 40
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36672
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Arktika E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Falls City
Oil: 1,593 barrels per day
Gas: 524,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,100 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,265–18,037 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36652
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Korora E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Morris, N H, A-456
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale
Oil: 1,165 barrels per day
Gas: 349,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 984 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,364 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,650–18,297 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36660
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Korora K
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI CO, A-82
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale
Oil: 801 barrels per day
Gas: 344,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,052 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,408 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,719–18,332 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36662
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1 mile NE of Falls City
Oil: 3,095 barrels per day
Gas: 509,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,352 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,228–19,283 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36654
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Korora G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Morris, N H, A-456
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale
Oil: 1,247 barrels per day
Gas: 339,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,036 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,555 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,568–18,488 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36661
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Korora L
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI CO, A-82
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale
Oil: 835 barrels per day
Gas: 337,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,327 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,329 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,591–18,259 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36659
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Korora J
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: CI CO, A-82
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale
Oil: 795 barrels per day
Gas: 203,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,813 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,378 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,056–18,307 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36653
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Korora F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Morris, N H, A-456
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles SE of Stockdale
Oil: 1,401 barrels per day
Gas: 351,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 937 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,577 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 8,530–18,509 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34265
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Grohl A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,597 barrels per day
Gas: 1,173,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,095 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,723–18,035 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34266
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Grohl B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 2,166 barrels per day
Gas: 1,286,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,953 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,624–19,887 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34267
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Grohl C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 2,859 barrels per day
Gas: 1,309,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,065 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,737–20,001 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34268
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Grohl D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 2,096 barrels per day
Gas: 1,347,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,086 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,644–20,008 ft.
