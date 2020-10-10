Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37010
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 419.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37011
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 419.75
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37012
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles SE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 419.75
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33129
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp
Lease Name: Henley GU
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Hope (Wilcox Massive)
Total Depth: 14,550 ft.
Direction and Miles: 19.2 miles S of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Gerphart, P, A-213
Acres: 691.35
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35404
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 194
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SW of Lane City
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Acres: 2,510.41
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36566
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Davis B
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,103 barrels per day
Gas: 715,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 11/25 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,887 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,867 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,809 –17,706 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36567
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Davis B
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,692 barrels per day
Gas: 798,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 233/500 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,079 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,614 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,913–17,456 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36564
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Davis B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 1,613 barrels per day
Gas: 694,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 523/1000 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,273 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,982 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,715 –17,732 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36705
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 29H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 461.64 barrels per day
Gas: 3,024,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 252 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,591 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,190 ft.
Perforations: 11,229-17,543 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36704
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 28H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 435.85 barrels per day
Gas: 3,333,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 231 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,389 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,146 ft.
Perforations: 11,251-17,122 ft.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33982
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Double Play Oil & Gas, Inc
Lease Name: Nelson
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Holzmark (Pettus)
Survey Name: Poitevent, J, A-272
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NW of Beeville
Oil: 2.5 barrels per day
Gas: 426,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,230 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,210 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,755 ft.
Perforations: 4,190–4,196 ft.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33538
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit 1
Well No.: 17
Field Name: West Ranch, S. (6,470 Sand)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Oil: 181 barrels per day
Gas: 193,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 850 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 8,835 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,712 ft.
Perforations: 6,531–6,534 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33800
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2059
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SW of Vanderbilt
Oil: 8 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,545 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,489 ft.
Perforations: 5,823-5,838 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-31897
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Omega Alpha Resources
Lease Name: L.M. Diemer
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Heyser (6,200)
Survey Name: Galban, J E, A-34
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Bloomington
Oil: 68.90 barrels per day
Gas: 14,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 170 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,537 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,500 ft.
Perforations: 6,178-6,188 ft.
