Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37010

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 419.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37011

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 419.75

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37012

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles SE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 419.75

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33129

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp

Lease Name: Henley GU

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Hope (Wilcox Massive)

Total Depth: 14,550 ft.

Direction and Miles: 19.2 miles S of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Gerphart, P, A-213

Acres: 691.35

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35404

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 194

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SW of Lane City

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Acres: 2,510.41

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36566

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Davis B

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,103 barrels per day

Gas: 715,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 11/25 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,887 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,867 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,809 –17,706 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36567

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Davis B

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,692 barrels per day

Gas: 798,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 233/500 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,079 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,614 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,913–17,456 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36564

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Davis B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 1,613 barrels per day

Gas: 694,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 523/1000 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,273 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,982 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,715 –17,732 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36705

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 29H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 461.64 barrels per day

Gas: 3,024,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 252 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,591 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,190 ft.

Perforations: 11,229-17,543 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36704

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 28H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 435.85 barrels per day

Gas: 3,333,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 231 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,389 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,146 ft.

Perforations: 11,251-17,122 ft.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33982

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Double Play Oil & Gas, Inc

Lease Name: Nelson

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Holzmark (Pettus)

Survey Name: Poitevent, J, A-272

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NW of Beeville

Oil: 2.5 barrels per day

Gas: 426,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,230 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,210 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,755 ft.

Perforations: 4,190–4,196 ft.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33538

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch State Oil & Gas Unit 1

Well No.: 17

Field Name: West Ranch, S. (6,470 Sand)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Oil: 181 barrels per day

Gas: 193,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 850 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 8,835 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,712 ft.

Perforations: 6,531–6,534 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33800

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2059

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles SW of Vanderbilt

Oil: 8 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,545 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,489 ft.

Perforations: 5,823-5,838 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-31897

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Omega Alpha Resources

Lease Name: L.M. Diemer

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Heyser (6,200)

Survey Name: Galban, J E, A-34

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Bloomington

Oil: 68.90 barrels per day

Gas: 14,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 170 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,537 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,500 ft.

Perforations: 6,178-6,188 ft.

