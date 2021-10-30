Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35120

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 24000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs. J B, A-516

Acres: 1,484.86

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35121

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs. J B, A-516

Acres: 1,484.86

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35122

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs. J B, A-516

Acres: 1,484.86

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37330

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP

Lease Name: Ruckman-Schendel USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto

Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229

Acres: 4,057.74

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33246

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor-H-Clay Past-State Unit

Well No.: 38

Field Name: Anaqua (5300)

Total Depth: 6,500

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NE of Tivoli

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 80

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34476

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 218H

Field Name: McFaddin (4400)

Total Depth: 4,500

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S of Bloomington

Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255

Acres: 2,500

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34439

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Bastrop Energy Group

Lease Name: Garner

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Mt. Eden (Carrizo-Wilcox)

Total Depth: 2,400

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Waelder

Survey Name: Henry Bymer, A-105

Acres: 64.84

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34447

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,300

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Acres: 1,268.04

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34448

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,300

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Acres: 1,268.04

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34449

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,300

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Acres: 1,268.04

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34450

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,300

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Acres: 1,268.04

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34451

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Phoenix A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,300

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Acres: 1,954.5

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33531

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cimarron Engineering, LLC

Lease Name: STV

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Cistern

Total Depth: 1,400

Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles NE of Cistern

Survey Name: Whitesides, J T, A-107

Acres: 66.31

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-3509

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Henderson

Well #: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Stump, J S, A-430

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Westoff

Oil: 925.95 barrels per day

Gas: 8,098,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,451 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,123 psi

Total Depth: 18,894 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,854 ft.–18,875 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API #: 42-391-33237

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Rooke

Well #: 7

Field Name: Refugio New(6800)

Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47

Direction and Miles: 3 miles W of Refugio

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 790,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,635 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,795 psi

Total Depth: 6,880 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 6,806 ft.–6,809 ft.

