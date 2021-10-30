Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35120
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 24000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs. J B, A-516
Acres: 1,484.86
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35121
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs. J B, A-516
Acres: 1,484.86
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35122
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: Afflerbach 01 — R01 — M01 D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co/Fawcett, Mrs. J B, A-516
Acres: 1,484.86
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37330
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co LP
Lease Name: Ruckman-Schendel USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles SE of Ecleto
Survey Name: Powel, J, A-229
Acres: 4,057.74
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33246
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor-H-Clay Past-State Unit
Well No.: 38
Field Name: Anaqua (5300)
Total Depth: 6,500
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NE of Tivoli
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 80
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34476
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources, LLC
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 218H
Field Name: McFaddin (4400)
Total Depth: 4,500
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles S of Bloomington
Survey Name: Lewers, F, A-255
Acres: 2,500
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34439
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Bastrop Energy Group
Lease Name: Garner
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Mt. Eden (Carrizo-Wilcox)
Total Depth: 2,400
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Waelder
Survey Name: Henry Bymer, A-105
Acres: 64.84
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34447
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,300
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Acres: 1,268.04
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34448
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,300
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Acres: 1,268.04
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34449
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,300
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Acres: 1,268.04
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34450
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,300
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Acres: 1,268.04
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34451
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Phoenix A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,300
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Acres: 1,954.5
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33531
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cimarron Engineering, LLC
Lease Name: STV
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Cistern
Total Depth: 1,400
Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles NE of Cistern
Survey Name: Whitesides, J T, A-107
Acres: 66.31
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-3509
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Henderson
Well #: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Stump, J S, A-430
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SE of Westoff
Oil: 925.95 barrels per day
Gas: 8,098,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,451 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,123 psi
Total Depth: 18,894 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,854 ft.–18,875 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API #: 42-391-33237
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Rooke
Well #: 7
Field Name: Refugio New(6800)
Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47
Direction and Miles: 3 miles W of Refugio
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 790,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,635 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,795 psi
Total Depth: 6,880 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 6,806 ft.–6,809 ft.
