Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37029
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Acres: 456.59
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-33815
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: GWM Operating Company, LLC
Lease Name: Lucas
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Berclair, East (Yegua)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Berclair
Survey Name: Moya, J AND Delgado, J, A-00
Acres: 800.9
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34152
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.
Lease Name: Schulte
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Campbell Creek (9300)
Total Depth: 10,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.08 miles NW of Halletsville
Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6
Acres: 181.77
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36988
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jauer-Jauer Sonka Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: SEGUIN, D E, A-10
Acres: 636.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36989
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Jauer Pollok-Moczygemba Jauer SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 487.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37025
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit A
Well No.: 507H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57
Acres: 358.48
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37026
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57
Acres: 194.38
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37027
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57
Acres: 194.38
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37028
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B
Well No.: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57
Acres: 194.38
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34002
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.
Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 6,000
Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral
Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532
Acres: 46.93
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33226
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: Clay Pasture -B- State Unit
Well No.: 16
Field Name: Anaqua, South (3000)
Total Depth: 3,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 421.45
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34265
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Texas Eastern Transmission, LP
Lease Name: Thom-TRNS-54
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 540 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.63 miles NE of Weesatche
Survey Name: Mancha, A, A-194
Acres: 1
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34153
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Texas Eastern Transmission, LP
Lease Name: PRCY-SPEA 0.36
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 475 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NE of Speaks
Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377
Acres: 1
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33512
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Sellers Lease Service, Inc.
Lease Name: Janecka, D. ‘A’
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Wilcox D (Carizzo)
Total Depth: 1,450
Direction and Miles: 11 miles N of Flatonia
Survey Name: Whitesides, J T, A-107
Acres: 50
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33513
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC
Lease Name: Bauer-Koenig Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Fayetteville
Survey Name: Townsend, J, A-303
Acres: 1,519.89
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35467
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 210
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Magnet Withers, A-12
Acres: 2,510.41
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34686
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Adix Unit A
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-737
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 2,725,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,054
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,579
Total Depth: 18,157 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,489 ft.–18,040 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34687
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Adix Unit A
Well No.: 702
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-737
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 2,659,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,408
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,952
Total Depth: 17,992 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,497 ft.–17,877 ft
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36703
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.
Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit
Well No.: 27H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W of Karnes City
Oil: 417 barrels per day
Gas: 1,361,500 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 252
Shut In Well Pressure: 252
Total Depth: 17,188 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,172 ft.
Perforations: 11,252 ft.–17,149 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34003
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Caspian A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,535 barrels per day
Gas: 1,185,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,855 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,398 ft.–19,767 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34210
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Caspian C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,347 barrels per day
Gas: 1,381,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,983 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,874 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,459 ft.–19,799 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34211
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Caspian D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,540 barrels per day
Gas: 1,292,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,034 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,400 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,369 ft.–19,304 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-33996
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Atlantic A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,976 barrels per day
Gas: 968,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,470 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,248 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,300 ft.–20,178 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.