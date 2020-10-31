Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37029

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Acres: 456.59

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-33815

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: GWM Operating Company, LLC

Lease Name: Lucas

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Berclair, East (Yegua)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Berclair

Survey Name: Moya, J AND Delgado, J, A-00

Acres: 800.9

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34152

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean, Inc.

Lease Name: Schulte

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Campbell Creek (9300)

Total Depth: 10,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.08 miles NW of Halletsville

Survey Name: Campbell, J, A-6

Acres: 181.77

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36988

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jauer-Jauer Sonka Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: SEGUIN, D E, A-10

Acres: 636.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36989

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Jauer Pollok-Moczygemba Jauer SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 487.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37025

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit A

Well No.: 507H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57

Acres: 358.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37026

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57

Acres: 194.38

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37027

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57

Acres: 194.38

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37028

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Scheele-Huth Unit B

Well No.: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, W P, A-57

Acres: 194.38

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34002

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Royal Production Company, Inc.

Lease Name: South Texas Children’s Home

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 6,000

Direction and Miles: 2 miles E of Mineral

Survey Name: Williams, H L, A-532

Acres: 46.93

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33226

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: Clay Pasture -B- State Unit

Well No.: 16

Field Name: Anaqua, South (3000)

Total Depth: 3,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 421.45

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34265

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Texas Eastern Transmission, LP

Lease Name: Thom-TRNS-54

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 540 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.63 miles NE of Weesatche

Survey Name: Mancha, A, A-194

Acres: 1

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34153

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Texas Eastern Transmission, LP

Lease Name: PRCY-SPEA 0.36

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 475 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles NE of Speaks

Survey Name: Ragsdale, J D, A-377

Acres: 1

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33512

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Sellers Lease Service, Inc.

Lease Name: Janecka, D. ‘A’

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Wilcox D (Carizzo)

Total Depth: 1,450

Direction and Miles: 11 miles N of Flatonia

Survey Name: Whitesides, J T, A-107

Acres: 50

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33513

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II, LLC

Lease Name: Bauer-Koenig Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Fayetteville

Survey Name: Townsend, J, A-303

Acres: 1,519.89

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35467

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 210

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Magnet Withers, A-12

Acres: 2,510.41

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34686

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Adix Unit A

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-737

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 2,725,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,054

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,579

Total Depth: 18,157 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,489 ft.–18,040 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34687

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Adix Unit A

Well No.: 702

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: I RR CO/Stayton, J W, A-737

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 2,659,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,408

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,952

Total Depth: 17,992 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,497 ft.–17,877 ft

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36703

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ovintiv USA Inc.

Lease Name: Dickson-Allen Unit

Well No.: 27H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles W of Karnes City

Oil: 417 barrels per day

Gas: 1,361,500 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 252

Shut In Well Pressure: 252

Total Depth: 17,188 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,172 ft.

Perforations: 11,252 ft.–17,149 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34003

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Caspian A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,535 barrels per day

Gas: 1,185,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,855 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,398 ft.–19,767 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34210

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Caspian C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,347 barrels per day

Gas: 1,381,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,983 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,874 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,459 ft.–19,799 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34211

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Caspian D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,540 barrels per day

Gas: 1,292,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,034 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,400 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,369 ft.–19,304 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-33996

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Atlantic A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,976 barrels per day

Gas: 968,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,470 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,248 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,300 ft.–20,178 ft.

