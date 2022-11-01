Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31315
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD UNIT
Well No.: H113
Field Name: TOM O’CONNOR (5,800)
Total Depth: 5,987
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32541
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Dennis O’Connor ET AL -L-
Well No.: L 74
Field Name: Lake Pasture (M-358)
Total Depth: 4,718
Direction and Miles: 18 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 2,621
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33279
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-
Well No.: D218
Field Name: Lake Pasture
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Acres: 4,000
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33280
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-
Well No.: D220
Field Name: Lake Pasture
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Acres: 4,000
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33281
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Jura Energy Operating
Lease Name: J.M. O’Brien
Well No.: 12D
Field Name: Greta
Total Depth: 5,000
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Winfield, E H A-301
Acres: 212
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33282
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-
Well No.: D219
Field Name: Lake Pasture
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33283
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-
Well No.: D221
Field Name: Lake Pasture
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Acres: 14,500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33284
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-
Well No.: D222
Field Name: Lake Pasture
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407
Acres: 14,500
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34532
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Yellowjacket D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27
Acres: 1,159
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35135
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff
Oil: 994 barrels per day
Gas: 5,472,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,032 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,070 psi
Total Depth: 19,011 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,931 ft.
Perforations: 13,685–18,918 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35136
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff
Oil: 308 barrels per day
Gas: 1,639,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 815 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,107 psi
Total Depth: 18,719 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 14,946 ft.
Perforations: 13,422–14,854
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35137
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff
Oil: 919 barrels per day
Gas: 5,395,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,794 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,725 psi
Total Depth: 18,448 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,376 ft.
Perforations: 13,623–18,263 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37122
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. CO. — USA
Lease Name: Bellah Patton Wilson PSA C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,509 barrels per day
Gas: 2,108,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,108 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,648 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,290–18,347 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37147
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 2,370 barrels per day
Gas: 4,734,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,948 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,687 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,523–17,664 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37148
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 1,601 barrels per day
Gas: 3,558,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,712 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 1,6194ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,841–16,180 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37149
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey-Morgan SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 2,405 barrels per day
Gas: 4,254,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,548 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,858 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,391–18,840 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32272
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration
Lease Name: Walters, Dorothy
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Provident City (Yegua Y-1)
Survey Name: Wynmaker, J A, A-499
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N of Speaks
Oil: 1 barrel per day
Gas: 85,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 220 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 300 psi
Total Depth: 6,072 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,280 ft.
Perforations: 4,586–4,594 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33263
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson, ET AL -A-
Well No.: A 15
Field Name: Fagan (5,830)
Survey Name: Wynmaker, J A, A-499
Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 655,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,775 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,865 psi
Total Depth: 6,415 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,330 ft.
Perforations: 5,870–5,872 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34489
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Aquamarine E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-244
Direction and Miles: 11.69 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 828 barrels per day
Gas: 505,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 669 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,137 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,396–17,943 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34490
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Aquamarine F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-244
Direction and Miles: 11.69 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 804 barrels per day
Gas: 328,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 169 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,613 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,914–17,492 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34495
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Tremolite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513
Direction and Miles: 12.46 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 631 barrels per day
Gas: 210,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 942 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,538 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,632–15,384 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34496
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Tremolite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513
Direction and Miles: 12.46 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,462 barrels per day
Gas: 978,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 548 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,943 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,484–17,773 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34484
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Longhorn A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-348
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,568 barrels per day
Gas: 888,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,337 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,308 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,625–19,308 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34485
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Longhorn B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-348
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,286 barrels per day
Gas: 1,200,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,648 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,985 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,491–19,941 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34486
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Longhorn C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-348
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,227 barrels per day
Gas: 1,200,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,406 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,231 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,620–20,231 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34487
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Longhorn D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Mason, C, A-348
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,152 barrels per day
Gas: 1,608,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,227 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 1,9273ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,612–19,229 ft.