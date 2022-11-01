Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31315

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) FLD UNIT

Well No.: H113

Field Name: TOM O’CONNOR (5,800)

Total Depth: 5,987

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-397

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32541

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Dennis O’Connor ET AL -L-

Well No.: L 74

Field Name: Lake Pasture (M-358)

Total Depth: 4,718

Direction and Miles: 18 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 2,621

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33279

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-

Well No.: D218

Field Name: Lake Pasture

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Acres: 4,000

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33280

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-

Well No.: D220

Field Name: Lake Pasture

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Acres: 4,000

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33281

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Jura Energy Operating

Lease Name: J.M. O’Brien

Well No.: 12D

Field Name: Greta

Total Depth: 5,000

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Winfield, E H A-301

Acres: 212

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33282

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-

Well No.: D219

Field Name: Lake Pasture

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33283

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-

Well No.: D221

Field Name: Lake Pasture

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Acres: 14,500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33284

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ET AL -A-

Well No.: D222

Field Name: Lake Pasture

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Reese, J, A-407

Acres: 14,500

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34532

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Yellowjacket D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27

Acres: 1,159

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35135

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff

Oil: 994 barrels per day

Gas: 5,472,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,032 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,070 psi

Total Depth: 19,011 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,931 ft.

Perforations: 13,685–18,918 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35136

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff

Oil: 308 barrels per day

Gas: 1,639,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 815 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,107 psi

Total Depth: 18,719 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 14,946 ft.

Perforations: 13,422–14,854

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35137

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Kickendahl Unit 1

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cox, S, A-131

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles SE of Westhoff

Oil: 919 barrels per day

Gas: 5,395,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,794 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,725 psi

Total Depth: 18,448 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,376 ft.

Perforations: 13,623–18,263 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37122

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. CO. — USA

Lease Name: Bellah Patton Wilson PSA C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Pate, W H, A-235

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,509 barrels per day

Gas: 2,108,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,108 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,648 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,290–18,347 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37147

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 2,370 barrels per day

Gas: 4,734,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,948 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,687 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,523–17,664 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37148

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 1,601 barrels per day

Gas: 3,558,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,712 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 1,6194ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,841–16,180 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37149

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey-Morgan SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 2,405 barrels per day

Gas: 4,254,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,548 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,858 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,391–18,840 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32272

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration

Lease Name: Walters, Dorothy

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Provident City (Yegua Y-1)

Survey Name: Wynmaker, J A, A-499

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N of Speaks

Oil: 1 barrel per day

Gas: 85,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 220 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 300 psi

Total Depth: 6,072 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,280 ft.

Perforations: 4,586–4,594 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33263

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson, ET AL -A-

Well No.: A 15

Field Name: Fagan (5,830)

Survey Name: Wynmaker, J A, A-499

Direction and Miles: 7 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 655,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,775 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,865 psi

Total Depth: 6,415 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,330 ft.

Perforations: 5,870–5,872 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34489

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Aquamarine E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-244

Direction and Miles: 11.69 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 828 barrels per day

Gas: 505,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 669 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,137 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,396–17,943 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34490

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Aquamarine F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-244

Direction and Miles: 11.69 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 804 barrels per day

Gas: 328,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 169 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,613 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,914–17,492 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34495

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Tremolite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513

Direction and Miles: 12.46 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 631 barrels per day

Gas: 210,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 942 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,538 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,632–15,384 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34496

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Tremolite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Schroeder, J, A-513

Direction and Miles: 12.46 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,462 barrels per day

Gas: 978,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 548 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,943 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,484–17,773 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34484

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Longhorn A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-348

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,568 barrels per day

Gas: 888,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,337 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,308 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,625–19,308 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34485

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Longhorn B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-348

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,286 barrels per day

Gas: 1,200,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,648 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,985 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,491–19,941 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34486

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Longhorn C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-348

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,227 barrels per day

Gas: 1,200,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,406 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,231 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,620–20,231 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34487

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Longhorn D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Mason, C, A-348

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,152 barrels per day

Gas: 1,608,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,227 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 1,9273ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,612–19,229 ft.

