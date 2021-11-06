Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37321
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Whiteside A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: ORTON, W, A-221
Acres: 939.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37322
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Kirk 01 — LG01 — DB01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 2,744.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37325
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Kirk 01 — LG01 — DB01 D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13
Acres: 2,744.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37331
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Schendel-Will A-B ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308
Acres: 2,049.85
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33247
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Meoc-Mellon-State Unit
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor (7,900)
Total Depth: 8,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: BBB & C RR, A-94
Acres: 200
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34477
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Tarkington-Schneider
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles E of Placedo
Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290
Acres: 76.89
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-32902
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas
Lease Name: LaGrange Townsite
Well No.: 2RE
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk 3)
Total Depth: 14,681 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0 miles Within of La Grange
Survey Name: Berry, D, A-15
Acres: 300.53
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35478
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Viper S.W.D.
Lease Name: Hancher Viper
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Louise, South (Frio 5,170)
Total Depth: 5,300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Louise
Survey Name: Heard, T, A-510
Acres: 160.9
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35020
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Ckodre A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303
Direction and Miles: 11.51 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,369 barrels per day
Gas: 3,352,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,282 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,247 ft.
Perforations: 12,864 –18,251 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35021
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Ckodre A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303
Direction and Miles: 11.51 miles NW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,202 barrels per day
Gas: 2,768,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,325 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,288 ft.
Perforations: 13,040 –18,292 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35022
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Ckodre A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303
Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Nordheim
Oil: 1,598 barrels per day
Gas: 3,765,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,662 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,581 ft.
Perforations: 12,872–18,524 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34174
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Big Five A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of Moulton
Oil: 1,264 barrels per day
Gas: 1,816,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,784
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,010 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,149–20,833 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34175
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Big Five B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289
Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles NE of Moulton
Oil: 1,067 barrels per day
Gas: 1,725,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,913
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,700 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,178–20,707 ft.
