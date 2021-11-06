Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37321

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Whiteside A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: ORTON, W, A-221

Acres: 939.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37322

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Kirk 01 — LG01 — DB01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 2,744.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37325

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Kirk 01 — LG01 — DB01 D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.95 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Zepeda, V, A-13

Acres: 2,744.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37331

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Schendel-Will A-B ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-308

Acres: 2,049.85

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33247

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Meoc-Mellon-State Unit

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor (7,900)

Total Depth: 8,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: BBB & C RR, A-94

Acres: 200

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34477

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Tarkington-Schneider

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.7 miles E of Placedo

Survey Name: Rupley, W, A-290

Acres: 76.89

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-32902

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas

Lease Name: LaGrange Townsite

Well No.: 2RE

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk 3)

Total Depth: 14,681 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0 miles Within of La Grange

Survey Name: Berry, D, A-15

Acres: 300.53

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35478

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Viper S.W.D.

Lease Name: Hancher Viper

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Louise, South (Frio 5,170)

Total Depth: 5,300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SE of Louise

Survey Name: Heard, T, A-510

Acres: 160.9

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35020

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Ckodre A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303

Direction and Miles: 11.51 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,369 barrels per day

Gas: 3,352,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,282 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,247 ft.

Perforations: 12,864 –18,251 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35021

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Ckodre A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303

Direction and Miles: 11.51 miles NW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,202 barrels per day

Gas: 2,768,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,325 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,288 ft.

Perforations: 13,040 –18,292 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35022

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Ckodre A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303

Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Nordheim

Oil: 1,598 barrels per day

Gas: 3,765,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,662 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,581 ft.

Perforations: 12,872–18,524 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34174

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Big Five A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles NE of Moulton

Oil: 1,264 barrels per day

Gas: 1,816,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,784

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,010 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,149–20,833 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34175

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Big Five B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lewis, M, A-289

Direction and Miles: 3.33 miles NE of Moulton

Oil: 1,067 barrels per day

Gas: 1,725,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,913

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,700 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,178–20,707 ft.

