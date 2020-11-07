Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34154
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Nevels-Addax
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 3.15 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Acres: 684.84
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34155
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Nab-Hunter
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 3.15 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Acres: 1111.42
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34341
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Munson Ranch
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14500
Direction and Miles: 13.51 miles NE of Gonzales, Texas
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Acres: 1,674.16
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34342
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Munson Ranch
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 13.15 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Acres: 1,674.16
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34343
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Munson Ranch
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 13.15 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Acres: 1,674.16
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34457
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Big Lake Corporation
Lease Name: Sandhop
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Witte (UF-214)
Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez
Oil: 54 barrels per day
Gas: 165,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size:
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,006 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,800 ft.
Perforations: 5,556 ft.–5,557 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36899
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 109H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1046 barrels per day
Gas: 672,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 703 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,572 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,695 ft.–15,253 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36897
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,755 barrels per day
Gas: 1,316,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 879 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,645 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,748 ft.–15,575 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36907
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,951 barrels per day
Gas: 585,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 921 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,749 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,730 ft.–15,668 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36898
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 107H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,662 barrels per day
Gas: 1,121,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,066 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,573 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,737 ft.–15,492 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36896
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,369 barrels per day
Gas: 1,284,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 722 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,602 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,696 ft.–15,531 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36895
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Berry
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City
Oil: 2,067 barrels per day
Gas: 1,192,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17,000
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 4,069 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,932 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,233 ft.–16,863 ft.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33789
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2063
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-24
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW of Vanderbilt
Oil: 43 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,044 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,405 ft.
Perforations: 6,184 ft.–6,195 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33778
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2039
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-24
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Vanderbilt
Oil: 64 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/54 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 580 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,506 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,266 ft.
Perforations: 6,186 ft.–6,218 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33926
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2025
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Vanderbilt
Oil: 139 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/54 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 324 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,575 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,555 ft.
Perforations: 6,235 ft.–6,261 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34234
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Pace, W W, A-373
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E of Smiley
Oil: 1,121 barrels per day
Gas: 743 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,698 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,715 ft.–16,633 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34235
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Pace, W W, A-373
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E of Smiley
Oil: 1,420 barrels per day
Gas: 778 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 10,50 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,598 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,762 ft.–16,532 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34236
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Pace, W W, A-373
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E of Smiley
Oil: 1,853 barrels per day
Gas: 759 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,327 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,847 ft.–16,268 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34209
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Atlantic C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,388 barrels per day
Gas: 987 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,814 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,186 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,366 ft.–20,114 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34337
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration Co. LLC
Lease Name: Chalk Talk ‘B’
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seeley, S, A-60
Direction and Miles: 2.98 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 420 barrels per day
Gas: 190 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 120 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 11,818 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 7,591 ft.–11,818 ft.
Wharton County District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35442{span class=”print_trim”}
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 202
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 289 barrels per day
Gas: 38 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 167 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,710 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,620 ft.
Perforations: 5,532 ft.–5,536 ft.
