Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34154

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Nevels-Addax

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 3.15 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Acres: 684.84

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34155

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Nab-Hunter

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 3.15 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Acres: 1111.42

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34341

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Munson Ranch

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14500

Direction and Miles: 13.51 miles NE of Gonzales, Texas

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Acres: 1,674.16

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34342

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Munson Ranch

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 13.15 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Acres: 1,674.16

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34343

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Munson Ranch

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 13.15 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Acres: 1,674.16

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34457

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Big Lake Corporation

Lease Name: Sandhop

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Witte (UF-214)

Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez

Oil: 54 barrels per day

Gas: 165,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size:

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,006 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,800 ft.

Perforations: 5,556 ft.–5,557 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36899

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 109H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1046 barrels per day

Gas: 672,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 703 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,572 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,695 ft.–15,253 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36897

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,755 barrels per day

Gas: 1,316,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 879 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,645 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,748 ft.–15,575 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36907

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,951 barrels per day

Gas: 585,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 921 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,749 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,730 ft.–15,668 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36898

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 107H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,662 barrels per day

Gas: 1,121,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,066 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,573 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,737 ft.–15,492 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36896

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,369 barrels per day

Gas: 1,284,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 722 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,602 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,696 ft.–15,531 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36895

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Berry

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N of Karnes City

Oil: 2,067 barrels per day

Gas: 1,192,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17,000

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 4,069 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,932 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,233 ft.–16,863 ft.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33789

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2063

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-24

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SW of Vanderbilt

Oil: 43 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,044 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,405 ft.

Perforations: 6,184 ft.–6,195 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33778

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2039

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-24

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Vanderbilt

Oil: 64 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/54 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 580 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,506 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,266 ft.

Perforations: 6,186 ft.–6,218 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33926

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2025

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Vanderbilt

Oil: 139 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/54 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 324 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,575 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,555 ft.

Perforations: 6,235 ft.–6,261 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34234

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Pace, W W, A-373

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E of Smiley

Oil: 1,121 barrels per day

Gas: 743 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,698 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,715 ft.–16,633 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34235

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Pace, W W, A-373

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E of Smiley

Oil: 1,420 barrels per day

Gas: 778 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 10,50 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,598 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,762 ft.–16,532 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34236

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: J.M. Preston Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Pace, W W, A-373

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles E of Smiley

Oil: 1,853 barrels per day

Gas: 759 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,327 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,847 ft.–16,268 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34209

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Atlantic C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-517

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,388 barrels per day

Gas: 987 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,814 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,186 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,366 ft.–20,114 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34337

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration Co. LLC

Lease Name: Chalk Talk ‘B’

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seeley, S, A-60

Direction and Miles: 2.98 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 420 barrels per day

Gas: 190 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 120 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 11,818 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 7,591 ft.–11,818 ft.

Wharton County District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35442{span class=”print_trim”}

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company LLC

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 202

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 289 barrels per day

Gas: 38 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 167 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,710 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,620 ft.

Perforations: 5,532 ft.–5,536 ft.

