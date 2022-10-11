Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35228
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Sager 01 — D01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Weems, M L, A-495
Acres: 1,281.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35229
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Sager 01 — D01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Weems, M L, A-495
Acres: 1,281.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35231
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Sager 01 — D01 D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Weems, M L, A-495
Acres: 1,281.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35232
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Bear
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale))
Total Depth: 14,350 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles NE of Yorktown
Survey Name: Haral, B, A-219
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35233
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Bear
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,350 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles NE of Yorktown
Survey Name: Haral, B, A-219
Acres: 640
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33963
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Paloma Operating
Lease Name: Rose & Sample
Well No.: 1
Field Name: El Toro, SW. (7,000)
Total Depth: 7,050 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles SW of Edna
Survey Name: Linn, J J, A-213
Acres: 253.1
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37577
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G1
Well No.: G 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234
Acres: 2,107.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37578
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G2
Well No.: G 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234
Acres: 2,107.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37579
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G3
Well No.: G 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234
Acres: 2,107.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37580
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G4
Well No.: G 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234
Acres: 2,107.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37581
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G5
Well No.: G 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234
Acres: 2,107.73
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37594
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422
Acres: 694.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37595
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23,000
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422
Acres: 694.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37596
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422
Acres: 694.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37597
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 D
Well #: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422
Acres: 694.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37598
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23.000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422
Acres: 694.23
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37602
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Yosko-Salge-Kinkler Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 669
District: 2
API No: 42-255-37603
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Brysch Jonas B-Yosko Kinkler SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 585.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37624
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,139
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37625
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 1,139
District: 2
API No: 42-285-33026
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Henley Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Hope (Wilcox Massive)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 19 miles NE of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Frede, F, A-183
Acres: 691
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33277
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor
Well No.: 112
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 1,136
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-31496
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Stubblefield, E. P. Et Al
Well No.: 3R
Field Name: Bloomington (4,200 Catahoula)
Total Depth: 4,608 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1 mile E of Bloomington
Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93
Acres: 748.43
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37009
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: R Pawelek A-R Pawelek B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,784 barrels per day
Gas: 1,065,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,849 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17815 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,481–17,722 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37010
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,069 barrels per day
Gas: 1,193,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,781 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,795 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,409–17,711 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37011
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,025 barrels per day
Gas: 1,112,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,754 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,375 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,436–18,275 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37012
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,139 barrels per day
Gas: 1,176,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,046 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,805 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,402–18,707 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37013
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Banduch A-R Pawelek A SA 1 1H
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 2,269 barrels per day
Gas: 1,356,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,224 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,225 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,564–20,225 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37164
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,709 barrels per day
Gas: 988,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,132 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,127 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,546–20,030 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37380
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,027 barrels per day
Gas: 729,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,561 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,458 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,301–17,418 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37383
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 933 barrels per day
Gas: 763,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,514 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,655 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,015–16,614 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37414
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Egbert Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,397 barrels per day
Gas: 1,089,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,075 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,308 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,381–18,295 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37415
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Egbert Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,197 barrels per day
Gas: 935,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,800 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,248 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,359–16,236 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37416
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Egbert Unit
Well No.: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,362 barrels per day
Gas: 1,030,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,060 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,953 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,411–16,936 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37441
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hons Trial A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 640 barrels per day
Gas: 415,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,127 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,395 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,118–16,351 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37442
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Hons Trial B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 807 barrels per day
Gas: 661,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,543 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,910 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,953–15,869 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37447
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 1,652 barrels per day
Gas: 1,308,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,366 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,759 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,161–16,745 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No. 42-469-34471
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: Welder, Minnie S., Estate
Well No.: G 8
Field Name: Lonnie Glasscock (Greta Str.)
Survey Name: P. Dimitt, A-21
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles SW of Victoria
Oil: 3.34 barrels per day
Gas: 75,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 125 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 3,688 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,688 ft.
Perforations: 2,902–2,906 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34467
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 1,499 barrels per day
Gas: 1,365,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,325 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,643 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,853–18,628 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34468
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)
Well No.: 58H
Field Name Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 2,149 barrels per day
Gas: 2,110,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,600 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,009 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,759–18,988 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34469
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit SA
Well No.: 56H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 2,184 barrels per day
Gas: 2,265,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,603 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,590 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,283–20,571 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34470
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit
Well No.: 57H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 2,002 barrels per day
Gas: 2,418,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,593 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,148 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,870–18,128 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34471
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit
Well No.: 68H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 2,234 barrels per day
Gas: 3,041,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,650 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,745 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,820–18,732 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34472
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit-J Unit SA
Well No.: 69H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354
Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales
Oil: 1,966 barrels per day
Gas: 2,747,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,317 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,377 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,907–19,359 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34477
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,783 barrels per day
Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,771 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,794 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,969–16,794 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34478
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton F
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,892 barrels per day
Gas: 768,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,810 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,504 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,951–16,504 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34479
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,758 barrels per day
Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,311 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,172 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,931–16,172 ft.
District: 1
API NO.: 42-177-34480
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parton H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146
Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,463 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,619 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,932 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,961–15,932 ft.