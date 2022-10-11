Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35228

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Sager 01 — D01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Weems, M L, A-495

Acres: 1,281.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35229

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Sager 01 — D01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Weems, M L, A-495

Acres: 1,281.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35231

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Sager 01 — D01 D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Weems, M L, A-495

Acres: 1,281.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35232

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Bear

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale))

Total Depth: 14,350 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles NE of Yorktown

Survey Name: Haral, B, A-219

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35233

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Bear

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,350 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles NE of Yorktown

Survey Name: Haral, B, A-219

Acres: 640

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33963

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Paloma Operating

Lease Name: Rose & Sample

Well No.: 1

Field Name: El Toro, SW. (7,000)

Total Depth: 7,050 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles SW of Edna

Survey Name: Linn, J J, A-213

Acres: 253.1

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37577

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G1

Well No.: G 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234

Acres: 2,107.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37578

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G2

Well No.: G 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234

Acres: 2,107.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37579

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G3

Well No.: G 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234

Acres: 2,107.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37580

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G4

Well No.: G 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234

Acres: 2,107.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37581

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Begot-Gust-Eyhorn (SA) G5

Well No.: G 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.3 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Price, J T, A-234

Acres: 2,107.73

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37594

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422

Acres: 694.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37595

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23,000

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422

Acres: 694.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37596

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422

Acres: 694.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37597

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 D

Well #: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422

Acres: 694.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37598

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Jannsen-Oetken 01 E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23.000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422

Acres: 694.23

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37602

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Yosko-Salge-Kinkler Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 669

District: 2

API No: 42-255-37603

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Brysch Jonas B-Yosko Kinkler SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 585.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37624

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,139

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37625

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 1,139

District: 2

API No: 42-285-33026

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Henley Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Hope (Wilcox Massive)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 19 miles NE of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Frede, F, A-183

Acres: 691

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33277

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O’Connor

Well No.: 112

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 1,136

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-31496

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Stubblefield, E. P. Et Al

Well No.: 3R

Field Name: Bloomington (4,200 Catahoula)

Total Depth: 4,608 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1 mile E of Bloomington

Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93

Acres: 748.43

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37009

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: R Pawelek A-R Pawelek B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,784 barrels per day

Gas: 1,065,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,849 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17815 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,481–17,722 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37010

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,069 barrels per day

Gas: 1,193,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,781 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,795 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,409–17,711 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37011

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,025 barrels per day

Gas: 1,112,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,754 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,375 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,436–18,275 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37012

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,139 barrels per day

Gas: 1,176,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,046 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,805 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,402–18,707 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37013

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Banduch A-R Pawelek A SA 1 1H

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 2,269 barrels per day

Gas: 1,356,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,224 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,225 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,564–20,225 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37164

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Rives-Pawelek A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,709 barrels per day

Gas: 988,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,132 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,127 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,546–20,030 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37380

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,027 barrels per day

Gas: 729,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,561 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,458 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,301–17,418 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37383

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 933 barrels per day

Gas: 763,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,514 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,655 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,015–16,614 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37414

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Egbert Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,397 barrels per day

Gas: 1,089,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,075 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,308 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,381–18,295 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37416

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Egbert Unit

Well No.: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,362 barrels per day

Gas: 1,030,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,060 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,953 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,411–16,936 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37441

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hons Trial A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 640 barrels per day

Gas: 415,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,127 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,395 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,118–16,351 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37442

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Hons Trial B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 807 barrels per day

Gas: 661,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,543 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,910 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,953–15,869 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37447

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Maurer-McFarland Unit AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 1,652 barrels per day

Gas: 1,308,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,366 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,759 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,161–16,745 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No. 42-469-34471

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: Welder, Minnie S., Estate

Well No.: G 8

Field Name: Lonnie Glasscock (Greta Str.)

Survey Name: P. Dimitt, A-21

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles SW of Victoria

Oil: 3.34 barrels per day

Gas: 75,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 125 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 3,688 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,688 ft.

Perforations: 2,902–2,906 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34467

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 1,499 barrels per day

Gas: 1,365,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,325 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,643 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,853–18,628 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34468

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)

Well No.: 58H

Field Name Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 2,149 barrels per day

Gas: 2,110,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,600 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,009 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,759–18,988 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34469

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit SA

Well No.: 56H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 2,184 barrels per day

Gas: 2,265,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,603 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,590 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,283–20,571 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34470

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit

Well No.: 57H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 2,002 barrels per day

Gas: 2,418,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,593 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,148 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,870–18,128 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34471

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit

Well No.: 68H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 2,234 barrels per day

Gas: 3,041,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,650 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,745 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,820–18,732 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34472

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF) 2H Unit-J Unit SA

Well No.: 69H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: McConnell, G, A-354

Direction and Miles: 18.5 miles SW of Gonzales

Oil: 1,966 barrels per day

Gas: 2,747,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,317 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,377 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,907–19,359 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34477

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,783 barrels per day

Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,771 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,794 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,969–16,794 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34478

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton F

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,892 barrels per day

Gas: 768,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,810 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,504 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,951–16,504 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34479

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,758 barrels per day

Gas: 792,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,311 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,172 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,931–16,172 ft.

District: 1

API NO.: 42-177-34480

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parton H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Coe, J, A-146

Direction and Miles: 4.8 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,463 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,619 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,932 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,961–15,932 ft.

