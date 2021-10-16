Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35111
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating LLC
Lease Name: James Gano 01 — PF01 — J01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 26,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hollien, J F, A-235
Acres: 1,938.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35113
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Royal B-Halepaska-Smith (SA) D1
Well No.: D 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552
Acres: 1,597.21
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35114
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D3
Well No.: D 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552
Acres: 894.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35115
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D4
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552
Acres: 894.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35117
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D6
Well No.: D 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552
Acres: 894.61
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37221
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: BPX Midstream LLC
Lease Name: Karnes SWD
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,500
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 27.92
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34198
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Brightspot Operating LLC
Lease Name: Stuart Hastedt
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Kemper, East (5650)
Total Depth: 6,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SE of Terryville
Survey Name: Johnston, M A, A-259
Acres: 65.21
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31613
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: OConnor, Thomas -C-
Well No.: 85
Field Name: Tom OConnor (5900 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,110 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles SW of Refugio
Survey Name: G.W. Maine, A-228
Acres: 1,076.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33243
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 90
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Acres: 4,450.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33244
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 91
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 4,450.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33245
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: River Ranch -A- Williams State U
Well No.: 12
Field Name: Anaqua (3100)
Total Depth: 3,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Acres: 222.34
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34440
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Topaz A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341
Acres: 840
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34441
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Topaz B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341
Acres: 840
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34442
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Topaz C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341
Acres: 840
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34443
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Turquoise A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49
Acres: 840
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34444
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Turquoise B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49
Acres: 840
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34445
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Turquoise C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49
Acres: 1,680
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34446
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Quartz
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Mc Coy, J, A-46
Acres: 1,602.17
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34959
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Thiele B-A ULW
Well No.: 14
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Gonzales, F, A-194
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 1,086 barrels per day
Gas: 1,268,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,913 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,958 ft.–17,799 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36901
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,012 barrels per day
Gas: 533,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 519 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,366 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,684 ft.–17,276 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36902
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,099 barrels per day
Gas: 570,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 537 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,129 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,579 ft.–17,036 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36904
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,348 barrels per day
Gas: 849,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 707 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,367 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,728 ft.–17,291 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36905
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,423 barrels per day
Gas: 608,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 551 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,335 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,648 ft.–17,257 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36906
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Davis A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 954 barrels per day
Gas: 490,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 493 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,235 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,770 ft.–17,085 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36910
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Mika A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,772 barrels per day
Gas: 753,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 823 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,075 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,684 ft.–17,075 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37043
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Butler-Huth-Scheele SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,432.46 barrels per day
Gas: 943,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,984.42 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,050 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,803 ft.–19,032 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37044
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Butler-Fenner-St. Germaine SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,402.87 barrels per day
Gas: 2,196,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,751.67 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,029 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,922 ft.–19,015 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37045
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Best-Fenner Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,128.51 barrels per day
Gas: 2,154,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,718.54 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,011 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,965 ft.–18,998 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37046
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Best-Fenner Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,524.48 barrels per day
Gas: 2,656,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,892 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,814 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,041 ft.–18,800 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34270
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 107
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 480 barrels per day
Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64” of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,930 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,900 ft.
Perforations: 12,450 ft.–18,775 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34271
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 106
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 642 barrels per day
Gas: 724,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,650 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,600 ft.
Perforations: 12,250 ft.–18,501 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34272
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 206
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 696 barrels per day
Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,840 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,744 ft.
Perforations: 12,400 ft.–18,626 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34273
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 205
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 648 barrels per day
Gas: 920,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,520 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,463 ft.
Perforations: 12,230 ft.–18,411 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34274
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 104
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff
Oil: 528 barrels per day
Gas: 699,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,330 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,317 ft.
Perforations: 12,207 ft.–19,201 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34387
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Bilsky Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner
Oil: 1,269.66 barrels per day
Gas: 1,000,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,472.42
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,379 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,941 ft.–18,330 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34388
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Bilsky Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner
Oil: 1,584.76 barrels per day
Gas: 1,292,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,546.96
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,698 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,909 ft.–18,621 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34389
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Bilsky Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner
Oil: 1,762 barrels per day
Gas: 1,490,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,564.46
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,877 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,904 ft.–18,870 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33515
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Fat Tire A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange
Oil: 919 barrels per day
Gas: 1,390,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,167
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,167 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,689 ft.–17,013 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33514
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: Fat Tire B
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange
Oil: 930.60 barrels per day
Gas: 1,528,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 820
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,167 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,817 ft.–16,688 ft.
