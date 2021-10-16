Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35111

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating LLC

Lease Name: James Gano 01 — PF01 — J01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 26,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hollien, J F, A-235

Acres: 1,938.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35113

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Royal B-Halepaska-Smith (SA) D1

Well No.: D 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552

Acres: 1,597.21

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35114

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D3

Well No.: D 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552

Acres: 894.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35115

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D4

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552

Acres: 894.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35117

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Royal Unit B-Smith (SA) D6

Well No.: D 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.85 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: I RR Co/Treude, J, A-552

Acres: 894.61

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37221

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: BPX Midstream LLC

Lease Name: Karnes SWD

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,500

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 27.92

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34198

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Brightspot Operating LLC

Lease Name: Stuart Hastedt

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Kemper, East (5650)

Total Depth: 6,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles SE of Terryville

Survey Name: Johnston, M A, A-259

Acres: 65.21

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31613

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: OConnor, Thomas -C-

Well No.: 85

Field Name: Tom OConnor (5900 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,110 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles SW of Refugio

Survey Name: G.W. Maine, A-228

Acres: 1,076.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33243

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 90

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Acres: 4,450.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33244

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 91

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 4,450.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33245

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: River Ranch -A- Williams State U

Well No.: 12

Field Name: Anaqua (3100)

Total Depth: 3,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Tivoli

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Acres: 222.34

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34440

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Topaz A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341

Acres: 840

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34441

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Topaz B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341

Acres: 840

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34442

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Topaz C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 7.62 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Moses, A, A-341

Acres: 840

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34443

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Turquoise A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49

Acres: 840

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34444

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Turquoise B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49

Acres: 840

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34445

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Turquoise C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Morris, B, A-49

Acres: 1,680

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34446

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Quartz

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 9.75 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Mc Coy, J, A-46

Acres: 1,602.17

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34959

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Thiele B-A ULW

Well No.: 14

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Gonzales, F, A-194

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 1,086 barrels per day

Gas: 1,268,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,913 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,958 ft.–17,799 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36901

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,012 barrels per day

Gas: 533,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 519 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,366 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,684 ft.–17,276 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36902

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,099 barrels per day

Gas: 570,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 537 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,129 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,579 ft.–17,036 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36904

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,348 barrels per day

Gas: 849,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 707 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,367 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,728 ft.–17,291 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36905

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,423 barrels per day

Gas: 608,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 551 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,335 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,648 ft.–17,257 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36906

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Davis A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 5.82 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 954 barrels per day

Gas: 490,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 493 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,235 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,770 ft.–17,085 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36910

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Mika A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 6.55 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,772 barrels per day

Gas: 753,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 823 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,075 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,684 ft.–17,075 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37043

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Butler-Huth-Scheele SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,432.46 barrels per day

Gas: 943,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,984.42 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,050 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,803 ft.–19,032 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37044

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Butler-Fenner-St. Germaine SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,402.87 barrels per day

Gas: 2,196,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,751.67 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,029 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,922 ft.–19,015 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37045

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Best-Fenner Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,128.51 barrels per day

Gas: 2,154,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,718.54 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,011 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,965 ft.–18,998 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37046

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Best-Fenner Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,524.48 barrels per day

Gas: 2,656,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,892 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,814 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,041 ft.–18,800 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34270

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 107

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 480 barrels per day

Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64” of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,930 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,900 ft.

Perforations: 12,450 ft.–18,775 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34271

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 106

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 642 barrels per day

Gas: 724,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,650 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,600 ft.

Perforations: 12,250 ft.–18,501 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34272

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 206

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 696 barrels per day

Gas: 984,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,840 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,744 ft.

Perforations: 12,400 ft.–18,626 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34273

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 205

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 648 barrels per day

Gas: 920,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,520 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,463 ft.

Perforations: 12,230 ft.–18,411 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34274

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 104

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Humphrey, J, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Westhoff

Oil: 528 barrels per day

Gas: 699,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,330 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,317 ft.

Perforations: 12,207 ft.–19,201 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34387

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Bilsky Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner

Oil: 1,269.66 barrels per day

Gas: 1,000,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,472.42

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,379 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,941 ft.–18,330 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34388

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Bilsky Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner

Oil: 1,584.76 barrels per day

Gas: 1,292,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,546.96

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,698 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,909 ft.–18,621 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34389

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Bilsky Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles SW of Shiner

Oil: 1,762 barrels per day

Gas: 1,490,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,564.46

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,877 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,904 ft.–18,870 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33515

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Fat Tire A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange

Oil: 919 barrels per day

Gas: 1,390,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,167

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,167 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,689 ft.–17,013 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33514

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: Fat Tire B

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Direction and Miles: 16.3 miles NE of La Grange

Oil: 930.60 barrels per day

Gas: 1,528,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 820

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,167 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,817 ft.–16,688 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.