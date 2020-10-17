Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36996
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Har-Reynolds C-A ULW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 967.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36998
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Har-Reynolds C-A ULW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: SOTO, A, A-260
Acres: 967.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37014
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Grose A-Karnes B USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Acres: 680
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37019
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Grose A-Karnes B USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Acres: 680
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37020
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Grose A-Karnes B USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Acres: 680
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37021
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Grose A-Karnes B USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Acres: 680
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37015
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Acres: 1,656.21
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37016
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA B
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Acres: 1,656.21
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37017
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA C
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228
Acres: 1,656.21
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37018
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davila-Mobil A-Kenedy Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Acres: 2,429.95
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35031
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: HAMILTON B-HOOKS 3 USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Acres: 1005.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35032
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Acres: 1,005.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35033
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Acres: 1,005.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35034
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Acres: 1,005.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35035
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Acres: 1,005.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35036
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B
Well No.: 1MW
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276
Acres: 540.71
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34150
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Caracara-Gator A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.52 miles NE of Moulton
Survey Name: Morris, J, A-30
Acres: 903.27
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34151
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Caracara-Gator B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.52 miles NE of Moulton
Survey Name: Morris, J, A-30
Acres: 903.27
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34340
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Pilgrim Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Pate, P, A-374
Acres: 296.71
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36565
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Davis B
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 632 barrels per day
Gas: 738,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 371/1000 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1922 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,770 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,711–17,615 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36667
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Arktika C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Falls City
Oil: 1,036 barrels per day
Gas: 463,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,128 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,240–19,062 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36663
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Arktika A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Falls City
Oil: 1,881 barrels per day
Gas: 573,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,180 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,268–19,119 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36782
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 33H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,307 barrels per day
Gas: 734,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,671 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,427–15,563 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36664
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Arktika B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Falls City
Oil: 2,364 barrels per day
Gas: 568,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,250 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,285–19,179 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36102
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,535 barrels per day
Gas: 698,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,365 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,591–16,271 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36101
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,498 barrels per day
Gas: 829,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,205 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,613–16,099 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36779
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,872 barrels per day
Gas: 731,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,997 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,539–15,887 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36096
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,292 barrels per day
Gas: 808,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,498 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,558–16,391 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36778
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,840 barrels per day
Gas: 758,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,073 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,638–15,964 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36780
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,854 barrels per day
Gas: 791,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,306 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,520–16,208 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36095
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,139 barrels per day
Gas: 751,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,397 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,586–16,282 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36781
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Schneider Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17
Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett
Oil: 1,940 barrels per day
Gas: 768,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,311 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,540–16,205 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36668
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Arktika D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Falls City
Oil: 1,676 barrels per day
Gas: 520,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,135 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,231–19,070 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33212
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Charro Operating
Lease Name: Reilly
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Phil Power (5,200)
Survey Name: Power & Hewitson, A-54
Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 601,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 1,572 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,726 psi
Total Depth: 5,850 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,188–5,198 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34140
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Javelina A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-466
Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,561 barrels per day
Gas: 795,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,590 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,185 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,171–19,993 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34141
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Javelina B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-466
Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,539 barrels per day
Gas: 802,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,495 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,781 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,984–18,588 ft.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34720
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Brazzeal
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Roberts, S R, A-399
Direction and Miles: 4.54 miles E of Yoakum
Oil: 456 barrels per day
Gas: 6,996,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 5,564 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,280 psi
Total Depth: 21,490 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,444 ft.
Perforations: 13,812–21,350 ft.{span class=”print_trim”}
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34237
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hemingway E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,418 barrels per day
Gas: 411,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,993 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,533–20,906 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34238
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hemingway F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,894 barrels per day
Gas: 460,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,680 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,497–20,592 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34239
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hemingway G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 2,000 barrels per day
Gas: 468,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,315 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9605–20228 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34240
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Hemingway J
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 2,172 barrels per day
Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,173 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,674–20,090 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35403
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 193
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Lane City
Oil: 22 barrels per day
Gas: 318,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 106 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,631 ft.
Perforations: 5,480–5,483 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.