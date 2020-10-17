Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36996

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Har-Reynolds C-A ULW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 967.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36998

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Har-Reynolds C-A ULW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: SOTO, A, A-260

Acres: 967.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37014

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Grose A-Karnes B USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Acres: 680

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37019

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Grose A-Karnes B USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Acres: 680

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37020

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Grose A-Karnes B USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Acres: 680

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37021

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Grose A-Karnes B USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.8 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Acres: 680

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37015

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Acres: 1,656.21

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37016

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA B

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Acres: 1,656.21

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37017

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davila-Weston Henke Unit SA C

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Prest, J, A-228

Acres: 1,656.21

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37018

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davila-Mobil A-Kenedy Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles SW of Kenedy

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Acres: 2,429.95

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35031

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: HAMILTON B-HOOKS 3 USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Acres: 1005.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35032

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Acres: 1,005.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35033

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Acres: 1,005.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35034

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Acres: 1,005.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35035

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Acres: 1,005.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35036

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Westhoff A-Koop B

Well No.: 1MW

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-276

Acres: 540.71

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34150

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Caracara-Gator A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.52 miles NE of Moulton

Survey Name: Morris, J, A-30

Acres: 903.27

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34151

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Caracara-Gator B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.52 miles NE of Moulton

Survey Name: Morris, J, A-30

Acres: 903.27

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34340

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Pilgrim Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Pate, P, A-374

Acres: 296.71

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36565

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Davis B

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 632 barrels per day

Gas: 738,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 371/1000 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1922 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,770 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,711–17,615 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36667

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Arktika C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Falls City

Oil: 1,036 barrels per day

Gas: 463,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,128 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,240–19,062 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36663

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Arktika A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Falls City

Oil: 1,881 barrels per day

Gas: 573,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,180 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,268–19,119 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36782

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 33H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,307 barrels per day

Gas: 734,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,671 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,427–15,563 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36664

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Arktika B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Falls City

Oil: 2,364 barrels per day

Gas: 568,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,250 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,285–19,179 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36102

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,535 barrels per day

Gas: 698,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,365 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,591–16,271 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36101

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,498 barrels per day

Gas: 829,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,205 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,613–16,099 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36779

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,872 barrels per day

Gas: 731,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,997 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,539–15,887 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36096

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,292 barrels per day

Gas: 808,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,498 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,558–16,391 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36778

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,840 barrels per day

Gas: 758,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,073 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,638–15,964 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36780

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,854 barrels per day

Gas: 791,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,306 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,520–16,208 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36095

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,139 barrels per day

Gas: 751,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,397 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,586–16,282 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36781

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Schneider Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Austin, D, A-17

Direction and Miles: 5.4 miles SE of Gillett

Oil: 1,940 barrels per day

Gas: 768,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,311 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,540–16,205 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36668

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Arktika D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Menchaca, HRS L, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1 miles NE of Falls City

Oil: 1,676 barrels per day

Gas: 520,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,135 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,231–19,070 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33212

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Charro Operating

Lease Name: Reilly

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Phil Power (5,200)

Survey Name: Power & Hewitson, A-54

Direction and Miles: 14.8 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 601,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 1,572 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,726 psi

Total Depth: 5,850 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,188–5,198 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34140

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Javelina A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-466

Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,561 barrels per day

Gas: 795,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,590 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,185 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,171–19,993 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34141

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Javelina B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-466

Direction and Miles: 5.07 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,539 barrels per day

Gas: 802,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,495 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,781 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,984–18,588 ft.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34720

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Brazzeal

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Roberts, S R, A-399

Direction and Miles: 4.54 miles E of Yoakum

Oil: 456 barrels per day

Gas: 6,996,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 5,564 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,280 psi

Total Depth: 21,490 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,444 ft.

Perforations: 13,812–21,350 ft.{span class=”print_trim”}

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34237

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hemingway E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,418 barrels per day

Gas: 411,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,993 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,533–20,906 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34238

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hemingway F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,894 barrels per day

Gas: 460,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,680 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,497–20,592 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34239

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hemingway G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 2,000 barrels per day

Gas: 468,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,315 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9605–20228 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34240

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Hemingway J

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Bostick, J, A-137

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 2,172 barrels per day

Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,173 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,674–20,090 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35403

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 193

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles SW of Lane City

Oil: 22 barrels per day

Gas: 318,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 106 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,631 ft.

Perforations: 5,480–5,483 ft.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.