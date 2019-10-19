Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34905

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: G Klein D-Weisch A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65

Acres: 656.18

API No.: 42-123-34904

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: G Klein D-Weisch A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65

Acres: 656.18

API No.: 42-123-34903

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: G Klein C D-Wsch A ULW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65

Acres: 1,052.18

API No.: 42-123-34902

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: G Klein C D-Wsch A ULW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65

Acres: 1,052.18

API No.: 42-123-34901

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: G Klein C D-Wsch A ULW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65

Acres: 1,052.18

API No.: 42-123-34900

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: G Klein C D-Wsch A ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65

Acres: 1,052.18

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36634

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 13,285 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36629

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,717 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36628

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,764 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36627

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,600 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36626

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,560 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36625

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,612 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36622

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,800 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: CI Co, A-306

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36621

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,750 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: CI Co, A-306

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36620

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,700 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: CI Co, A-306

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36619

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,650 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: CI Co, A-306

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36618

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,600 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: CI Co, A-306

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36617

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,700 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: CI Co, A-306

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36635

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217

Acres: 792.56

API No.: 42-255-36616

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217

Acres: 792.56

API No.: 42-255-36615

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217

Acres: 792.56

API No.: 42-255-36614

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217

Acres: 792.56

API No.: 42-255-36610

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1

Acres: 1,178.42

API No.: 42-255-36609

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1

Acres: 1,178.42

Lavaca County

API No.: 42-285-34126

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Lavaca Canyon Petroleum

Lease Name: Jesse James Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Charlie Daubert

Total Depth: 9,950 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Hallettsville

Survey Name: W. Ponton, A-36

Acres: 167.20

API No.: 42-285-34125

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Frances

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles S. of Shiner

Survey Name: C. Coleman, A-131

Acres: 833.12

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01394

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: M.F. Lambert

Well No.: 105

Field Name: Tom O’Connor

Total Depth: 5,845 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: John M. Swisher, A-398

Acres: 2,426.19

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34350

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Vandenberg and Hill

Well No.: 52

Field Name: Placedo, East

Total Depth: 7,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.E. of Placedo

Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5

Acres: 719.49

API No.: 42-469-34452

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Vandenberg and Hill

Well No.: 57

Field Name: Placedo, East

Total Depth: 7,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.E. of Placedo

Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5

Acres: 719.49

API No.: 42-469-34453

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Big Lake Corp.

Lease Name: Sandhop

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Witte (5,850)

Total Depth: 6,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Inez

Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-45

Acres: 232.30

API No.: 42-469-34454

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Gray-Cortez

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 5,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 0.9 mile S.E. of Placedo

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 9, A-305

Acres: 195.64

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34633

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Seidel Unit A

Well No.: 14

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67

Direction and Miles: 14 miles W. of Cuero

Oil: 689 barrels per day

Gas: 2,604,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,144 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,330 psi

Total Depth: 19,201 feet

Perforations: Not Reported

API No.: 42-123-34631

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Seidel Unit A

Well No.: 12

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67

Direction and Miles: 14 miles W. of Cuero

Oil: 562 barrels per day

Gas: 1,762,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,084 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,593 psi

Total Depth: 19,463 feet

Perforations: Not Reported

API No.: 42-123-34630

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Seidel Unit A

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67

Direction and Miles: 14 miles W. of Cuero

Oil: 697.5 barrels per day

Gas: 2,126,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,189 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,752 psi

Total Depth: 19,403 feet

Perforations: Not Reported

API No.: 42-123-34629

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Seidel Unit A

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67

Direction and Miles: 14 miles W. of Cuero

Oil: 842 barrels per day

Gas: 2,558,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,334 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,850 psi

Total Depth: 19,507 feet

Perforations: Not Reported

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34123

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Stills Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-535

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,784 barrels per day

Gas: 1,893,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 15,328 feet

Perforations: 12,000-14,990 feet

API No.: 42-177-34122

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Stills Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-535

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,931 barrels per day

Gas: 1,833,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 15,517 feet

Perforations: 11,970-15,170 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33864

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2195

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 161 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 76/54 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,045 psi

Total Depth: 6,530 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,332 feet

Perforations: 6,207-6,250 feet

API No.: 42-239-33780

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2045

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-24

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 3 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 947 psi

Total Depth: 6,535 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,473 feet

Perforations: 6,225-6,239 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36379

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O and G

Lease Name: Averly

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,730 barrels per day

Gas: 2,116,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,752 psi

Total Depth: 14,070 feet

Plug Back Depth: 14,015 feet

Perforations: 11,031-14,159 feet

API No.: 42-255-36378

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O and G

Lease Name: Averly

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,024.5 barrels per day

Gas: 1,015,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,675 psi

Total Depth: 14,239 feet

Plug Back Depth: 14,185 feet

Perforations: 10,913-14,164 feet

API No.: 42-255-36377

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O and G

Lease Name: Averly

Well No.: 203H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 843.7 barrels per day

Gas: 747,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,875 psi

Total Depth: 14,088 feet

Plug Back Depth: 14,033 feet

Perforations: 11,072-14,170 feet

API No.: 42-255-36111

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 706

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 2,010 barrels per day

Gas: 2,897,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,701 psi

Total Depth: 18,646 feet

Perforations: 11,256-18,532 feet

API No.: 42-255-35896

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 704

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,817 barrels per day

Gas: 2,651,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,492 psi

Total Depth: 18,487 feet

Perforations: 11,096-18,372 feet

API No.: 42-255-35895

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 703

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,971 barrels per day

Gas: 2,824,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,496 psi

Total Depth: 18,301 feet

Perforations: 11,046-18,184 feet

API No.: 42-255-35894

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 702

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,640 barrels per day

Gas: 2,455,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,420 psi

Total Depth: 18,046 feet

Perforations: 11,123-17,931 feet

API No.: 42-255-35963

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Nichols A Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,612 barrels per day

Gas: 950,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,017 psi

Total Depth: 17,673 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,607 feet

Perforations: 12,187-17,505 feet

API No.: 42-255-35967

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Nichols A Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 889 barrels per day

Gas: 565,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,232 psi

Total Depth: 17,768 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,703 feet

Perforations: 12,247-17,677 feet

API No.: 42-255-35968

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Nichols A Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 957 barrels per day

Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,000 psi

Total Depth: 17,496 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,428 feet

Perforations: 12,294-17,401 feet

API No.: 42-255-36120

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Nichols A Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,851 barrels per day

Gas: 924,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,700 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,380 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,310 feet

Perforations: 12,255-17,284 feet

API No.: 42-255-36121

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Nichols A Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,302 barrels per day

Gas: 1,018,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,366 psi

Total Depth: 17,333 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,313 feet

Perforations: 12,273-17,284 feet

API No.: 42-255-36122

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Nichols A Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 970 barrels per day

Gas: 1,015,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,266 psi

Total Depth: 17,040 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,017 feet

Perforations: 12,417-16,989 feet

API No.: 42-255-36123

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Nichols A Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 267 barrels per day

Gas: 829,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 403 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 403 psi

Total Depth: 16,652 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,630 feet

Perforations: 12,209-16,600 feet

API No.: 42-255-36035

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Isaak B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,763 barrels per day

Gas: 1,697,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,080 psi

Total Depth: 19,802 feet

Perforations: 12,095-19,708 feet

API No.: 42-255-36325

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Palmer Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246

Direction and Miles: 5 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,231 barrels per day

Gas: 1,280,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 869 psi

Total Depth: 15,800 feet

Perforations: 6,538-15,784 feet

API No.: 42-255-36326

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Palmer Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246

Direction and Miles: 5 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,451 barrels per day

Gas: 1,299,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 725 psi

Total Depth: 15,900 feet

Perforations: 11,030-15,835 feet

API No.: 42-255-36327

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Halen A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246

Direction and Miles: 5 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,787 barrels per day

Gas: 1,647,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 782 psi

Total Depth: 21,293 feet

Perforations: 11,062-21,224 feet

API No.: 42-255-36328

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Halen B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246

Direction and Miles: 5 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 2,085 barrels per day

Gas: 1,869,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 955 psi

Total Depth: 21,365 feet

Perforations: 10,932-21,298 feet

API No.: 42-255-36423

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Medina-Trial SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,404 barrels per day

Gas: 765,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,290 psi

Total Depth: 16,916 feet

Perforations: 11,157-16,780 feet

API No.: 42-255-36422

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 3,901 barrels per day

Gas: 1,500,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,858 psi

Total Depth: 17,482 feet

Perforations: 11,059-17,355 feet

API No.: 42-255-36421

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,911 barrels per day

Gas: 879,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,468 psi

Total Depth: 17,137 feet

Perforations: 11,013-17,007 feet

API No.: 42-255-36420

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 3,431 barrels per day

Gas: 1,456,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,645 psi

Total Depth: 17,311 feet

Perforations: 11,000-17,174 feet

API No.: 42-255-36419

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 3,516 barrels per day

Gas: 1,218,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,555 psi

Total Depth: 17,458 feet

Perforations: 11,043-17,235 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34106

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Lavaca Canyon Petroleum

Lease Name: BTK

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Campbell Creek (9,300)

Survey Name: S.G. Hanks, A-220

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles N. of Hallettsville

Oil: 67 barrels per day

Gas: 918,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,798 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,686 psi

Total Depth: 10,163 feet

Perforations: 9,337-9,409 feet

API No.: 42-285-34104

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Greive Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.F. Wood, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles E. of Shiner

Oil: 674 barrels per day

Gas: 4,859,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,280 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,200 psi

Total Depth: 23,384 feet

Plug Back Depth: 23,257 feet

Perforations: 13,061-23,226 feet

API No.: 42-285-34105

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rocky Creek Resources

Lease Name: Mixon

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.F. Wood, A-59

Direction and Miles: 1.09 miles E. of Shiner

Oil: 923 barrels per day

Gas: 3,010,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,411 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,059 psi

Total Depth: 21,183 feet

Plug Back Depth: 21,121 feet

Perforations: 13,194-21,024 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33210

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: JFB Heard – HTEX No.2H

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Greta (4,400)

Survey Name: J.H. Peoples, A-247

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 51 barrels per day

Gas: 12,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 85 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,985 feet

Perforations: 4,986-6,985 feet

API No.: 42-391-33208

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Rooke

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Refugio, New (5,430)

Survey Name: T. Mullen, A-47

Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio

Oil: 12 barrels per day

Gas: 126,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 140 psi

Total Depth: 6,750 feet

Perforations: 6,124-6,131 feet

