Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34905
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: G Klein D-Weisch A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65
Acres: 656.18
API No.: 42-123-34904
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: G Klein D-Weisch A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65
Acres: 656.18
API No.: 42-123-34903
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: G Klein C D-Wsch A ULW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65
Acres: 1,052.18
API No.: 42-123-34902
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: G Klein C D-Wsch A ULW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65
Acres: 1,052.18
API No.: 42-123-34901
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: G Klein C D-Wsch A ULW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65
Acres: 1,052.18
API No.: 42-123-34900
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: G Klein C D-Wsch A ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: T C Bell, A-65
Acres: 1,052.18
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36634
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 13,285 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36629
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,717 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36628
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,764 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36627
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,600 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36626
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,560 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36625
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,612 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A B Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36622
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,800 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: CI Co, A-306
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36621
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,750 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: CI Co, A-306
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36620
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,700 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: CI Co, A-306
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36619
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,650 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: CI Co, A-306
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36618
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,600 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: CI Co, A-306
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36617
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,700 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.88 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: CI Co, A-306
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36635
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217
Acres: 792.56
API No.: 42-255-36616
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217
Acres: 792.56
API No.: 42-255-36615
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217
Acres: 792.56
API No.: 42-255-36614
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217
Acres: 792.56
API No.: 42-255-36610
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1
Acres: 1,178.42
API No.: 42-255-36609
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Survey Name: D G Flores, A-1
Acres: 1,178.42
Lavaca County
API No.: 42-285-34126
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Lavaca Canyon Petroleum
Lease Name: Jesse James Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Charlie Daubert
Total Depth: 9,950 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Hallettsville
Survey Name: W. Ponton, A-36
Acres: 167.20
API No.: 42-285-34125
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Frances
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles S. of Shiner
Survey Name: C. Coleman, A-131
Acres: 833.12
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01394
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: M.F. Lambert
Well No.: 105
Field Name: Tom O’Connor
Total Depth: 5,845 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: John M. Swisher, A-398
Acres: 2,426.19
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34350
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Vandenberg and Hill
Well No.: 52
Field Name: Placedo, East
Total Depth: 7,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.E. of Placedo
Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5
Acres: 719.49
API No.: 42-469-34452
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Vandenberg and Hill
Well No.: 57
Field Name: Placedo, East
Total Depth: 7,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.E. of Placedo
Survey Name: E. Benavides, A-5
Acres: 719.49
API No.: 42-469-34453
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Big Lake Corp.
Lease Name: Sandhop
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Witte (5,850)
Total Depth: 6,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Inez
Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-45
Acres: 232.30
API No.: 42-469-34454
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Gray-Cortez
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 5,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 0.9 mile S.E. of Placedo
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 9, A-305
Acres: 195.64
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34633
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Seidel Unit A
Well No.: 14
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67
Direction and Miles: 14 miles W. of Cuero
Oil: 689 barrels per day
Gas: 2,604,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,144 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,330 psi
Total Depth: 19,201 feet
Perforations: Not Reported
API No.: 42-123-34631
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Seidel Unit A
Well No.: 12
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67
Direction and Miles: 14 miles W. of Cuero
Oil: 562 barrels per day
Gas: 1,762,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,084 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,593 psi
Total Depth: 19,463 feet
Perforations: Not Reported
API No.: 42-123-34630
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Seidel Unit A
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67
Direction and Miles: 14 miles W. of Cuero
Oil: 697.5 barrels per day
Gas: 2,126,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,189 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,752 psi
Total Depth: 19,403 feet
Perforations: Not Reported
API No.: 42-123-34629
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Seidel Unit A
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67
Direction and Miles: 14 miles W. of Cuero
Oil: 842 barrels per day
Gas: 2,558,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,334 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,850 psi
Total Depth: 19,507 feet
Perforations: Not Reported
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34123
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Stills Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-535
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,784 barrels per day
Gas: 1,893,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 15,328 feet
Perforations: 12,000-14,990 feet
API No.: 42-177-34122
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Stills Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-535
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,931 barrels per day
Gas: 1,833,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 15,517 feet
Perforations: 11,970-15,170 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33864
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2195
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 161 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 76/54 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,045 psi
Total Depth: 6,530 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,332 feet
Perforations: 6,207-6,250 feet
API No.: 42-239-33780
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2045
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-24
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 3 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 947 psi
Total Depth: 6,535 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,473 feet
Perforations: 6,225-6,239 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36379
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O and G
Lease Name: Averly
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,730 barrels per day
Gas: 2,116,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,752 psi
Total Depth: 14,070 feet
Plug Back Depth: 14,015 feet
Perforations: 11,031-14,159 feet
API No.: 42-255-36378
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O and G
Lease Name: Averly
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,024.5 barrels per day
Gas: 1,015,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,675 psi
Total Depth: 14,239 feet
Plug Back Depth: 14,185 feet
Perforations: 10,913-14,164 feet
API No.: 42-255-36377
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O and G
Lease Name: Averly
Well No.: 203H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 843.7 barrels per day
Gas: 747,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,875 psi
Total Depth: 14,088 feet
Plug Back Depth: 14,033 feet
Perforations: 11,072-14,170 feet
API No.: 42-255-36111
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 706
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 2,010 barrels per day
Gas: 2,897,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,701 psi
Total Depth: 18,646 feet
Perforations: 11,256-18,532 feet
API No.: 42-255-35896
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 704
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,817 barrels per day
Gas: 2,651,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,492 psi
Total Depth: 18,487 feet
Perforations: 11,096-18,372 feet
API No.: 42-255-35895
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 703
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,971 barrels per day
Gas: 2,824,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,496 psi
Total Depth: 18,301 feet
Perforations: 11,046-18,184 feet
API No.: 42-255-35894
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 702
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: W.G. Evans, A-100
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,640 barrels per day
Gas: 2,455,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,420 psi
Total Depth: 18,046 feet
Perforations: 11,123-17,931 feet
API No.: 42-255-35963
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Nichols A Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,612 barrels per day
Gas: 950,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,017 psi
Total Depth: 17,673 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,607 feet
Perforations: 12,187-17,505 feet
API No.: 42-255-35967
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Nichols A Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 889 barrels per day
Gas: 565,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,232 psi
Total Depth: 17,768 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,703 feet
Perforations: 12,247-17,677 feet
API No.: 42-255-35968
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Nichols A Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 957 barrels per day
Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,000 psi
Total Depth: 17,496 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,428 feet
Perforations: 12,294-17,401 feet
API No.: 42-255-36120
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Nichols A Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,851 barrels per day
Gas: 924,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 13/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,700 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,380 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,310 feet
Perforations: 12,255-17,284 feet
API No.: 42-255-36121
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Nichols A Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,302 barrels per day
Gas: 1,018,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,366 psi
Total Depth: 17,333 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,313 feet
Perforations: 12,273-17,284 feet
API No.: 42-255-36122
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Nichols A Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 970 barrels per day
Gas: 1,015,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,266 psi
Total Depth: 17,040 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,017 feet
Perforations: 12,417-16,989 feet
API No.: 42-255-36123
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Nichols A Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 267 barrels per day
Gas: 829,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 403 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 403 psi
Total Depth: 16,652 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,630 feet
Perforations: 12,209-16,600 feet
API No.: 42-255-36035
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Isaak B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,763 barrels per day
Gas: 1,697,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,080 psi
Total Depth: 19,802 feet
Perforations: 12,095-19,708 feet
API No.: 42-255-36325
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Palmer Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246
Direction and Miles: 5 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,231 barrels per day
Gas: 1,280,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 869 psi
Total Depth: 15,800 feet
Perforations: 6,538-15,784 feet
API No.: 42-255-36326
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Palmer Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246
Direction and Miles: 5 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,451 barrels per day
Gas: 1,299,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 725 psi
Total Depth: 15,900 feet
Perforations: 11,030-15,835 feet
API No.: 42-255-36327
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Halen A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246
Direction and Miles: 5 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,787 barrels per day
Gas: 1,647,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 782 psi
Total Depth: 21,293 feet
Perforations: 11,062-21,224 feet
API No.: 42-255-36328
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Halen B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Reed, A-246
Direction and Miles: 5 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 2,085 barrels per day
Gas: 1,869,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 955 psi
Total Depth: 21,365 feet
Perforations: 10,932-21,298 feet
API No.: 42-255-36423
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Medina-Trial SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,404 barrels per day
Gas: 765,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,290 psi
Total Depth: 16,916 feet
Perforations: 11,157-16,780 feet
API No.: 42-255-36422
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 3,901 barrels per day
Gas: 1,500,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,858 psi
Total Depth: 17,482 feet
Perforations: 11,059-17,355 feet
API No.: 42-255-36421
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,911 barrels per day
Gas: 879,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,468 psi
Total Depth: 17,137 feet
Perforations: 11,013-17,007 feet
API No.: 42-255-36420
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 3,431 barrels per day
Gas: 1,456,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,645 psi
Total Depth: 17,311 feet
Perforations: 11,000-17,174 feet
API No.: 42-255-36419
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Hoffman Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 3,516 barrels per day
Gas: 1,218,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,555 psi
Total Depth: 17,458 feet
Perforations: 11,043-17,235 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34106
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Lavaca Canyon Petroleum
Lease Name: BTK
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Campbell Creek (9,300)
Survey Name: S.G. Hanks, A-220
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles N. of Hallettsville
Oil: 67 barrels per day
Gas: 918,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,798 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,686 psi
Total Depth: 10,163 feet
Perforations: 9,337-9,409 feet
API No.: 42-285-34104
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Greive Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.F. Wood, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.56 miles E. of Shiner
Oil: 674 barrels per day
Gas: 4,859,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,280 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,200 psi
Total Depth: 23,384 feet
Plug Back Depth: 23,257 feet
Perforations: 13,061-23,226 feet
API No.: 42-285-34105
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rocky Creek Resources
Lease Name: Mixon
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.F. Wood, A-59
Direction and Miles: 1.09 miles E. of Shiner
Oil: 923 barrels per day
Gas: 3,010,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,411 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,059 psi
Total Depth: 21,183 feet
Plug Back Depth: 21,121 feet
Perforations: 13,194-21,024 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33210
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: JFB Heard – HTEX No.2H
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Greta (4,400)
Survey Name: J.H. Peoples, A-247
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 51 barrels per day
Gas: 12,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 85 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,985 feet
Perforations: 4,986-6,985 feet
API No.: 42-391-33208
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Rooke
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Refugio, New (5,430)
Survey Name: T. Mullen, A-47
Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio
Oil: 12 barrels per day
Gas: 126,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 140 psi
Total Depth: 6,750 feet
Perforations: 6,124-6,131 feet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.