Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34219

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Wilson C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277

Acres: 1,046.09

API No.: 42-177-34218

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Wilson B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277

Acres: 1,046.09

API No.: 42-177-34217

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Wilson A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 10,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277

Acres: 1,046.09

API No.: 42-177-34221

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Yellowstone C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Acres: 1,932.07

API No.: 42-177-34220

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Yellowstone B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Acres: 1,932.07

API No.: 42-177-34216

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Yellowstone A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30

Acres: 1,932.07

API No.: 42-177-34223

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Hawn D.A. B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.63 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: G. Blair, A-4

Acres: 2,784.39

API No.: 42-177-34222

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Hawn D.A. A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.63 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: G. Blair, A-4

Acres: 2,784.39

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36605

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,954 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 407.04

API No.: 42-255-36611

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Bumble Bee

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,250 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S. of Pawnee

Survey Name: G. Hearst, Section 556, A-141

Acres: 704

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34627

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Seidel Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles W. of Cuero

Oil: 642 barrels per day

Gas: 2,269,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,252 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,003 psi

Total Depth: 19,039 feet

Perforations: Not Reported

API No.: 42-123-34640

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit B

Well No.: 9

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,441.6 barrels per day

Gas: 4,563,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,562 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,984 psi

Total Depth: 18,976 feet

Perforations: 13,313-18,864 feet

API No.: 42-123-34770

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Boening Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J.E. King, A-299

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 960 barrels per day

Gas: 6,271,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,542 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,408 psi

Total Depth: 17,294 feet

Perforations: 13,200-19,429 feet

API No.: 42-123-34770

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Boening Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J.E. King, A-299

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 1,122 barrels per day

Gas: 7,253,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,144 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,692 psi

Total Depth: 19,219 feet

Perforations: 13,301-20,362 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34121

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Stills Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-535

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,579 barrels per day

Gas: 1,648,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 15,518 feet

Perforations: 11,946-15,115 feet

API No.: 42-177-34106

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Nevels Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: D. Ives, A-287

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S.E. of Waelder

Oil: 2,214 barrels per day

Gas: 571,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,174 psi

Total Depth: 19,437 feet

Perforations: 10,274-19,366 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35980

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City

Oil: 317 barrels per day

Gas: 1,509,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 33/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 760 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 760 psi

Total Depth: 17,007 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,986 feet

Perforations: 13,067-16,955 feet

API No.: 42-255-35981

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City

Oil: 604 barrels per day

Gas: 2,678,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 686 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 686 psi

Total Depth: 17,107 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,080 feet

Perforations: 13,081-17,049 feet

API No.: 42-255-35982

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City

Oil: 464 barrels per day

Gas: 1,642,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,165 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,165 psi

Total Depth: 16,820 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,803 feet

Perforations: 13,164-16,747 feet

API No.: 42-255-36080

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.B. Dupree, A-86

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City

Oil: 733 barrels per day

Gas: 3,036,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,129 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,129 psi

Total Depth: 17,659 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,646 feet

Perforations: 13,125-17,616 feet

API No.: 42-255-36081

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.B. Dupree, A-86

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City

Oil: 546 barrels per day

Gas: 2,775,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 33/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 594 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 594 psi

Total Depth: 17,587 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,565 feet

Perforations: 13,121-17,534 feet

API No.: 42-255-36082

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.B. Dupree, A-86

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City

Oil: 960 barrels per day

Gas: 3,480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,157 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,157 psi

Total Depth: 17,353 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,339 feet

Perforations: 13,217-17,308 feet

API No.: 42-255-36235

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Korth B Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,340 barrels per day

Gas: 3,353,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 14,721 feet

Plug Back Depth: 14,699 feet

Perforations: 10,903-14,672 feet

API No.: 42-255-36442

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 29H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,855 barrels per day

Gas: 1,368,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,482 psi

Total Depth: 16,905 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,838 feet

Perforations: 10,922-16,811 feet

API No.: 42-255-36437

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 31H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,556 barrels per day

Gas: 1,325,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 33/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2 psi

Total Depth: 16,869 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,814 feet

Perforations: 10,724-16,786 feet

API No.: 42-255-36436

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 30H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,284 barrels per day

Gas: 2,097,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,640 psi

Total Depth: 16,893 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,874 feet

Perforations: 10,772-16,849 feet

API No.: 42-255-35576

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Georg (EF) A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S. of Nixon

Oil: 1,129 barrels per day

Gas: 693,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,356 psi

Total Depth: 16,415 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,390 feet

Perforations: 9,164-16,247 feet

API No.: 42-255-35577

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Georg (EF) B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S. of Nixon

Oil: 1,113 barrels per day

Gas: 589,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,424 psi

Total Depth: 16,424 feet

Perforations: 9,101-16,230 feet

API No.: 42-255-35578

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Georg (EF) C

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S. of Nixon

Oil: 1,276 barrels per day

Gas: 737,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,375 psi

Total Depth: 16,396 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,351 feet

Perforations: 9,077-16,235 feet

API No.: 42-255-35579

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Georg (EF) D

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S. of Nixon

Oil: 1,294 barrels per day

Gas: 783,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,424 psi

Total Depth: 16,475 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,429 feet

Perforations: 9,077-16,285 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34106

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Lavaca Canyon Petroleum

Lease Name: BTK

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Campbell Creek (9,700)

Survey Name: S.G. Hanks, A-220

Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles N. of Hallettsville

Oil: 24 barrels per day

Gas: 784,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,401 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,221 psi

Total Depth: 10,163 feet

Perforations: 9,666-9,744 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33209

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: JFB Heard – HTEX No.1H

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Greta (4,400)

Survey Name: J.H. Peoples, A-247

Direction and Miles: 10 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 40 barrels per day

Gas: 13,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 90 psi

Total Depth: 6,960 feet

Perforations: Not Reported

API No.: 42-391-32092

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 77

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 88 barrels per day

Gas: 100,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 440 psi

Total Depth: 7,100 feet

Plug Back Depth: 4,479 feet

Perforations: 4,474-4,478 feet

