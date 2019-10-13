Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34219
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Wilson C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277
Acres: 1,046.09
API No.: 42-177-34218
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Wilson B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277
Acres: 1,046.09
API No.: 42-177-34217
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Wilson A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 10,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: W.A. Hall, A-277
Acres: 1,046.09
API No.: 42-177-34221
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Yellowstone C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Acres: 1,932.07
API No.: 42-177-34220
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Yellowstone B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Acres: 1,932.07
API No.: 42-177-34216
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Yellowstone A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: T. Jackson, A-30
Acres: 1,932.07
API No.: 42-177-34223
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Hawn D.A. B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.63 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: G. Blair, A-4
Acres: 2,784.39
API No.: 42-177-34222
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Hawn D.A. A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.63 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: G. Blair, A-4
Acres: 2,784.39
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36605
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,954 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 407.04
API No.: 42-255-36611
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Bumble Bee
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,250 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles S. of Pawnee
Survey Name: G. Hearst, Section 556, A-141
Acres: 704
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34627
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Seidel Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Benton, A-67
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles W. of Cuero
Oil: 642 barrels per day
Gas: 2,269,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,252 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,003 psi
Total Depth: 19,039 feet
Perforations: Not Reported
API No.: 42-123-34640
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit B
Well No.: 9
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,441.6 barrels per day
Gas: 4,563,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,562 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,984 psi
Total Depth: 18,976 feet
Perforations: 13,313-18,864 feet
API No.: 42-123-34770
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Boening Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J.E. King, A-299
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 960 barrels per day
Gas: 6,271,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,542 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,408 psi
Total Depth: 17,294 feet
Perforations: 13,200-19,429 feet
API No.: 42-123-34770
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Boening Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J.E. King, A-299
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 1,122 barrels per day
Gas: 7,253,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,144 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,692 psi
Total Depth: 19,219 feet
Perforations: 13,301-20,362 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34121
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Stills Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-535
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,579 barrels per day
Gas: 1,648,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 15,518 feet
Perforations: 11,946-15,115 feet
API No.: 42-177-34106
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Nevels Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: D. Ives, A-287
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles S.E. of Waelder
Oil: 2,214 barrels per day
Gas: 571,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,174 psi
Total Depth: 19,437 feet
Perforations: 10,274-19,366 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35980
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City
Oil: 317 barrels per day
Gas: 1,509,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 33/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 760 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 760 psi
Total Depth: 17,007 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,986 feet
Perforations: 13,067-16,955 feet
API No.: 42-255-35981
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City
Oil: 604 barrels per day
Gas: 2,678,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 686 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 686 psi
Total Depth: 17,107 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,080 feet
Perforations: 13,081-17,049 feet
API No.: 42-255-35982
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City
Oil: 464 barrels per day
Gas: 1,642,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,165 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,165 psi
Total Depth: 16,820 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,803 feet
Perforations: 13,164-16,747 feet
API No.: 42-255-36080
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.B. Dupree, A-86
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City
Oil: 733 barrels per day
Gas: 3,036,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,129 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,129 psi
Total Depth: 17,659 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,646 feet
Perforations: 13,125-17,616 feet
API No.: 42-255-36081
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.B. Dupree, A-86
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City
Oil: 546 barrels per day
Gas: 2,775,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 33/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 594 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 594 psi
Total Depth: 17,587 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,565 feet
Perforations: 13,121-17,534 feet
API No.: 42-255-36082
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Wessendorff A Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.B. Dupree, A-86
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles E. of Karnes City
Oil: 960 barrels per day
Gas: 3,480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,157 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,157 psi
Total Depth: 17,353 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,339 feet
Perforations: 13,217-17,308 feet
API No.: 42-255-36235
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Korth B Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,340 barrels per day
Gas: 3,353,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 14,721 feet
Plug Back Depth: 14,699 feet
Perforations: 10,903-14,672 feet
API No.: 42-255-36442
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 29H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,855 barrels per day
Gas: 1,368,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,482 psi
Total Depth: 16,905 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,838 feet
Perforations: 10,922-16,811 feet
API No.: 42-255-36437
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 31H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,556 barrels per day
Gas: 1,325,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 33/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2 psi
Total Depth: 16,869 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,814 feet
Perforations: 10,724-16,786 feet
API No.: 42-255-36436
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 30H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,284 barrels per day
Gas: 2,097,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,640 psi
Total Depth: 16,893 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,874 feet
Perforations: 10,772-16,849 feet
API No.: 42-255-35576
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Georg (EF) A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S. of Nixon
Oil: 1,129 barrels per day
Gas: 693,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,356 psi
Total Depth: 16,415 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,390 feet
Perforations: 9,164-16,247 feet
API No.: 42-255-35577
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Georg (EF) B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S. of Nixon
Oil: 1,113 barrels per day
Gas: 589,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,424 psi
Total Depth: 16,424 feet
Perforations: 9,101-16,230 feet
API No.: 42-255-35578
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Georg (EF) C
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S. of Nixon
Oil: 1,276 barrels per day
Gas: 737,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,375 psi
Total Depth: 16,396 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,351 feet
Perforations: 9,077-16,235 feet
API No.: 42-255-35579
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Georg (EF) D
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S. of Nixon
Oil: 1,294 barrels per day
Gas: 783,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,424 psi
Total Depth: 16,475 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,429 feet
Perforations: 9,077-16,285 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34106
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Lavaca Canyon Petroleum
Lease Name: BTK
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Campbell Creek (9,700)
Survey Name: S.G. Hanks, A-220
Direction and Miles: 4.9 miles N. of Hallettsville
Oil: 24 barrels per day
Gas: 784,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 11/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,401 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,221 psi
Total Depth: 10,163 feet
Perforations: 9,666-9,744 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33209
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: JFB Heard – HTEX No.1H
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Greta (4,400)
Survey Name: J.H. Peoples, A-247
Direction and Miles: 10 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 40 barrels per day
Gas: 13,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 90 psi
Total Depth: 6,960 feet
Perforations: Not Reported
API No.: 42-391-32092
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 77
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 88 barrels per day
Gas: 100,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 440 psi
Total Depth: 7,100 feet
Plug Back Depth: 4,479 feet
Perforations: 4,474-4,478 feet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.