Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35317
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Hartman-Black USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W. of Nordheim
Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394
Acres: 1,387.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35318
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Hartman-Black USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W. of Nordheim
Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394
Acres: 1,387.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35319
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Hartman-Black USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W. of Nordheim
Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394
Acres: 1,387.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35320
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Hartman-Black USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W. of Nordheim
Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394
Acres: 1,387.77
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37844
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97
Acres: 691.54
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37849
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Sprencel of an inchAof an inch Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE. of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 239.86
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34264
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Umbriel B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.43 miles SE. of Moulton
Survey Name: Taylor, W, A-55
Acres: 2,165.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34265
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal.
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Caliban A
Well No.: 201H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles SW. of Shiner
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290
Acres: 1,813.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34266
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal.
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Caliban B
Well No.: 202H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles SW. of Shiner
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290
Acres: 1,077.1
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01396
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 107
Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,840 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, A-398
Acres: 4,884.44
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33237
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: San Isidro Development Co.
Lease Name: Rooke
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Refugio New
Total Depth: 7,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio
Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47
Acres: 1,514
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37654
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry C
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Karnes City
Oil: 799 barrels per day
Gas: 863,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,306 psi
Total Depth: 16,020 ft.
Perforations: 12,190-15,933 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37710
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal.
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fox-Fitch (SA) A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S. of Falls City
Oil: 836 barrels per day
Gas: 469,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 559 psi
Total Depth: 16,515 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,466 ft.
Perforations: 10,866-16,411 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37713
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fitch Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Oil: 565 barrels per day
Gas: 289,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 434 psi
Total Depth: 16,230 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 15,982 ft.
Perforations: 10,664-15,918 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37726
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: SCR Unit E-Mobil Unit B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Frisbie C, A-115
Direction and Miles: 11.54 miles SW. of Kenedy
Oil: 2,334 barrels per day
Gas: 7,126,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,428 psi
Total Depth: 18,596 ft.
Perforations: 12,462-18,584 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33315
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O'Connor
Well No.: 123
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE. of Refugio
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 365 psi
Total Depth: 4,736 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,456 ft.
Perforations: 4,438-4,454 ft.