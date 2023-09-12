Gushers and Dusters
Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35317

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Hartman-Black USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W. of Nordheim

Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394

Acres: 1,387.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35318

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Hartman-Black USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W. of Nordheim

Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394

Acres: 1,387.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35319

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Hartman-Black USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W. of Nordheim

Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394

Acres: 1,387.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35320

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Hartman-Black USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles W. of Nordheim

Survey Name: Quinn, W, A-394

Acres: 1,387.77

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37844

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: Duvall, B H, A-97

Acres: 691.54

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37849

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Sprencel of an inchAof an inch Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE. of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 239.86

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34264

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Umbriel B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.43 miles SE. of Moulton

Survey Name: Taylor, W, A-55

Acres: 2,165.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34265

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal.

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Caliban A

Well No.: 201H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles SW. of Shiner

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290

Acres: 1,813.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34266

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal.

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Caliban B

Well No.: 202H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles SW. of Shiner

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290

Acres: 1,077.1

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01396

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 107

Field Name: Tom O'Connor (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,840 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, A-398

Acres: 4,884.44

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33237

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: San Isidro Development Co.

Lease Name: Rooke

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Refugio New

Total Depth: 7,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles W. of Refugio

Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47

Acres: 1,514

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37654

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry C

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Muncos, R, A-203

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Karnes City

Oil: 799 barrels per day

Gas: 863,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,306 psi

Total Depth: 16,020 ft.

Perforations: 12,190-15,933 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37710

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal.

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fox-Fitch (SA) A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S. of Falls City

Oil: 836 barrels per day

Gas: 469,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 559 psi

Total Depth: 16,515 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,466 ft.

Perforations: 10,866-16,411 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37713

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fitch Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Oil: 565 barrels per day

Gas: 289,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 434 psi

Total Depth: 16,230 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 15,982 ft.

Perforations: 10,664-15,918 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37726

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: SCR Unit E-Mobil Unit B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Frisbie C, A-115

Direction and Miles: 11.54 miles SW. of Kenedy

Oil: 2,334 barrels per day

Gas: 7,126,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,428 psi

Total Depth: 18,596 ft.

Perforations: 12,462-18,584 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33315

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C Oil Co.-O'Connor

Well No.: 123

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE. of Refugio

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 5,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 365 psi

Total Depth: 4,736 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,456 ft.

Perforations: 4,438-4,454 ft.

