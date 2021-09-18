Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35101

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: D & S

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Nowlan, J, A-372

Acres: 396.65

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35102

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: D & S

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Nowlan, J, A-372

Acres: 396.65

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35103

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: D & S

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Nowlan, J, A-372

Acres: 396.65

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35104

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC

Lease Name: D & S

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Nowlan, J, A-372

Acres: 396.65

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33955

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Vincik Unit

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Bennview (5600)

Total Depth: 7,700

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-24

Acres: 124.86

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37249

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Salge Unit

Well No.: 501H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 301.86

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37274

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Wess 4-Slaughter-RT (SA) C2

Well No.: C 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,600

Direction and Miles: 2.97 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 2,063.82

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37288

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: XTO Energy Inc.

Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.1

Well No.: G 32H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000

Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68

Acres: 305.34

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37289

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Yanta North Unit 2

Well No.: 12

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Acres: 311.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37293

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37295

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37296

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 109H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37297

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 404.43

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34421

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Labradorite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 15.35 miles NE of Gonzales, Texas

Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112

Acres: 1,931.67

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34422

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Labradorite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 15.35 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112

Acres: 1,383.94

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34423

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Labradorite C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500

Direction and Miles: 15.35 miles NE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112

Acres: 2,023.94

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34424

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Kasper Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,100

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Acres: 985.36

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34425

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Kasper Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,100

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Acres: 985.36

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34426

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Kasper Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,100

Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Acres: 985.36

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34428

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shenandoah E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,600

Direction and Miles: 12.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 2,231.08

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33527

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC

Lease Name: Cambrai

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 15,000

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles SW of Shelby

Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94

Acres: 1,400

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36616

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 1,034 barrels per day

Gas: 3,346,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,821 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,585 psi

Total Depth: 18,008 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,362 ft.–17,993 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36692

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 634 barrels per day

Gas: 453,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,899 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,253 ft.–17,769 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36693

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 740 barrels per day

Gas: 686,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,619 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,212 ft.–17,494 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36694

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 790 barrels per day

Gas: 586,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,958 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,563 ft.–17,829 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36695

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 522 barrels per day

Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,711 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,186 ft.–17,592 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32579

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.

Lease Name: Traylor, Alma V.

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Frio (3400)

Survey Name: Davis, D, A-135

Direction and Miles: 17 miles SE of Hallettsville

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 200,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,200 psi

Total Depth: 6,270 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 3,395 ft.

Perforations: 3,367 ft.–3,370 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34308

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Jett A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,113 barrels per day

Gas: 408,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,254 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,123 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,207 ft.–14,051 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34299

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Springsteen A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,593 barrels per day

Gas: 96,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,165 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,234 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,531 ft.–22,094 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34299

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Springsteen A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,593 barrels per day

Gas: 96,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,165 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,234 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,531 ft.–22,094 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34300

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Springsteen B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,324 barrels per day

Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,250 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,307 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,538 ft.–22,217 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.