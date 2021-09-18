Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35101
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: D & S
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Nowlan, J, A-372
Acres: 396.65
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35102
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: D & S
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Nowlan, J, A-372
Acres: 396.65
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35103
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: D & S
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Nowlan, J, A-372
Acres: 396.65
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35104
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating LLC
Lease Name: D & S
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Nowlan, J, A-372
Acres: 396.65
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33955
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Vincik Unit
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Bennview (5600)
Total Depth: 7,700
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles NW of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-24
Acres: 124.86
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37249
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Salge Unit
Well No.: 501H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 301.86
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37274
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Wess 4-Slaughter-RT (SA) C2
Well No.: C 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,600
Direction and Miles: 2.97 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 2,063.82
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37288
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: XTO Energy Inc.
Lease Name: KKLK Allocation No.1
Well No.: G 32H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000
Direction and Miles: 14.57 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Clifton, J W, A-68
Acres: 305.34
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37289
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Yanta North Unit 2
Well No.: 12
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Acres: 311.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37293
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37295
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37296
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 109H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37297
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 404.43
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34421
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Labradorite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 15.35 miles NE of Gonzales, Texas
Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112
Acres: 1,931.67
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34422
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Labradorite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 15.35 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112
Acres: 1,383.94
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34423
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Labradorite C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500
Direction and Miles: 15.35 miles NE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Barnes, T, A-112
Acres: 2,023.94
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34424
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Kasper Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,100
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Acres: 985.36
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34425
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Kasper Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,100
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Acres: 985.36
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34426
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Kasper Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,100
Direction and Miles: 13.9 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Acres: 985.36
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34428
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shenandoah E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,600
Direction and Miles: 12.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 2,231.08
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33527
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas LLC
Lease Name: Cambrai
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 15,000
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles SW of Shelby
Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94
Acres: 1,400
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36616
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 1,034 barrels per day
Gas: 3,346,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,821 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,585 psi
Total Depth: 18,008 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,362 ft.–17,993 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36692
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 634 barrels per day
Gas: 453,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,899 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,253 ft.–17,769 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36693
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 740 barrels per day
Gas: 686,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,619 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,212 ft.–17,494 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36694
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 790 barrels per day
Gas: 586,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,958 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,563 ft.–17,829 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36695
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 522 barrels per day
Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,711 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,186 ft.–17,592 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32579
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: TMR Exploration, Inc.
Lease Name: Traylor, Alma V.
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Frio (3400)
Survey Name: Davis, D, A-135
Direction and Miles: 17 miles SE of Hallettsville
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 200,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,200 psi
Total Depth: 6,270 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 3,395 ft.
Perforations: 3,367 ft.–3,370 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34308
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Jett A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,113 barrels per day
Gas: 408,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,254 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,123 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,207 ft.–14,051 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34299
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Springsteen A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,593 barrels per day
Gas: 96,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,165 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,234 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,531 ft.–22,094 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34299
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Springsteen A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,593 barrels per day
Gas: 96,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,165 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,234 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,531 ft.–22,094 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34300
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Springsteen B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,324 barrels per day
Gas: 576,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,250 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,307 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,538 ft.–22,217 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.