Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35221

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Lane A-Lane B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,307.68

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35222

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Lane A-Lane B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,307.68

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35223

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Lane A-Lane B SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,307.68

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35224

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Lane A-Land B SA 4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,307.68

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35225

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Lane A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,307.68

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35226

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Lane A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff

Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23

Acres: 1,307.68

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-33652

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ventex Operating Corp.

Lease Name: Schendel

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Herndon (3,000 Frio)

Total Depth: 12,508 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles W of Goliad

Survey Name: Maria J. De Leon, A-21

Acres: 1,105

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34233

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: Half Circle L Ranch GU

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Word (Wilcox, Lower)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Yoakum

Survey Name: Stapp, O H, A-427

Acres: 81

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32555

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-

Well No.: D181

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 4,650 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 4,000

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33275

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: San Isidro Development Co.

Lease Name: Rook, P.H.

Well No.: 66R

Field Name: Refugio New (4,500)

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles W of Refugio

Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47

Acres: 845.43

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-025-34019

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners

Lease Name: Braly-Dugat

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Beeville, SW. (Pettus, LO.)

Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12

Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Beeville

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 440,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 840 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,200 psi

Total Depth: 4,600 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,589 ft.

Perforations: 4,249–4,259 ft.

