Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35221
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Lane A-Lane B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,307.68
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35222
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Lane A-Lane B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,307.68
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35223
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Lane A-Lane B SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,307.68
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35224
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Lane A-Land B SA 4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,307.68
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35225
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Lane A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,307.68
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35226
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Lane A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.79 miles SE of Westhoff
Survey Name: Kent, J, A-23
Acres: 1,307.68
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-33652
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ventex Operating Corp.
Lease Name: Schendel
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Herndon (3,000 Frio)
Total Depth: 12,508 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles W of Goliad
Survey Name: Maria J. De Leon, A-21
Acres: 1,105
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34233
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: Half Circle L Ranch GU
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Word (Wilcox, Lower)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.2 miles NE of Yoakum
Survey Name: Stapp, O H, A-427
Acres: 81
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32555
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Williams, Maude ETAL -A-
Well No.: D181
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 4,650 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 4,000
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33275
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: San Isidro Development Co.
Lease Name: Rook, P.H.
Well No.: 66R
Field Name: Refugio New (4,500)
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles W of Refugio
Survey Name: Mullen, T, A-47
Acres: 845.43
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-025-34019
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Headwaters Energy Partners
Lease Name: Braly-Dugat
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Beeville, SW. (Pettus, LO.)
Survey Name: Carroll, P, A-12
Direction and Miles: 7 miles NW of Beeville
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 440,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 840 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,200 psi
Total Depth: 4,600 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,589 ft.
Perforations: 4,249–4,259 ft.