Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35105

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A

Well No.: 101

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Acres: 407.45

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35106

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A

Well No.: 201

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles SW of Westhoff

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89

Acres: 407.45

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37290

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Yanta North Unit 3

Well No.: 13

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Acres: 320

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37291

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Yanta North 2/3-14 ULW

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Acres: 631.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37292

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Yanta North 2/3-15 ULW

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Acres: 631.35

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37294

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37298

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rodriguez-Trial Unit

Well No.: 503H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 299.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37299

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rodriguez-Trial Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 299.06

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37300

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,901.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37301

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,901.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37302

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera G

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,901.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37303

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,901.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37304

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Gamera K

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 1,901.58

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37305

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Oryx E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Acres: 1,891.45

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37306

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Oryx F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Acres: 1,891.45

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37307

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Oryx G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Acres: 1,891.45

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37308

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Oryx H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Acres: 1,891.45

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37309

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Oryx J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton

Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34

Acres: 2,441.95

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37310

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 203H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37311

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 204H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286

Acres: 363.88

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37312

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 919.7

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37313

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 919.7

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37314

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 919.7

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37315

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 919.7

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34432

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Aggie A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Acres: 2,224.6

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34433

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Aggie B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Acres: 2,224.6

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34434

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Aggie C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales

Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518

Acres: 2,224.6

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34429

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shenandoah F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 2,231.08

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34430

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shenandoah G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 2,231.08

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34431

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Shenandoah H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.2 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247

Acres: 2,313.7

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34435

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Sample Knandel A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 8,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Barnett, G W, A-110

Acres: 1,383.67

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33528

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Cantigny

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 15,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles SW of Shelby

Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94

Acres: 1,289.46

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33529

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Passchendaele

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 15,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles SW of Shelby

Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94

Acres: 1,415.22

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34939

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Fulcher, C, A-20

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 615 barrels per day

Gas: 2,803,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,970 psi

Total Depth: 20,142 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 20,074 ft.

Perforations: 13,189 –20,063 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34940

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Fulcher, C, A-20

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 849 barrels per day

Gas: 3,277,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,420 psi

Total Depth: 18,959 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,890 ft.

Perforations: 13,274 –18,881 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34941

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Fulcher, C, A-20

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 929 barrels per day

Gas: 3,501,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,884 psi

Total Depth: 19,430 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,367 ft.

Perforations: 13,393 –19,307 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34942

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Peebles A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: Fulcher, C, A-20

Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 749 barrels per day

Gas: 2,910,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,549 psi

Total Depth: 17,898 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,824 ft.

Perforations: 13,530–17,767 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34949

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Guevara B AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 443 barrels per day

Gas: 2,302,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,865 psi

Total Depth: 19,866 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,797 ft.

Perforations: 13,330 –19,738 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34952

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Guevara B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 724 barrels per day

Gas: 4,204,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,122 psi

Total Depth: 19,528 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,467 ft.

Perforations: 13,390 –19,289 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34960

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Guevara B

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 683 barrels per day

Gas: 4,020,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,825 psi

Total Depth: 20,471 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,992 ft.

Perforations: 13,455 –19,934 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34961

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3

Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 841 barrels per day

Gas: 5,343,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,200 psi

Total Depth: 19,898 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,839 ft.

Perforations: 13,420 –19,769 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36689

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 759 barrels per day

Gas: 594,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,943 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,456 –16,701 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36690

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 807 barrels per day

Gas: 738,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,966 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,562 –16,728 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36691

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: June Day Unit B

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto

Oil: 770 barrels per day

Gas: 597,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,147 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,701–16,912 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37166

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ageron Energy

Lease Name: Bolf AC Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 488 barrels per day

Gas: 15,367,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 796 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,141 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,912 –16,010 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34361

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Aquamarine A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 999 barrels per day

Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 421 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,977 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,756–15,787 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34362

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Aquamarine B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,085 barrels per day

Gas: 503,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,045 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,650 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,740 –15,462 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34363

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Aquamarine C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,045 barrels per day

Gas: 506,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 390 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,294 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,859 –16,122 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34364

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Aquamarine D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67

Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 875 barrels per day

Gas: 442,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 891 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,391 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,677-15,203 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34301

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Smiley

Oil: 1,448 barrels per day

Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,468 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,541 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,505 –22,449 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34303

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE of Smiley

Oil: 993 barrels per day

Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,145 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,428 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,678 –22,297 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34304

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE of Smiley

Oil: 1,113 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,295 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,255 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,640 –22,172 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34307

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Springsteen J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,478 barrels per day

Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,309 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,237 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 9,749 –22,149 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33521

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Constantine

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165

Direction and Miles: 0.59 miles E. of Ledbetter

Oil: 1,124 barrels per day

Gas: 1,934,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,216 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,248 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 14,829 ft.

Perforations: 10,520–14,800 ft.

