Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35105
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A
Well No.: 101
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Acres: 407.45
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35106
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A
Well No.: 201
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles SW of Westhoff
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-89
Acres: 407.45
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37290
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Yanta North Unit 3
Well No.: 13
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Acres: 320
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37291
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Yanta North 2/3-14 ULW
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Acres: 631.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37292
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Yanta North 2/3-15 ULW
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Acres: 631.35
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37294
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37298
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rodriguez-Trial Unit
Well No.: 503H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 299.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37299
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rodriguez-Trial Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 299.06
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37300
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,901.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37301
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,901.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37302
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera G
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,901.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37303
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,901.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37304
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Gamera K
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 1,901.58
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37305
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Oryx E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Acres: 1,891.45
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37306
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Oryx F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Acres: 1,891.45
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37307
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Oryx G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Acres: 1,891.45
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37308
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Oryx H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Acres: 1,891.45
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37309
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Oryx J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Campbellton
Survey Name: Baker, J R, A-34
Acres: 2,441.95
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37310
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 203H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37311
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 204H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Voss, G, A-286
Acres: 363.88
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37312
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 919.7
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37313
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 919.7
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37314
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 919.7
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37315
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Horse Thief Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles SW of Hobson
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 919.7
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34432
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Aggie A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Acres: 2,224.6
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34433
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Aggie B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Acres: 2,224.6
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34434
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Aggie C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14 miles SE of Gonzales
Survey Name: Gray, D, A-518
Acres: 2,224.6
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34429
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shenandoah F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 2,231.08
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34430
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shenandoah G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 2,231.08
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34431
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Shenandoah H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.2 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Hill, A W, A-247
Acres: 2,313.7
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34435
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Sample Knandel A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 8,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Barnett, G W, A-110
Acres: 1,383.67
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33528
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Cantigny
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 15,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles SW of Shelby
Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94
Acres: 1,289.46
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33529
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Passchendaele
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 15,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles SW of Shelby
Survey Name: Shepherd, W W, A-94
Acres: 1,415.22
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34939
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Fulcher, C, A-20
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 615 barrels per day
Gas: 2,803,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,970 psi
Total Depth: 20,142 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 20,074 ft.
Perforations: 13,189 –20,063 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34940
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Fulcher, C, A-20
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 849 barrels per day
Gas: 3,277,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,420 psi
Total Depth: 18,959 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,890 ft.
Perforations: 13,274 –18,881 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34941
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Fulcher, C, A-20
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 929 barrels per day
Gas: 3,501,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,884 psi
Total Depth: 19,430 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,367 ft.
Perforations: 13,393 –19,307 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34942
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Peebles A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: Fulcher, C, A-20
Direction and Miles: 10.97 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 749 barrels per day
Gas: 2,910,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,549 psi
Total Depth: 17,898 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,824 ft.
Perforations: 13,530–17,767 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34949
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Guevara B AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 443 barrels per day
Gas: 2,302,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,865 psi
Total Depth: 19,866 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,797 ft.
Perforations: 13,330 –19,738 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34952
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Guevara B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 724 barrels per day
Gas: 4,204,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,122 psi
Total Depth: 19,528 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,467 ft.
Perforations: 13,390 –19,289 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34960
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Guevara B
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 683 barrels per day
Gas: 4,020,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,825 psi
Total Depth: 20,471 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,992 ft.
Perforations: 13,455 –19,934 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34961
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Barton, K W, A-3
Direction and Miles: 9.23 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 841 barrels per day
Gas: 5,343,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,200 psi
Total Depth: 19,898 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,839 ft.
Perforations: 13,420 –19,769 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36689
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 759 barrels per day
Gas: 594,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,943 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,456 –16,701 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36690
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 807 barrels per day
Gas: 738,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,966 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,562 –16,728 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36691
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: June Day Unit B
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Picket, J J, A-227
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles SW of Ecleto
Oil: 770 barrels per day
Gas: 597,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,147 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,701–16,912 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37166
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ageron Energy
Lease Name: Bolf AC Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 488 barrels per day
Gas: 15,367,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 796 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,141 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,912 –16,010 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34361
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Aquamarine A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 999 barrels per day
Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 421 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,977 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,756–15,787 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34362
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Aquamarine B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,085 barrels per day
Gas: 503,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,045 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,650 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,740 –15,462 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34363
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Aquamarine C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,045 barrels per day
Gas: 506,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 390 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,294 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,859 –16,122 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34364
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Aquamarine D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Stapp, W P, A-67
Direction and Miles: 12.93 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 875 barrels per day
Gas: 442,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 891 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,391 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,677-15,203 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34301
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NE of Smiley
Oil: 1,448 barrels per day
Gas: 480,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,468 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,541 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,505 –22,449 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34303
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE of Smiley
Oil: 993 barrels per day
Gas: 504,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,145 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,428 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,678 –22,297 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34304
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE of Smiley
Oil: 1,113 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,295 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,255 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,640 –22,172 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34307
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Springsteen J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Gwin, G, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,478 barrels per day
Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,309 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,237 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 9,749 –22,149 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33521
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Constantine
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: DeWitt, G, A-165
Direction and Miles: 0.59 miles E. of Ledbetter
Oil: 1,124 barrels per day
Gas: 1,934,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,216 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,248 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 14,829 ft.
Perforations: 10,520–14,800 ft.
