Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31820
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: B&L Resources
Lease Name: Welder & No.39; C&No.39
Well No.: 29H
Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.3)
Total Depth: 5,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington
Survey Name: Sisneros, A, A-36
Acres: 3,645.21
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35025
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405
Acres: 1,005.34
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37003
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 307.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37004
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 307.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37005
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 307.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37006
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 307.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37007
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 307.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36990
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Genelle BA-Harrell USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 929.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36991
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Genelle BA-Harrell USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 929.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36992
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP
Lease Name: Genelle BA-Harrell USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 929.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36993
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Genelle BA USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 634.43
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36997
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Har-Reynolds A USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 647.26
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36985
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: McCoy Egbert-Egbert SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 629.91
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36986
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Jauer Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 309.04
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36999
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Jordan Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Acres: 320.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37000
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Jordan Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Acres: 320.69
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37002
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Jordan-Buehring Unit SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24
Acres: 1,248.11
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-31890
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V. W., MRS.
Well No.: 110
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,500 Sand)
Total Depth: 6,030 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298
Acres: 1,222.5
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33196
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: M. E. O & No.39;Connor
Well No.: D 1
Field Name: Refugio Old (6,200)
Total Depth: 7,008
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: Refugio, Town Of, A-345
Acres: 9,522.65
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34338
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Pilgrim Unit B
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NW of Cuero
Survey Name: Pate, P, A-374
Acres: 296.71
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33509
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Egan-AC-1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 11,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NE of La Grange
Survey Name: Lewis, F, A-64
Acres: 1,149.65
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Ja
ckson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33745
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2,054
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Vanderbilt
Oil: 18 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 774 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,512 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,199 ft.
Perforations: 6,154–6,170 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33224
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O & No.39; Connor
Well No.: 91
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 12.90 barrels per day
Gas: 3,875,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 150 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,903 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,467 ft.
Perforations: 4,456 –4,463 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36608
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles NW of Helena
Oil: 871 barrels per day
Gas: 256,333 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 187/500 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 675 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,469 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,209 –18,303 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34204
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mangrove F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-199
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,680 barrels per day
Gas: 992,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 113 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,982 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,369 –20,874 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34205
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, INC.
Lease Name: Mangrove G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-199
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,957 barrels per day
Gas: 1,094,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,702 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,525–20,684 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34206
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, INC.
Lease Name: Mangrove H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-199
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,868 barrels per day
Gas: 1,064,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,718 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,462–21,203 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34225
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mangrove J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-199
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,328 barrels per day
Gas: 1,020,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,971 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,439–21,884 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33498
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Gonzo
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Taylor, N C, A-306
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SE of Ledbetter
Oil: 745 barrels per day
Gas: 1,602,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 320 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,449 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,360–18,425 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33499
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Gonzo B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Taylor, N C, A-306
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Ledbetter
Oil: 694 barrels per day
Gas: 1,226,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 209 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,463 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,140–18,445 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33500
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Gonzo B
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Taylor, N C, A-306
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Ledbetter
Oil: 1,483 barrels per day
Gas: 1,754,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,650 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,863 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,260–17,850 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35441
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 201
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 112 barrels per day
Gas: 133,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 306 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,604 ft.
Perforations: 5,338–5,346 ft.
