Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31820

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: B&L Resources

Lease Name: Welder & No.39; C&No.39

Well No.: 29H

Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.3)

Total Depth: 5,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington

Survey Name: Sisneros, A, A-36

Acres: 3,645.21

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35025

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Hamilton B-Hooks 3 USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles N of Cuero

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-405

Acres: 1,005.34

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37003

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 307.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37004

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 307.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37005

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 307.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37006

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 307.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37007

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 307.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36990

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Genelle BA-Harrell USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 929.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36991

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Genelle BA-Harrell USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 929.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36992

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO LP

Lease Name: Genelle BA-Harrell USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 929.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36993

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Genelle BA USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 634.43

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36997

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Har-Reynolds A USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 647.26

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36985

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: McCoy Egbert-Egbert SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 629.91

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36986

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Jauer Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 309.04

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36999

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Jordan Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Acres: 320.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37000

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Jordan Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Acres: 320.69

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37002

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Jordan-Buehring Unit SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Bradberry, J, A-24

Acres: 1,248.11

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-31890

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Heard, Fannie V. W., MRS.

Well No.: 110

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,500 Sand)

Total Depth: 6,030 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Webb, T H, A-298

Acres: 1,222.5

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33196

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: M. E. O & No.39;Connor

Well No.: D 1

Field Name: Refugio Old (6,200)

Total Depth: 7,008

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: Refugio, Town Of, A-345

Acres: 9,522.65

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34338

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Pilgrim Unit B

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles NW of Cuero

Survey Name: Pate, P, A-374

Acres: 296.71

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33509

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Egan-AC-1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 11,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NE of La Grange

Survey Name: Lewis, F, A-64

Acres: 1,149.65

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Ja

ckson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33745

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2,054

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A & 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Vanderbilt

Oil: 18 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 774 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,512 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,199 ft.

Perforations: 6,154–6,170 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33224

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O & No.39; Connor

Well No.: 91

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Dunn, J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 12.90 barrels per day

Gas: 3,875,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 150 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,903 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,467 ft.

Perforations: 4,456 –4,463 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36608

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles NW of Helena

Oil: 871 barrels per day

Gas: 256,333 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 187/500 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 675 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,469 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,209 –18,303 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34204

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mangrove F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-199

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,680 barrels per day

Gas: 992,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 113 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,982 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,369 –20,874 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34205

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, INC.

Lease Name: Mangrove G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-199

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,957 barrels per day

Gas: 1,094,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,702 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,525–20,684 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34206

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, INC.

Lease Name: Mangrove H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-199

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,868 barrels per day

Gas: 1,064,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,718 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,462–21,203 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34225

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mangrove J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Dunbaugh, J, A-199

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,328 barrels per day

Gas: 1,020,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,971 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,439–21,884 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33498

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Gonzo

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Taylor, N C, A-306

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SE of Ledbetter

Oil: 745 barrels per day

Gas: 1,602,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 60/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 320 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,449 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,360–18,425 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33499

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Gonzo B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Taylor, N C, A-306

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Ledbetter

Oil: 694 barrels per day

Gas: 1,226,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 209 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,463 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,140–18,445 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33500

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Gonzo B

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Taylor, N C, A-306

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles SW of Ledbetter

Oil: 1,483 barrels per day

Gas: 1,754,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,650 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,863 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,260–17,850 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35441

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 201

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 112 barrels per day

Gas: 133,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 306 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,604 ft.

Perforations: 5,338–5,346 ft.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.