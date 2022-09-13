Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35711
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Korth South Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S of Ecleto
Survey Name: N. McLane, A-189
Acres: 360
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35712
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Korth South Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S of Ecleto
Survey Name: N. McLane, A-189
Acres: 360
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35713
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Korth South Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S of Ecleto
Survey Name: N. McLane, A-189
Acres: 360
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34232
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Charon B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.25 miles NE of Moulton
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Acres: 1,385.44
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34508
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 27H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Total Depth: 4,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington
Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93
Acres: 748.43
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35038
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 15
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,104 barrels per day
Gas: 3,322,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,103 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,348
Total Depth: 18,991 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,305–18,918 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35043
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 11
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,104 barrels per day
Gas: 3,322,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,103 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,348 psi
Total Depth: 19,395 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,436–19,323 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35044
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 12
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,066 barrels per day
Gas: 3,223,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,928 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,169 psi
Total Depth: 19,140 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,345–19,065 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35046
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274
Well No.: 14
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Yorktown
Oil: 1,036 barrels per day
Gas: 3,237,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 2,820 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,954 psi
Total Depth: 19,332 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,345–19,259 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37384
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Dougherty Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 846 barrels per day
Gas: 991,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,031 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,651 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,786–17,611 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37385
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Dougherty Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 568 barrels per day
Gas: 627,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 695 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,827 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,858–14,795 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37444
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Dougherty-Jauer A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,582 barrels per day
Gas: 765,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,303 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,663 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,974–18,629 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33267
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Greta Operating Co.
Lease Name: O'Connor
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Speaks, SW. (Yegua 5,400)
Survey Name: Crunk, N S, A-104
Direction and Miles: 8 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 223 barrels per day
Gas: 58,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 275 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,035 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4,807–7,035 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34473
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,088 barrels per day
Gas: 960,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 744 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,151 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,872–15,891 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34474
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,221 barrels per day
Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,020 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,744 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,867–16,470 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34475
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Boysen Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 1,170 barrels per day
Gas: 960,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 727 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,660 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,855–16,660 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34476
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley
Oil: 977 barrels per day
Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 869 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,959 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,192–15,959 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33509
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Egan-AC-1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Lewis, F, A-64
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NE of La Grange
Oil: 200 barrels per day
Gas: 925,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 11,550 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,379 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,341 ft.
Perforations: 11,359–19,333 ft.