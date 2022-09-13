Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35711

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. 

Lease Name: Korth South Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S of Ecleto

Survey Name: N. McLane, A-189

Acres: 360

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35712

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Korth South Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S of Ecleto

Survey Name: N. McLane, A-189

Acres: 360

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35713

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Korth South Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S of Ecleto

Survey Name: N. McLane, A-189

Acres: 360

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34232

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Charon B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.25 miles NE of Moulton

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Acres: 1,385.44

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34508

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 27H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Total Depth: 4,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.5 miles NE of Bloomington

Survey Name: Perez, F, A-93

Acres: 748.43

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35038

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 15

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,104 barrels per day

Gas: 3,322,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,103 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,348

Total Depth: 18,991 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,305–18,918 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35043

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 11

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,104 barrels per day

Gas: 3,322,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,103 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,348 psi

Total Depth: 19,395 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,436–19,323 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35044

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 12

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,066 barrels per day

Gas: 3,223,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,928 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,169 psi

Total Depth: 19,140 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,345–19,065 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35046

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Hilmer Koopmann A 274

Well No.: 14

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-274

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Yorktown

Oil: 1,036 barrels per day

Gas: 3,237,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 2,820 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,954 psi

Total Depth: 19,332 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,345–19,259 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37384

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Dougherty Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 846 barrels per day

Gas: 991,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,031 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,651 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,786–17,611 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37385

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Dougherty Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 568 barrels per day

Gas: 627,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 695 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,827 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,858–14,795 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37444

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Dougherty-Jauer A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,582 barrels per day

Gas: 765,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,303 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,663 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,974–18,629 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33267

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Greta Operating Co.

Lease Name: O'Connor

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Speaks, SW. (Yegua 5,400)

Survey Name: Crunk, N S, A-104

Direction and Miles: 8 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 223 barrels per day

Gas: 58,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 275 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,035 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4,807–7,035 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34473

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,088 barrels per day

Gas: 960,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 744 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,151 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,872–15,891 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34474

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,221 barrels per day

Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,020 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,744 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,867–16,470 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34475

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Boysen Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 1,170 barrels per day

Gas: 960,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 727 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,660 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,855–16,660 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34476

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Baird Heirs Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Jones, W C, A-289

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Smiley

Oil: 977 barrels per day

Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 869 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,959 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,192–15,959 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33509

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ineos USA Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Egan-AC-1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Lewis, F, A-64

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles NE of La Grange

Oil: 200 barrels per day

Gas: 925,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 11,550 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,379 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,341 ft.

Perforations: 11,359–19,333 ft.

Recommended For You


Tags