Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34009
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.
Lease Name: G.A. Ray
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pettus
Total Depth: 4,700
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Pettus
Survey Name: G. Neil, A-240
Acres: 3,655
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35107
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Kuester
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)
Total Depth: 1,1500
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Yoakum
Survey Name: Alford, W, A-50
Acres: 516.09
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37316
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Davenport-Brown Dupnik B SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Acres: 608.64
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37317
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Brown-Dupnik B Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Acres: 292.48
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37318
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Brown-Dupnik B Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000
Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27
Acres: 292.48
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37319
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.
Lease Name: Kruciak
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,300
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SE of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 68.11
Gonzales County
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34436
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ward North C
Well No.: 3LH
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 9,700
Direction and Miles: 4 miles W of Smiley
Survey Name: Cavett, S, A-172
Acres: 85.82
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34437
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Bilsky-Brown Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 11.77 miles NW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 491.24
District: 2
API No.: 42-177-34438
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Bilsky-Brown Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 24,000
Direction and Miles: 11.77 miles NW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Acres: 491.24
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34938
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Ulrich A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30
Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 1,274 barrels per day
Gas: 4,154,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,665 psi
Total Depth: 19,798 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,723 ft.
Perforations: 13,377 ft.–19,575 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34979
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 2,137 barrels per day
Gas: 2,548,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,439 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,102 ft.–21,367 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34980
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 2,166 barrels per day
Gas: 3,185,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,094 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,850 ft.–21,979 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34981
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 2,159 barrels per day
Gas: 3,323,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,409 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,106 ft.–22,336 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34982
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW of Cuero
Oil: 2,314 barrels per day
Gas: 3,326,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,726 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,884 ft.–22,653 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35014
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Ulrich A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30
Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum
Oil: 1,372 barrels per day
Gas: 4,554,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,794 psi
Total Depth: 19,674 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,604 ft.
Perforations: 13,301 ft.–19,54 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35015
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Ulrich A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30
Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum
Oil: 1,044 barrels per day
Gas: 3,489,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,087 psi
Total Depth: 19,420 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,354 ft.
Perforations: 13,129 ft.–19,243 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35016
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Ulrich A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30
Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum
Oil: 1,314 barrels per day
Gas: 4,623,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,717 psi
Total Depth: 19,260 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,186 ft.
Perforations: 13,014 ft.–19,176 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35017
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Ulrich A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30
Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum
Oil: 1,473 barrels per day
Gas: 5,759,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,132 psi
Total Depth: 19,067 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,001 ft.
Perforations: 13,058 ft.–18,897 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35037
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.
Lease Name: Ulrich A — Williams A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30
Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum
Oil: 1,644 barrels per day
Gas: 6,142,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,642 psi
Total Depth: 19,780 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 19,699 ft.
Perforations: 13,478 ft.–19,699 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36571
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 911 barrels per day
Gas: 661,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 562 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,017 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,971 ft.
Perforations: 11,223 ft.–13,851 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36572
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,540 barrels per day
Gas: 503,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,883 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,914 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,856 ft.
Perforations: 11,256 ft.–13,513 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36573
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 694 barrels per day
Gas: 337,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,225 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,814 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,763 ft.
Perforations: 11,085 ft.–13,735 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36574
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,157 barrels per day
Gas: 1,037,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,503 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,593 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,539 ft.
Perforations: 10,886 ft.–13,442 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36575
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 698 barrels per day
Gas: 794,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 466 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,808 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,692 ft.
Perforations: 10,900 ft.–13,644 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36665
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 702 barrels per day
Gas: 304,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 858 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,883 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,089 ft.–13,803 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36666
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 766 barrels per day
Gas: 850,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 369 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,686 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,634 ft.
Perforations: 10,913 ft.–13,604 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36669
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 878 barrels per day
Gas: 688,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,215 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,856 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,800 ft.
Perforations: 11,069 ft.–13,760 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36670
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,142 barrels per day
Gas: 510,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,856 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,797 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,740 ft.
Perforations: 11,090 ft.–13,710 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36671
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,001 barrels per day
Gas: 876,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,314 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 13,616 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 13,564 ft.
Perforations: 10,918 ft.–13,536 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37074
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Salge Rafter-Rippstein Rafter SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,362 barrels per day
Gas: 1,180,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,577 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,522 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,785 ft.–17,502 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37158
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Challenger AC Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,878 barrels per day
Gas: 1,726,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,134 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,076 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,766 ft.–16,060 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37159
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: Challenger AC Unit A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,217 barrels per day
Gas: 1,139,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,878 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,512 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,838 ft.–16,494 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37160
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC
Lease Name: CHALLENGER UNIT B-A AC SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,015 barrels per day
Gas: 1,762,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,058 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 15,969 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,700 ft.–15,952 ft.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34168
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Coral C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 2.45 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 1,071 barrels per day
Gas: 685,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 691 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,875 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,976 ft.–18,683 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34169
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Coral B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 2.48 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 762 barrels per day
Gas: 383,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 413 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,245 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,015 ft.–18,073 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34170
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Coral A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52
Direction and Miles: 2.66 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 1,455 barrels per day
Gas: 830,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 667 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,545 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,840 ft.–18,366 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33240
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 89
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 64 barrels per day
Gas: 20,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 250 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,713 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,620 ft.
Perforations: 4,523 ft.–4,531 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-33516
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Endeavor Natural Gas, LP
Lease Name: Arco Cooley
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Mission Valley (Wilcox 9000)
Survey Name: White, B J, A-345
Direction and Miles: 17.6 miles NW of Victoria
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 500,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 500 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,500 psi
Total Depth: 9,800 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 9,800 ft.
Perforations: 9,550 ft.–9,562 ft.
