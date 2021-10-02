Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34009

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Welder Exploration & Prod., Inc.

Lease Name: G.A. Ray

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pettus

Total Depth: 4,700

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NE of Pettus

Survey Name: G. Neil, A-240

Acres: 3,655

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35107

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Kuester

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10400)

Total Depth: 1,1500

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles SE of Yoakum

Survey Name: Alford, W, A-50

Acres: 516.09

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37316

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Davenport-Brown Dupnik B SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Acres: 608.64

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37317

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Brown-Dupnik B Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Acres: 292.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37318

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Brown-Dupnik B Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000

Direction and Miles: 6 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Brashear, HRS R C, A-27

Acres: 292.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37319

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum, Inc.

Lease Name: Kruciak

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,300

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SE of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 68.11

Gonzales County

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34436

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ward North C

Well No.: 3LH

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 9,700

Direction and Miles: 4 miles W of Smiley

Survey Name: Cavett, S, A-172

Acres: 85.82

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34437

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Bilsky-Brown Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 11.77 miles NW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 491.24

District: 2

API No.: 42-177-34438

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Bilsky-Brown Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 24,000

Direction and Miles: 11.77 miles NW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Acres: 491.24

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34938

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Ulrich A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30

Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 1,274 barrels per day

Gas: 4,154,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,665 psi

Total Depth: 19,798 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,723 ft.

Perforations: 13,377 ft.–19,575 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34979

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 2,137 barrels per day

Gas: 2,548,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,439 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,102 ft.–21,367 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34980

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 2,166 barrels per day

Gas: 3,185,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,094 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,850 ft.–21,979 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34981

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Benton, D, A-67

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 2,159 barrels per day

Gas: 3,323,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,409 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,106 ft.–22,336 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34982

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: K. Hahn-Cilibraise USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Cook, H P, A-120

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles NW of Cuero

Oil: 2,314 barrels per day

Gas: 3,326,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,726 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,884 ft.–22,653 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35014

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Ulrich A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30

Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum

Oil: 1,372 barrels per day

Gas: 4,554,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,794 psi

Total Depth: 19,674 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,604 ft.

Perforations: 13,301 ft.–19,54 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35015

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Ulrich A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30

Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum

Oil: 1,044 barrels per day

Gas: 3,489,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,087 psi

Total Depth: 19,420 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,354 ft.

Perforations: 13,129 ft.–19,243 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35016

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Ulrich A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30

Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum

Oil: 1,314 barrels per day

Gas: 4,623,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,717 psi

Total Depth: 19,260 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,186 ft.

Perforations: 13,014 ft.–19,176 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35017

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Ulrich A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30

Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum

Oil: 1,473 barrels per day

Gas: 5,759,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,132 psi

Total Depth: 19,067 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,001 ft.

Perforations: 13,058 ft.–18,897 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35037

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co, L.P.

Lease Name: Ulrich A — Williams A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: McCoy, J JR, A-30

Direction and Miles: 10.99 miles W of Yoakum

Oil: 1,644 barrels per day

Gas: 6,142,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,642 psi

Total Depth: 19,780 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 19,699 ft.

Perforations: 13,478 ft.–19,699 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36571

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 911 barrels per day

Gas: 661,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 562 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,017 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,971 ft.

Perforations: 11,223 ft.–13,851 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36572

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,540 barrels per day

Gas: 503,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,883 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,914 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,856 ft.

Perforations: 11,256 ft.–13,513 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36573

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 694 barrels per day

Gas: 337,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,225 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,814 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,763 ft.

Perforations: 11,085 ft.–13,735 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36574

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,157 barrels per day

Gas: 1,037,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,503 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,593 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,539 ft.

Perforations: 10,886 ft.–13,442 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36575

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 698 barrels per day

Gas: 794,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 466 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,808 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,692 ft.

Perforations: 10,900 ft.–13,644 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36665

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 702 barrels per day

Gas: 304,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 858 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,883 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,089 ft.–13,803 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36666

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 766 barrels per day

Gas: 850,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 369 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,686 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,634 ft.

Perforations: 10,913 ft.–13,604 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36669

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 878 barrels per day

Gas: 688,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,215 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,856 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,800 ft.

Perforations: 11,069 ft.–13,760 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36670

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,142 barrels per day

Gas: 510,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,856 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,797 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,740 ft.

Perforations: 11,090 ft.–13,710 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36671

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: INPEX Eagle Ford, LLC

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Direction and Miles: 8.7 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,001 barrels per day

Gas: 876,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,314 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 13,616 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 13,564 ft.

Perforations: 10,918 ft.–13,536 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37074

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Salge Rafter-Rippstein Rafter SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,362 barrels per day

Gas: 1,180,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,577 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,522 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,785 ft.–17,502 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37158

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Challenger AC Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,878 barrels per day

Gas: 1,726,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,134 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,076 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,766 ft.–16,060 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37159

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: Challenger AC Unit A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,217 barrels per day

Gas: 1,139,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,878 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,512 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,838 ft.–16,494 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37160

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF LLC

Lease Name: CHALLENGER UNIT B-A AC SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,015 barrels per day

Gas: 1,762,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,058 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 15,969 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,700 ft.–15,952 ft.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34168

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Coral C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 2.45 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 1,071 barrels per day

Gas: 685,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 691 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,875 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,976 ft.–18,683 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34169

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Coral B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 2.48 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 762 barrels per day

Gas: 383,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 413 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,245 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,015 ft.–18,073 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34170

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Coral A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Strode, W, A-52

Direction and Miles: 2.66 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 1,455 barrels per day

Gas: 830,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 667 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,545 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,840 ft.–18,366 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33240

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 89

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 64 barrels per day

Gas: 20,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 250 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,713 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,620 ft.

Perforations: 4,523 ft.–4,531 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-33516

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Endeavor Natural Gas, LP

Lease Name: Arco Cooley

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Mission Valley (Wilcox 9000)

Survey Name: White, B J, A-345

Direction and Miles: 17.6 miles NW of Victoria

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 500,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 500 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,500 psi

Total Depth: 9,800 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 9,800 ft.

Perforations: 9,550 ft.–9,562 ft.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.