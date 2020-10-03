Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31821

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: B&L Resources

Lease Name: Welder

Well No.: 64H

Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.3)

Total Depth: 5,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington

Survey Name: Sisneros, A, A-36

Acres: 3,082.89

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35019

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: CKODRE A-W. Butler A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.51 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303

Acres: 951.14

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35024

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: CKODRE A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303

Acres: 307.41

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35018

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Ciaccio A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Nordheim

Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303

Acres: 328.78

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37008

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Greaves A-L. Dove A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 714.08

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36994

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Spear Reynolds C-A ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: SOTO, A, A-260

Acres: 1024

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36995

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: Spear Reynolds C-A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 672

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33974

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Dynamic Production, Inc.

Lease Name: Fox

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Blanconia (4,000 Sinton)

Total Depth: 5,200

Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Refugio

Survey Name: Keating, J&M, A-33

Acres: 525

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35027

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Acres: 1,201.62

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35028

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Acres: 1,201.62

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35029

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Acres: 1,201.62

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35030

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: ER03 — L01 — G01 A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 25,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown

Survey Name: George, P B, A-205

Acres: 1,201.62

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33510

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Flint Hills Resources

Lease Name: Cathodic FM 153

Well No.: 232

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 300 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Smithville

Survey Name: Campbell, E, A-26

Acres: 1

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34147

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Modern Exploration, Inc

Lease Name: Grover

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11

Direction and Miles: 5.14 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 834 barrels per day

Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,452 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,440 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,420 ft.

Perforations: 12,652 –21,276 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33196

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: M. E. O&No.39;Connor

Well No.: D 1

Field Name: Refugio Old (6,200)

Survey Name: Refugio, Town Of, A-345

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Refugio

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 392,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,596 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,630 psi

Total Depth: 7,249 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 7,150 ft.

Perforations: 6,199–6,201 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35460

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 206

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 17 barrels per day

Gas: 294,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 120 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,717 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,619 ft.

Perforations: 5,504 –5,511 ft.

