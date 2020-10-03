Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31821
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: B&L Resources
Lease Name: Welder
Well No.: 64H
Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.3)
Total Depth: 5,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Bloomington
Survey Name: Sisneros, A, A-36
Acres: 3,082.89
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35019
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: CKODRE A-W. Butler A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.51 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303
Acres: 951.14
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35024
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: CKODRE A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303
Acres: 307.41
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35018
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Ciaccio A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 8.03 miles NW of Nordheim
Survey Name: Lytte, W L, A-303
Acres: 328.78
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37008
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Greaves A-L. Dove A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.53 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 714.08
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36994
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Spear Reynolds C-A ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: SOTO, A, A-260
Acres: 1024
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36995
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: Spear Reynolds C-A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 672
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33974
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Dynamic Production, Inc.
Lease Name: Fox
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Blanconia (4,000 Sinton)
Total Depth: 5,200
Direction and Miles: 12 miles NW of Refugio
Survey Name: Keating, J&M, A-33
Acres: 525
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35027
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Acres: 1,201.62
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35028
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Acres: 1,201.62
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35029
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Edward Roeder 03 — GIPS 01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Acres: 1,201.62
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35030
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: ER03 — L01 — G01 A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 25,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4 miles SE of Yorktown
Survey Name: George, P B, A-205
Acres: 1,201.62
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33510
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Flint Hills Resources
Lease Name: Cathodic FM 153
Well No.: 232
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 300 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E of Smithville
Survey Name: Campbell, E, A-26
Acres: 1
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34147
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Modern Exploration, Inc
Lease Name: Grover
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Daniels, W, A-11
Direction and Miles: 5.14 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 834 barrels per day
Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,452 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,440 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,420 ft.
Perforations: 12,652 –21,276 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33196
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: M. E. O&No.39;Connor
Well No.: D 1
Field Name: Refugio Old (6,200)
Survey Name: Refugio, Town Of, A-345
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SE of Refugio
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 392,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 6/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,596 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,630 psi
Total Depth: 7,249 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 7,150 ft.
Perforations: 6,199–6,201 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35460
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 206
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 17 barrels per day
Gas: 294,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 120 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,717 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,619 ft.
Perforations: 5,504 –5,511 ft.
