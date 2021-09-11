Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34888
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Acres: 1,157.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34889
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Acres: 1,157.61
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34890
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,500
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403
Acres: 1,157.61
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37278
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC
Lease Name: Wess 4-Slaughter-RT (SA) C6
Well No.: C 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,600
Direction and Miles: 2.97 miles SW of Runge
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 2,063.82
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37281
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Julie
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 2,944.25
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37282
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Julie
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 2,944.28
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37285
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC
Lease Name: Julie
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett
Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191
Acres: 2,944.28
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-32918
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Wandoo Energy, LLC
Lease Name: Kuester-Ochoa
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Hope (Wilcox Massive)
Total Depth: 11,730
Direction and Miles: 19 miles SW of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Bostick, S R, A-93
Acres: 555.47
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32974
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: Braman -A-
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Braman (8200)
Total Depth: 8,282
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NE of Bayside
Survey Name: Young, D, A-327
Acres: 40
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34356
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP
Lease Name: Dean
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Telferner, East (4600)
Total Depth: 5,276
Direction and Miles: 11 miles E of Victoria
Survey Name: McConnaughay, A-262
Acres: 725.76
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34416
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ward North A
Well No.: 1LH
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 9,700
Direction and Miles: 4 miles W of Smiley
Survey Name: Cavett, S, A-172
Acres: 74.47
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34417
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Ward North B
Well No.: 2LH
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 9,700
Direction and Miles: 4 miles W of Smiley
Survey Name: Cavett, S, A-172
Acres: 78.16
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34420
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Auterra Operating, LLC
Lease Name: Tinsley Sample A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 8,700
Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Barnett, G W, A-110
Acres: 1,199.69
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-32489
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: MCA Petroleum Corporation
Lease Name: Arnim-Warren
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Elm Grove (Wilcox, Upper)
Total Depth: 1,850
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of Flatonia
Survey Name: Seaton, J, A-293
Acres: 41
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36615
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge
Oil: 965 barrels per day
Gas: 4,011,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 6,966 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,910 psi
Total Depth: 18,411 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,364 ft.–18,397 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37165
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 852 barrels per day
Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 618 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,073 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,751 ft.–18,988 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37167
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,004 barrels per day
Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 732 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,982 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,771 ft.–18,893 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37168
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 948 barrels per day
Gas: 672,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 692 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,856 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,784 ft.–18,749 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37169
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Sulcata G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson
Oil: 1,151 barrels per day
Gas: 1,152,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 704 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,782 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,763 ft.–18,711 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34257
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Antarctic A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9
Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Gonzales
Oil: 2,817 barrels per day
Gas: 2,808,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,309 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,440 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,024 ft.–22,347 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34369
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: Berg D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,357 barrels per day
Gas: 72,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,034 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,164 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,276 ft.–15,941 ft.
