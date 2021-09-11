Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34888

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Acres: 1,157.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34889

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Acres: 1,157.61

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34890

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,500

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Ross, J E, A-403

Acres: 1,157.61

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37278

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA, LLC

Lease Name: Wess 4-Slaughter-RT (SA) C6

Well No.: C 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,600

Direction and Miles: 2.97 miles SW of Runge

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 2,063.82

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37281

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Julie

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 2,944.25

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37282

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Julie

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 2,944.28

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37285

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco LLC

Lease Name: Julie

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Gillett

Survey Name: McConnel, D B, A-191

Acres: 2,944.28

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-32918

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Wandoo Energy, LLC

Lease Name: Kuester-Ochoa

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Hope (Wilcox Massive)

Total Depth: 11,730

Direction and Miles: 19 miles SW of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Bostick, S R, A-93

Acres: 555.47

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32974

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: Braman -A-

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Braman (8200)

Total Depth: 8,282

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NE of Bayside

Survey Name: Young, D, A-327

Acres: 40

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34356

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating Co., LP

Lease Name: Dean

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Telferner, East (4600)

Total Depth: 5,276

Direction and Miles: 11 miles E of Victoria

Survey Name: McConnaughay, A-262

Acres: 725.76

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34416

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ward North A

Well No.: 1LH

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 9,700

Direction and Miles: 4 miles W of Smiley

Survey Name: Cavett, S, A-172

Acres: 74.47

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34417

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Ward North B

Well No.: 2LH

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 9,700

Direction and Miles: 4 miles W of Smiley

Survey Name: Cavett, S, A-172

Acres: 78.16

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34420

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Auterra Operating, LLC

Lease Name: Tinsley Sample A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 8,700

Direction and Miles: 11.3 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Barnett, G W, A-110

Acres: 1,199.69

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-32489

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: MCA Petroleum Corporation

Lease Name: Arnim-Warren

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Elm Grove (Wilcox, Upper)

Total Depth: 1,850

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles NW of Flatonia

Survey Name: Seaton, J, A-293

Acres: 41

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36615

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co. LP

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Nicodemus, D, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles NW of Runge

Oil: 965 barrels per day

Gas: 4,011,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 6,966 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,910 psi

Total Depth: 18,411 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,364 ft.–18,397 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37165

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 852 barrels per day

Gas: 744,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 618 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,073 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,751 ft.–18,988 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37167

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,004 barrels per day

Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 732 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,982 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,771 ft.–18,893 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37168

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 948 barrels per day

Gas: 672,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 692 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,856 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,784 ft.–18,749 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37169

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Sulcata G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliot, G, A-101

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Hobson

Oil: 1,151 barrels per day

Gas: 1,152,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 704 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,782 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,763 ft.–18,711 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34257

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Antarctic A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Clements, J D, A-9

Direction and Miles: 13.8 miles SE of Gonzales

Oil: 2,817 barrels per day

Gas: 2,808,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,309 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,440 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,024 ft.–22,347 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34369

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: Berg D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Boon, B Z, A-119

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,357 barrels per day

Gas: 72,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,034 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,164 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,276 ft.–15,941 ft.

