Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36978

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rippstein-Gatthardt Unit

Well No.: 505H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9

Acres: 321.67

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34304

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: CML Exploration

Lease Name: Wayne

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 4,660 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Victoria

Survey Name: Wright, J D, A-125

Acres: 176

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35466

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 208

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Total Depth: 5,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Magnet

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Acres: 2,510.41

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33938

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 913H

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Vanderbilt

Oil: 64 barrels per day

Gas: 734,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 800 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 6,840 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 6,840 ft.

Perforations: 5,079–5,668 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33222

Well Classification: Field Development & Vertical

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 89

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 23.80 barrels per day

Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 105 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,456 ft.

Perforations: 4,449–4,453 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33497

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Banff

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Survey Name: Dibble, H, A-163

Direction and Miles: NW of La Grange

Oil: 586 barrels per day

Gas: 1,803,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 144 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,942 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,099–14,814 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35448

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Company

Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.

Well No.: 204

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Smith, J/MC Kinsey, H, A-60

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 44 barrels per day

Gas: 181,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 266 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,750 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,607 ft.

Perforations: 5,512–5,522 ft.

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35358

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Rioux

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wharton, West (4,100)

Survey Name: Kincheloe, W, A-37

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles E of Wharton

Oil: 40 barrels per day

Gas: 8,900,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 680 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 9,265 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 4,110–4,114 ft.

