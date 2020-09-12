Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36978
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rippstein-Gatthardt Unit
Well No.: 505H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles NW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Ruiz, F, A-9
Acres: 321.67
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34304
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: CML Exploration
Lease Name: Wayne
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 4,660 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles NW of Victoria
Survey Name: Wright, J D, A-125
Acres: 176
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35466
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 208
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Total Depth: 5,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles NW of Magnet
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Acres: 2,510.41
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33938
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 913H
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-59
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE of Vanderbilt
Oil: 64 barrels per day
Gas: 734,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 800 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 6,840 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 6,840 ft.
Perforations: 5,079–5,668 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33222
Well Classification: Field Development & Vertical
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 89
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: Perry, E, A-48
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 23.80 barrels per day
Gas: 840,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 105 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,456 ft.
Perforations: 4,449–4,453 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33497
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Banff
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Survey Name: Dibble, H, A-163
Direction and Miles: NW of La Grange
Oil: 586 barrels per day
Gas: 1,803,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 144 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,942 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,099–14,814 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35448
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Company
Lease Name: Cockburn, H. C.
Well No.: 204
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Smith, J/MC Kinsey, H, A-60
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 44 barrels per day
Gas: 181,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 266 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,750 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,607 ft.
Perforations: 5,512–5,522 ft.
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35358
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Rioux
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wharton, West (4,100)
Survey Name: Kincheloe, W, A-37
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles E of Wharton
Oil: 40 barrels per day
Gas: 8,900,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 680 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 9,265 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 4,110–4,114 ft.
