Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33353

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Sue-Ann Operating

Lease Name: Heard, C.E. ‘B’

Well No.: 22

Field Name: Heard Ranch (3,650)

Total Depth: 5,020 ft.

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles SE of Beeville

Survey Name: Tool, M, M & J, A-67

Acres: 4,320

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35009

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: LP Butler B

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542

Acres: 639.8

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35012

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: P. Frisbie A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542

Acres: 568.55

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35220

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Forza Operating

Lease Name: Zengerle

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Jennie Bell (Wilcox)

Total Depth: 9,400 ft.

Direction and Miles: 10.11 miles SE of Cuero

Survey Name: Arocha, J M, A-56

Acres: 417.5

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37557

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Mangione 01

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 20,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 548.77

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37587

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Wess 5-7-3 (SA) D2

Well No.: D 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,624.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37588

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Wess 5-7-3 (SA) D3

Well No.: D 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,624.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37589

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Wess 5-7-3 (SA) D4

Well No.: D 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Kenedy

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,624.83

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37593

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO

Lease Name: K South-Peterson USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S of Ecleto

Survey Name: McLane, N, A-189

Acres: 719.17

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33272

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Meoc-Mellon-State Unit

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor(8,100)

Total Depth: 8,322 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles SE of Refugio

Survey Name: BBB&C RR CO, A-94

Acres: 200

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33273

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson ET AL ‘A’

Well No.: A 16

Field Name: Fagan (Greta Sand)

Total Depth: 6,700 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles W of Tivoli

Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27

Acres: 1,781.31

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33274

Well Classification: Field Development & Directional

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: Braman -H-

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Braman (8,000)

Total Depth: 8,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NE of Bayside

Survey Name: Young, D, A-327

Acres: 54.12

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33558

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Dallas Petroleum Group

Lease Name: Kermit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Ledbetter

Survey Name: William Nabors, A-251

Acres: 915.75

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34208

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carbonite A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 2456 barrels per day

Gas: 2,249,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,814 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 23,335 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,054–23,130 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34209

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carbonite B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 2,061 barrels per day

Gas: 1,861,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,582 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,293 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,972–22,102 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34210

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Carbonite C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton

Oil: 1,401 barrels per day

Gas: 1,362,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,609 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,070 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,994–20,895 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33257

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 96

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 1 barrel per day

Gas: 75,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 270 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,700 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,604 ft.

Perforations: 4,526–4,531 ft.

