Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33353
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Sue-Ann Operating
Lease Name: Heard, C.E. ‘B’
Well No.: 22
Field Name: Heard Ranch (3,650)
Total Depth: 5,020 ft.
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles SE of Beeville
Survey Name: Tool, M, M & J, A-67
Acres: 4,320
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35009
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: LP Butler B
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542
Acres: 639.8
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35012
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: P. Frisbie A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Stoddert, J W, A-542
Acres: 568.55
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35220
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Forza Operating
Lease Name: Zengerle
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Jennie Bell (Wilcox)
Total Depth: 9,400 ft.
Direction and Miles: 10.11 miles SE of Cuero
Survey Name: Arocha, J M, A-56
Acres: 417.5
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37557
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Mangione 01
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 20,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 548.77
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37587
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Wess 5-7-3 (SA) D2
Well No.: D 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,624.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37588
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Wess 5-7-3 (SA) D3
Well No.: D 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,624.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37589
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Wess 5-7-3 (SA) D4
Well No.: D 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SE of Kenedy
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,624.83
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37593
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G CO
Lease Name: K South-Peterson USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S of Ecleto
Survey Name: McLane, N, A-189
Acres: 719.17
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33272
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Meoc-Mellon-State Unit
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Mary Ellen O’Connor(8,100)
Total Depth: 8,322 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.0 miles SE of Refugio
Survey Name: BBB&C RR CO, A-94
Acres: 200
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33273
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Mary Alice Anderson ET AL ‘A’
Well No.: A 16
Field Name: Fagan (Greta Sand)
Total Depth: 6,700 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.0 miles W of Tivoli
Survey Name: Fagan, J, A-27
Acres: 1,781.31
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33274
Well Classification: Field Development & Directional
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: Braman -H-
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Braman (8,000)
Total Depth: 8,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NE of Bayside
Survey Name: Young, D, A-327
Acres: 54.12
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33558
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Dallas Petroleum Group
Lease Name: Kermit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.8 miles SW of Ledbetter
Survey Name: William Nabors, A-251
Acres: 915.75
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34208
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carbonite A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 2456 barrels per day
Gas: 2,249,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,814 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 23,335 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,054–23,130 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34209
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carbonite B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 2,061 barrels per day
Gas: 1,861,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,582 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,293 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,972–22,102 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34210
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Carbonite C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles SW of Moulton
Oil: 1,401 barrels per day
Gas: 1,362,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,609 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,070 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,994–20,895 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33257
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 96
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 1 barrel per day
Gas: 75,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 270 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,700 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,604 ft.
Perforations: 4,526–4,531 ft.