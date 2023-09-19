Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-32726

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: P. Crain Unit USW A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles NW of Yorktown

Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217

Acres: 1,299.48

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35315

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper

Lease Name: LGM C

Well No.: 201H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 15,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: King, J E, A-298

Acres: 1,570.02

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35316

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper

Lease Name: LGM B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 15,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yoakum

Survey Name: King, J E, A-298

Acres: 1,570.02

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-31367

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Mamerow Energy Corp.

Lease Name: Hess

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Mayo

Total Depth: 5,600 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NW of Francitas

Survey Name: M&C/Rambo, J, A-357

Acres: 40

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37850

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Sprencel of an inchAof an inch Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 239.86

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37851

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Sprencel of an inchBof an inch Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260

Acres: 178.48

Lavaca County 

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34267

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: McRib B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SE of Moulton

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Acres: 4,048.41

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34268

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: McRib C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SE of Moulton

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Acres: 3,344.41

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35492

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Ricochet Energy

Lease Name: Northington-Shwab

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 8,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles NW of Wharton

Survey Name: Jones, J W, A-35

Acres: 79.01

 

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35252

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.

Lease Name: R4 Partners

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Bidy, A, A-63

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 230 barrels per day

Gas: 1,597,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,938 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,749 psi

Total Depth: 10,800 ft.

Perforations: 10,528-10,578 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35308

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Oil: 192 barrels per day

Gas: 1,377,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,415 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,855 psi

Total Depth: 10,795 ft.

Perforations: 10,472-10,522 ft.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37410

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Mangione 01

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 909 barrels per day

Gas: 3,019,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,022 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,877 psi

Total Depth: 17,084 ft.

Perforations: 12,848-17,073 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37413

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Mangione 01

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 498 barrels per day

Gas: 1,528,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 972 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,792 psi

Total Depth: 16,975 ft.

Perforations: 12,918-16,961 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37695

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull E-F-Kowalik SA2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32

Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,443 barrels per day

Gas: 1,460,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,059 psi

Total Depth: 19,310 ft.

Perforations: 11,538-19,289 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37703

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rancho Grande Trust-Kowalik SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 614 barrels per day

Gas: 1,896,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,290 psi

Total Depth: 20,572 ft.

Perforations: 12,162-20,555 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37714

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fitch Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Oil: 636 barrels per day

Gas: 335,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 431 psi

Total Depth: 16,312 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,182 ft.

Perforations: 10,697-16,126 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37715

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fitch Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Oil: 759 barrels per day

Gas: 361,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 525 psi

Total Depth: 16,292 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 15,982 ft.

Perforations: 10,729-15,927 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37716

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fitch Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Oil: 423 barrels per day

Gas: 374,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 479 psi

Total Depth: 16,758 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 16,710 ft.

Perforations: 10,826-16,656 ft.

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34514

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Aurora Resources Corp.

Lease Name: Arc-Etta Terrell Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Coletto Creek

Survey Name: Manchola, R, A-87

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Victoria

Oil: 55 barrels per day

Gas: 35,000 cubic feet per day

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 575 psi

Total Depth: 5,000 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,600 ft.

Perforations: 4,343-4,347 ft.

Tags