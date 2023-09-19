Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-32726
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: P. Crain Unit USW A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles NW of Yorktown
Survey Name: Hall, J, A-217
Acres: 1,299.48
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35315
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper
Lease Name: LGM C
Well No.: 201H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 15,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: King, J E, A-298
Acres: 1,570.02
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35316
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Silverbow Resources Oper
Lease Name: LGM B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 15,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Yoakum
Survey Name: King, J E, A-298
Acres: 1,570.02
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-31367
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Mamerow Energy Corp.
Lease Name: Hess
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Mayo
Total Depth: 5,600 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles NW of Francitas
Survey Name: M&C/Rambo, J, A-357
Acres: 40
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37850
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Sprencel of an inchAof an inch Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 239.86
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37851
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Sprencel of an inchBof an inch Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Soto, A, A-260
Acres: 178.48
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34267
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: McRib B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SE of Moulton
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Acres: 4,048.41
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34268
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: McRib C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.07 miles SE of Moulton
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Acres: 3,344.41
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35492
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Ricochet Energy
Lease Name: Northington-Shwab
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 8,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles NW of Wharton
Survey Name: Jones, J W, A-35
Acres: 79.01
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35252
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kaler Energy Corp.
Lease Name: R4 Partners
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Bidy, A, A-63
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 230 barrels per day
Gas: 1,597,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,938 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,749 psi
Total Depth: 10,800 ft.
Perforations: 10,528-10,578 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35308
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: McCabe Etal GU
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Oil: 192 barrels per day
Gas: 1,377,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 9/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,415 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,855 psi
Total Depth: 10,795 ft.
Perforations: 10,472-10,522 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37410
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Mangione 01
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 909 barrels per day
Gas: 3,019,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,022 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,877 psi
Total Depth: 17,084 ft.
Perforations: 12,848-17,073 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37413
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Mangione 01
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 498 barrels per day
Gas: 1,528,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 972 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,792 psi
Total Depth: 16,975 ft.
Perforations: 12,918-16,961 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37695
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull E-F-Kowalik SA2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brown, H S, A-32
Direction and Miles: 9.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,443 barrels per day
Gas: 1,460,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,059 psi
Total Depth: 19,310 ft.
Perforations: 11,538-19,289 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37703
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rancho Grande Trust-Kowalik SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, A-168
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 614 barrels per day
Gas: 1,896,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,290 psi
Total Depth: 20,572 ft.
Perforations: 12,162-20,555 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37714
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fitch Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Oil: 636 barrels per day
Gas: 335,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 431 psi
Total Depth: 16,312 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,182 ft.
Perforations: 10,697-16,126 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37715
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fitch Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Oil: 759 barrels per day
Gas: 361,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 525 psi
Total Depth: 16,292 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 15,982 ft.
Perforations: 10,729-15,927 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37716
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fitch Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Oil: 423 barrels per day
Gas: 374,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 479 psi
Total Depth: 16,758 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 16,710 ft.
Perforations: 10,826-16,656 ft.
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34514
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Aurora Resources Corp.
Lease Name: Arc-Etta Terrell Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Coletto Creek
Survey Name: Manchola, R, A-87
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Victoria
Oil: 55 barrels per day
Gas: 35,000 cubic feet per day
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 575 psi
Total Depth: 5,000 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,600 ft.
Perforations: 4,343-4,347 ft.