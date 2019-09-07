Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33987
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Enco Exploration
Lease Name: Brown
Well No.: 18
Field Name: Norbee
Total Depth: 4,844 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles N.W. of Beeville
Survey Name: M. Carroll, A-11
Acres: 40
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34886
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maraldo A403
Well No.: 15
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-123-34887
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maraldo A403
Well No.: 16
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-123-34890
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403
Acres: 1,157.61
API No.: 42-123-34889
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403
Acres: 1,157.61
API No.: 42-123-34888
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403
Acres: 1,157.61
API No.: 42-123-34881
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C1
Well No.: C 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 16,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101
Acres: 806.50
API No.: 42-123-34882
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C2
Well No.: C 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 16,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101
Acres: 806.50
API No.: 42-123-34883
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C3
Well No.: C 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 16,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101
Acres: 806.50
API No.: 42-123-34884
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C4
Well No.: C 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 16,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101
Acres: 807.17
API No.: 42-123-34885
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C5
Well No.: C 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 16,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101
Acres: 807.17
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34192
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Cyclone E C
Well No.: 37H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104
Acres: 1,442.13
API No.: 42-177-34191
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Cyclone E B
Well No.: 36H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104
Acres: 1,442.13
API No.: 42-177-34190
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Cyclone E A
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104
Acres: 1,442.13
API No.: 42-177-34195
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turk-Williams SA C
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.99 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-45
Acres: 686.39
API No.: 42-177-34194
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turk-Williams SA B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-45
Acres: 686.39
API No.: 42-177-34193
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turk-Williams SA A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.99 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-45
Acres: 686.39
API No.: 42-177-34189
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Bowie
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.69 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J.A. Hueser, A-244
Acres: 495.65
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-02463
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 108
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 6,221 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36581
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Stolte Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 15,080 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.51 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58
Acres: 535.70
API No.: 42-255-36580
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Stolte Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 15,080 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.51 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58
Acres: 535.70
API No.: 42-255-36577
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Stolte Gas Unit 1
Well No.: B 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 15,080 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.51 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58
Acres: 535.70
API No.: 42-255-36561
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rippstein-Mikkelson Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 359.94
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33947
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Hippo Hunter
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.12 miles N.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4
Acres: 523.31
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32879
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Remora Management
Lease Name: Henry Schirmer
Well No.: 21
Field Name: Bonnie View (5600)
Total Depth: 9,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Woodsboro
Survey Name: E. Lopez, A-44
Acres: 250.70
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34668
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Rucka Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,130 barrels per day
Gas: 1,025,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,420 psi
Total Depth: 17,572 feet
Perforations: 12,683-17,458 feet
API No.: 42-123-34669
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Rucka Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 723 barrels per day
Gas: 780,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,913 psi
Total Depth: 17,362 feet
Perforations: 12,450-17,247 feet
API No.: 42-123-34670
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Rucka Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,075 barrels per day
Gas: 1,028,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,472 psi
Total Depth: 17,800 feet
Perforations: 12,704-17,639 feet
API No.: 42-123-34671
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Rucka Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,040 barrels per day
Gas: 1,007,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,450 psi
Total Depth: 17,523 feet
Perforations: 12,582-17,408 feet
API No.: 42-123-34672
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Rucka Unit A
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,193 barrels per day
Gas: 1,066,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,316 psi
Total Depth: 17,732 feet
Perforations: 12,772-17,621 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33465
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Flying Kyte Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: S. Jones, A-60
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of La Grange
Oil: 225 barrels per day
Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,232 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,712 psi
Total Depth: 16,605 feet
Perforations: 11,759-16,197 feet
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34250
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: SPRI Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Norman Karnei
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)
Survey Name: A. Gibson, A-134
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles W. of Weesatche
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 284,800 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 200 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,400 psi
Total Depth: 5,360 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,074 feet
Perforations: 4,974-5,015 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36268
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: BBG Mixon Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.03 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 285 barrels per day
Gas: 1,271,600 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 888 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 16,379 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,356 feet
Perforations: 13,300-16,330 feet
API No.: 42-255-36270
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: BBG Mixon Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.03 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,347 barrels per day
Gas: 2,857,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,650 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 15,976 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,953 feet
Perforations: 13,242-15,928 feet
API No.: 42-255-36269
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: BBG Mixon Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 2.03 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 466 barrels per day
Gas: 2,186,800 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,005 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 16,325 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,302 feet
Perforations: 13,191-16,251 feet
API No.: 42-255-36011
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393
Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee
Oil: 410.6 barrels per day
Gas: 6,826,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,141 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,763 psi
Total Depth: 20,043 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,057-19,832 feet
API No.: 42-255-36023
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393
Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee
Oil: 440 barrels per day
Gas: 9,248,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,567 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,313 psi
Total Depth: 20,000 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,022-19,843 feet
API No.: 42-255-36021
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393
Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee
Oil: 222.7 barrels per day
Gas: 8,970,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,285 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,392 psi
Total Depth: 19,850 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,012-19,697 feet
API No.: 42-255-36020
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393
Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee
Oil: 181 barrels per day
Gas: 5,501,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,175 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,220 psi
Total Depth: 19,973 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,047-19,811 feet
API No.: 42-255-36019
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393
Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee
Oil: 216 barrels per day
Gas: 6,793,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,334 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,938 psi
Total Depth: 19,451 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,180-19,285 feet
API No.: 42-255-36012
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1
Well No.: C 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393
Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee
Oil: 159 barrels per day
Gas: 5,671,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,605 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,628 psi
Total Depth: 18,266 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 13,104-17,865 feet
API No.: 42-255-36179
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 924 barrels per day
Gas: 619,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 655 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 11,627 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,379-16,621 feet
API No.: 42-255-36178
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,198 barrels per day
Gas: 937,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,684 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,023 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,256-16,853 feet
API No.: 42-255-36180
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA
Lease Name: Bodden Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,262 barrels per day
Gas: 602,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,553 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,833 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,429-16,617 feet
API No.: 42-255-36261
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA
Lease Name: KAS Unit North
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,096 barrels per day
Gas: 548,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 974 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,437 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,636-16,280 feet
