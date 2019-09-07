Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33987

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Enco Exploration

Lease Name: Brown

Well No.: 18

Field Name: Norbee

Total Depth: 4,844 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles N.W. of Beeville

Survey Name: M. Carroll, A-11

Acres: 40

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34886

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maraldo A403

Well No.: 15

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-123-34887

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maraldo A403

Well No.: 16

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-123-34890

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403

Acres: 1,157.61

API No.: 42-123-34889

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403

Acres: 1,157.61

API No.: 42-123-34888

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maraldo-Koop A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403

Acres: 1,157.61

API No.: 42-123-34881

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C1

Well No.: C 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 16,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101

Acres: 806.50

API No.: 42-123-34882

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C2

Well No.: C 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 16,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101

Acres: 806.50

API No.: 42-123-34883

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C3

Well No.: C 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 16,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101

Acres: 806.50

API No.: 42-123-34884

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C4

Well No.: C 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 16,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101

Acres: 807.17

API No.: 42-123-34885

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Royal Unit A-Smith (SA) C5

Well No.: C 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 16,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.59 miles S.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 32, A-101

Acres: 807.17

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34192

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Cyclone E C

Well No.: 37H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104

Acres: 1,442.13

API No.: 42-177-34191

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Cyclone E B

Well No.: 36H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104

Acres: 1,442.13

API No.: 42-177-34190

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Cyclone E A

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Survey Name: R. Bibb, A-104

Acres: 1,442.13

API No.: 42-177-34195

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turk-Williams SA C

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.99 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-45

Acres: 686.39

API No.: 42-177-34194

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turk-Williams SA B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-45

Acres: 686.39

API No.: 42-177-34193

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turk-Williams SA A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.99 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-45

Acres: 686.39

API No.: 42-177-34189

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Bowie

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.69 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J.A. Hueser, A-244

Acres: 495.65

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-02463

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 108

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 6,221 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36581

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Stolte Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 15,080 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.51 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58

Acres: 535.70

API No.: 42-255-36580

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Stolte Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 15,080 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.51 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58

Acres: 535.70

API No.: 42-255-36577

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Stolte Gas Unit 1

Well No.: B 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 15,080 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.51 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: R.C. Brashear, A-58

Acres: 535.70

API No.: 42-255-36561

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rippstein-Mikkelson Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 359.94

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33947

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Hippo Hunter

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.12 miles N.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4

Acres: 523.31

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32879

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Remora Management

Lease Name: Henry Schirmer

Well No.: 21

Field Name: Bonnie View (5600)

Total Depth: 9,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.E. of Woodsboro

Survey Name: E. Lopez, A-44

Acres: 250.70

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34668

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Rucka Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,130 barrels per day

Gas: 1,025,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,420 psi

Total Depth: 17,572 feet

Perforations: 12,683-17,458 feet

API No.: 42-123-34669

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Rucka Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 723 barrels per day

Gas: 780,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 17/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,913 psi

Total Depth: 17,362 feet

Perforations: 12,450-17,247 feet

API No.: 42-123-34670

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Rucka Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,075 barrels per day

Gas: 1,028,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,472 psi

Total Depth: 17,800 feet

Perforations: 12,704-17,639 feet

API No.: 42-123-34671

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Rucka Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,040 barrels per day

Gas: 1,007,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,450 psi

Total Depth: 17,523 feet

Perforations: 12,582-17,408 feet

API No.: 42-123-34672

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Rucka Unit A

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,193 barrels per day

Gas: 1,066,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,316 psi

Total Depth: 17,732 feet

Perforations: 12,772-17,621 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33465

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Flying Kyte Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: S. Jones, A-60

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles S.W. of La Grange

Oil: 225 barrels per day

Gas: 358,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,232 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,712 psi

Total Depth: 16,605 feet

Perforations: 11,759-16,197 feet

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34250

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: SPRI Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Norman Karnei

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)

Survey Name: A. Gibson, A-134

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles W. of Weesatche

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 284,800 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 200 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,400 psi

Total Depth: 5,360 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,074 feet

Perforations: 4,974-5,015 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36268

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: BBG Mixon Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.03 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 285 barrels per day

Gas: 1,271,600 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 888 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 16,379 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,356 feet

Perforations: 13,300-16,330 feet

API No.: 42-255-36270

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: BBG Mixon Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.03 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,347 barrels per day

Gas: 2,857,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,650 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 15,976 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,953 feet

Perforations: 13,242-15,928 feet

API No.: 42-255-36269

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: BBG Mixon Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 2.03 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 466 barrels per day

Gas: 2,186,800 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,005 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 16,325 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,302 feet

Perforations: 13,191-16,251 feet

API No.: 42-255-36011

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393

Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee

Oil: 410.6 barrels per day

Gas: 6,826,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,141 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,763 psi

Total Depth: 20,043 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,057-19,832 feet

API No.: 42-255-36023

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393

Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee

Oil: 440 barrels per day

Gas: 9,248,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,567 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,313 psi

Total Depth: 20,000 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,022-19,843 feet

API No.: 42-255-36021

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393

Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee

Oil: 222.7 barrels per day

Gas: 8,970,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,285 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,392 psi

Total Depth: 19,850 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,012-19,697 feet

API No.: 42-255-36020

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393

Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee

Oil: 181 barrels per day

Gas: 5,501,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,175 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,220 psi

Total Depth: 19,973 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,047-19,811 feet

API No.: 42-255-36019

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393

Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee

Oil: 216 barrels per day

Gas: 6,793,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,334 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,938 psi

Total Depth: 19,451 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,180-19,285 feet

API No.: 42-255-36012

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Falks Gas Unit 1

Well No.: C 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: M. Grace, Section 512, A-393

Direction and Miles: 4.42 miles N.E. of Pawnee

Oil: 159 barrels per day

Gas: 5,671,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,605 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,628 psi

Total Depth: 18,266 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 13,104-17,865 feet

API No.: 42-255-36179

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 924 barrels per day

Gas: 619,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 655 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 11,627 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,379-16,621 feet

API No.: 42-255-36178

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,198 barrels per day

Gas: 937,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,684 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,023 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,256-16,853 feet

API No.: 42-255-36180

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA

Lease Name: Bodden Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,262 barrels per day

Gas: 602,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,553 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,833 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,429-16,617 feet

API No.: 42-255-36261

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA

Lease Name: KAS Unit North

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,096 barrels per day

Gas: 548,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 974 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,437 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,636-16,280 feet

