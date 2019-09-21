Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31819
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BandL Exploration
Lease Name: Welder
Well No.: 28H
Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.3)
Total Depth: 5,600 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles S.E. of Bloomington
Survey Name: A. Sisneros, A-36
Acres: 562.32
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34200
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: 1776 Energy Operators
Lease Name: Koenning Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 18,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.W. of Smiley
Survey Name: J.R. Hubert, A-268
Acres: 479.93
API No.: 42-177-34199
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cronin D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Acres: 1,169.80
API No.: 42-177-34198
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cronin C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Acres: 1,220.19
API No.: 42-177-34197
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cronin B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Acres: 1,220.19
API No.: 42-177-34196
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Cronin A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137
Acres: 1,220.19
API No.: 42-177-34201
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Stag Hunter
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7
Acres: 676.87
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36591
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ageron Energy
Lease Name: Bolf AC Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles S.W. of Hobson
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 691.06
API No.: 42-255-36579
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mills Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 559.12
API No.: 42-255-36592
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 622.63
API No.: 42-255-36593
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 622.63
API No.: 42-255-36594
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 622.63
API No.: 42-255-36595
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 622.63
API No.: 42-255-36583
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 369.52
API No.: 42-255-36587
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 369.52
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34727
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Muir C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete
Oil: 1,822 barrels per day
Gas: 6,184,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,980 psi
Total Depth: 20,489 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,395 feet
Perforations: 13,283-20,272 feet
API No.: 42-123-34726
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Muir C
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete
Oil: 2,276 barrels per day
Gas: 7,025,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,572 psi
Total Depth: 20,481 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,425 feet
Perforations: 13,118-20,203 feet
API No.: 42-123-34703
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Bishop A AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.E. of Westhoff
Oil: 465 barrels per day
Gas: 446,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,062 psi
Total Depth: 17,218 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,121 feet
Perforations: 12,516-17,051 feet
API No.: 42-123-34675
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Vasbinder A AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 38, A-559
Direction and Miles: 9.48 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 329 barrels per day
Gas: 1,778,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,327 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,529 psi
Total Depth: 19,028 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,969 feet
Perforations: 13,269-18,963 feet
API No.: 42-123-34775
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Gerdes Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450
Direction and Miles: 2.21 miles N.W. of Pearl City
Oil: 720 barrels per day
Gas: 3,867,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,279 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,015 psi
Total Depth: 18,141 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,300 feet
Perforations: 17,883-17,980 feet
API No.: 42-123-34732
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Gerdes Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.W. of Pearl City
Oil: 792 barrels per day
Gas: 4,064,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,131 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,195 psi
Total Depth: 17,630 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,300 feet
Perforations: 12,806-17,462 feet
API No.: 42-123-34593
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89
Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 542 barrels per day
Gas: 751,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,028 psi
Total Depth: 17,808 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,791 feet
Perforations: 12,200-17,725 feet
API No.: 42-123-34592
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89
Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 2,046 barrels per day
Gas: 865,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,279 psi
Total Depth: 17,697 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,560 feet
Perforations: 12,270-17,547 feet
API No.: 42-123-34591
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A
Well No.: 203H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89
Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 548 barrels per day
Gas: 776,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,053 psi
Total Depth: 17,790 feet
Perforations: 12,200-17,726 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-33986
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 2,325 barrels per day
Gas: 1,159,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,249 psi
Total Depth: 20,360 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,308 feet
Perforations: 9,801-20,287 feet
API No.: 42-177-33985
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Springsteen E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 2,477 barrels per day
Gas: 786,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,326 psi
Total Depth: 20,583 feet
Plug Back Depth: 20,532 feet
Perforations: 9,577-20,511 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33683
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 1014
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 60 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/54 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,033 psi
Total Depth: 6,461 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,782 feet
Perforations: 5,711-5,722 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36135
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,477 barrels per day
Gas: 1,270,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,928 psi
Total Depth: 15,634 feet
Perforations: 10,831-15,324 feet
API No.: 42-255-36134
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,468 barrels per day
Gas: 1,266,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,818 psi
Total Depth: 15,798 feet
Perforations: 10,802-15,652 feet
API No.: 42-255-36133
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,471 barrels per day
Gas: 1,263,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,929 psi
Total Depth: 15,978 feet
Perforations: 10,879-15,829 feet
API No.: 42-255-36132
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,723 barrels per day
Gas: 1,365,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,878 psi
Total Depth: 16,267 feet
Perforations: 10,888-15,954 feet
API No.: 42-255-36131
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,728 barrels per day
Gas: 1,365,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,240 psi
Total Depth: 16,267 feet
Perforations: 10,925-16,361 feet
API No.: 42-255-36130
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,342 barrels per day
Gas: 1,135,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,750 psi
Total Depth: 16,710 feet
Perforations: 10,975-16,561 feet
API No.: 42-255-36119
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,486 barrels per day
Gas: 1,257,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,757 psi
Total Depth: 15,500 feet
Perforations: 10,848-15,330 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01524
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Thomas O’Connor “A”
Well No.: 67R
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,400 Sand)
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 4, A-395
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 37 barrels per day
Gas: 32,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Total Depth: 5,919 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,712 feet
Perforations: 5,527-5,537 feet
