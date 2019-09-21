Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31819

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BandL Exploration

Lease Name: Welder

Well No.: 28H

Field Name: Heyser (5,400 No.3)

Total Depth: 5,600 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles S.E. of Bloomington

Survey Name: A. Sisneros, A-36

Acres: 562.32

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34200

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: 1776 Energy Operators

Lease Name: Koenning Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 18,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles N.W. of Smiley

Survey Name: J.R. Hubert, A-268

Acres: 479.93

API No.: 42-177-34199

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cronin D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Acres: 1,169.80

API No.: 42-177-34198

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cronin C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Acres: 1,220.19

API No.: 42-177-34197

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cronin B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Acres: 1,220.19

API No.: 42-177-34196

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Cronin A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: J. Bostick, A-137

Acres: 1,220.19

API No.: 42-177-34201

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Stag Hunter

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7

Acres: 676.87

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36591

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ageron Energy

Lease Name: Bolf AC Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles S.W. of Hobson

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 691.06

API No.: 42-255-36579

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mills Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 559.12

API No.: 42-255-36592

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 622.63

API No.: 42-255-36593

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 622.63

API No.: 42-255-36594

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 622.63

API No.: 42-255-36595

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 622.63

API No.: 42-255-36583

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 369.52

API No.: 42-255-36587

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 369.52

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34727

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Muir C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete

Oil: 1,822 barrels per day

Gas: 6,184,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,980 psi

Total Depth: 20,489 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,395 feet

Perforations: 13,283-20,272 feet

API No.: 42-123-34726

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Muir C

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete

Oil: 2,276 barrels per day

Gas: 7,025,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,572 psi

Total Depth: 20,481 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,425 feet

Perforations: 13,118-20,203 feet

API No.: 42-123-34703

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Bishop A AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.E. of Westhoff

Oil: 465 barrels per day

Gas: 446,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,062 psi

Total Depth: 17,218 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,121 feet

Perforations: 12,516-17,051 feet

API No.: 42-123-34675

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Vasbinder A AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 38, A-559

Direction and Miles: 9.48 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 329 barrels per day

Gas: 1,778,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,327 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,529 psi

Total Depth: 19,028 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,969 feet

Perforations: 13,269-18,963 feet

API No.: 42-123-34775

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Gerdes Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450

Direction and Miles: 2.21 miles N.W. of Pearl City

Oil: 720 barrels per day

Gas: 3,867,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,279 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,015 psi

Total Depth: 18,141 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,300 feet

Perforations: 17,883-17,980 feet

API No.: 42-123-34732

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Gerdes Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles N.W. of Pearl City

Oil: 792 barrels per day

Gas: 4,064,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,131 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,195 psi

Total Depth: 17,630 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,300 feet

Perforations: 12,806-17,462 feet

API No.: 42-123-34593

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89

Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 542 barrels per day

Gas: 751,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,028 psi

Total Depth: 17,808 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,791 feet

Perforations: 12,200-17,725 feet

API No.: 42-123-34592

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89

Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 2,046 barrels per day

Gas: 865,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,279 psi

Total Depth: 17,697 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,560 feet

Perforations: 12,270-17,547 feet

API No.: 42-123-34591

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman Unit A

Well No.: 203H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89

Direction and Miles: 5.25 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 548 barrels per day

Gas: 776,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,053 psi

Total Depth: 17,790 feet

Perforations: 12,200-17,726 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-33986

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 2,325 barrels per day

Gas: 1,159,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,249 psi

Total Depth: 20,360 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,308 feet

Perforations: 9,801-20,287 feet

API No.: 42-177-33985

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Springsteen E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: G. Gwin, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 2,477 barrels per day

Gas: 786,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,326 psi

Total Depth: 20,583 feet

Plug Back Depth: 20,532 feet

Perforations: 9,577-20,511 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33683

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 1014

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 60 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/54 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,033 psi

Total Depth: 6,461 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,782 feet

Perforations: 5,711-5,722 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36135

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,477 barrels per day

Gas: 1,270,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,928 psi

Total Depth: 15,634 feet

Perforations: 10,831-15,324 feet

API No.: 42-255-36134

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,468 barrels per day

Gas: 1,266,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,818 psi

Total Depth: 15,798 feet

Perforations: 10,802-15,652 feet

API No.: 42-255-36133

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,471 barrels per day

Gas: 1,263,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,929 psi

Total Depth: 15,978 feet

Perforations: 10,879-15,829 feet

API No.: 42-255-36132

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,723 barrels per day

Gas: 1,365,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,878 psi

Total Depth: 16,267 feet

Perforations: 10,888-15,954 feet

API No.: 42-255-36131

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,728 barrels per day

Gas: 1,365,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,240 psi

Total Depth: 16,267 feet

Perforations: 10,925-16,361 feet

API No.: 42-255-36130

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,342 barrels per day

Gas: 1,135,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,750 psi

Total Depth: 16,710 feet

Perforations: 10,975-16,561 feet

API No.: 42-255-36119

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,486 barrels per day

Gas: 1,257,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,757 psi

Total Depth: 15,500 feet

Perforations: 10,848-15,330 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01524

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Thomas O’Connor “A”

Well No.: 67R

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,400 Sand)

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 4, A-395

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 37 barrels per day

Gas: 32,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Total Depth: 5,919 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,712 feet

Perforations: 5,527-5,537 feet

