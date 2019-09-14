Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36578
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mills Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 559.12
API No.: 42-255-36576
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-255-36590
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Parker Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 640
API No.: 42-255-36589
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 369.52
API No.: 42-255-36588
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 369.52
API No.: 42-255-36586
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 369.52
API No.: 42-255-36585
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 369.52
API No.: 42-255-36584
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 369.52
API No.: 42-255-36582
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Keys Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62
Acres: 369.52
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33948
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Hippo Hunter
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.12 miles N.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4
Acres: 523.31
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33987
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Enco Exploration
Lease Name: Brown
Well No.: 18
Field Name: Norbee (Hockley 3,700)
Survey Name: M. Carroll, A-11
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles N.W. of Beeville
Oil: 2 barrels per day
Gas: 256,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 135 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 415 psi
Total Depth: 4,844 feet
Plug Back Depth: 3,838 feet
Perforations: 3,838-3,843 feet
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34673
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Rucka Unit A
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 930 barrels per day
Gas: 932,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,697 psi
Total Depth: 17,541 feet
Perforations: 12,632-17,432 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36324
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 3,109 barrels per day
Gas: 2,686,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,654 psi
Total Depth: 20,308 feet
Perforations: 11,731-20,232 feet
API No.: 42-255-36323
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 2,755 barrels per day
Gas: 2,454,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,511 psi
Total Depth: 20,291 feet
Perforations: 11,714-20,221 feet
API No.: 42-255-36320
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: McCartney Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett
Oil: 2,136 barrels per day
Gas: 2,230,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,150 psi
Total Depth: 20,242 feet
Perforations: 11,670-20,196 feet
API No.: 42-255-35355
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,959 barrels per day
Gas: 1,717,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,036 psi
Total Depth: 17,964 feet
Perforations: 11,111-17,906 feet
API No.: 42-255-33682
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,356 barrels per day
Gas: 997,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,176 psi
Total Depth: 18,115 feet
Perforations: 11,032-18,050 feet
API No.: 42-255-33679
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,048 barrels per day
Gas: 1,525,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 955 psi
Total Depth: 17,992 feet
Perforations: 11,145-17,924 feet
API No.: 42-255-35933
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Alexander-Wessendorff 2 (SA) A1
Well No.: A 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 545.2 barrels per day
Gas: 10,101,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,588 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,228 psi
Total Depth: 20,970 feet
Perforations: 14,029-20,808 feet
API No.: 42-255-35946
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Alexander-Wessendorff 2 (SA) A2
Well No.: A 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 702.5 barrels per day
Gas: 5,767,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,222 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,297 psi
Total Depth: 20,810 feet
Perforations: 13,602-20,653 feet
API No.: 42-255-35947
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Alexander-Wessendorff 1 (SA) A3
Well No.: A 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Oil: 501.5 barrels per day
Gas: 8,492,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,769 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,964 psi
Total Depth: 20,402 feet
Perforations: 13,683-20,245 feet
API No.: 42-255-36340
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wieding-Weston Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130
Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,328.7 barrels per day
Gas: 4,310,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,650 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,540 psi
Total Depth: 19,081 feet
Perforations: 12,546-18,952 feet
API No.: 42-255-36343
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wieding-Weston Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130
Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,360 barrels per day
Gas: 4,497,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,060 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,816 psi
Total Depth: 19,498 feet
Perforations: 12,508-19,367 feet
API No.: 42-255-36342
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wieding-Weston Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130
Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,531 barrels per day
Gas: 5,191,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,964 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,006 psi
Total Depth: 19,335 feet
Perforations: 12,522-19,226 feet
API No.: 42-255-36341
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Wieding-Weston Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130
Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,650.7 barrels per day
Gas: 5,705,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,078 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,625 psi
Total Depth: 19,286 feet
Perforations: 12,453-19,159 feet
API No.: 42-255-36344
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Mobil C-D-W. Weston PSA
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130
Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,669 barrels per day
Gas: 5,048,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,648 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,520 psi
Total Depth: 19,680 feet
Perforations: 12,496-19,544 feet
API No.: 42-255-36382
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Adams-Tipton Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Dixon, A-98
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,861.5 barrels per day
Gas: 2,331,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,857 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,549 feet
Perforations: 12,127-18,426 feet
API No.: 42-255-36381
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Adams-Tipton Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Dixon, A-98
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,667.6 barrels per day
Gas: 2,200,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,644.5 psi
Total Depth: 18,552 feet
Perforations: 12,128-18,427 feet
API No.: 42-255-36380
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Adams-Tipton Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Dixon, A-98
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,994 barrels per day
Gas: 2,499,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,865 psi
Total Depth: 18,553 feet
Perforations: 12,126-18,428 feet
API No.: 42-255-36406
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Holland Brown-Adams Tipton PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Dixon, A-98
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,620.5 barrels per day
Gas: 3,140,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,251 psi
Total Depth: 18,101 feet
Perforations: 11,888-17,975 feet
API No.: 42-255-36175
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,040 barrels per day
Gas: 675,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,220 psi
Total Depth: 17,104 feet
Perforations: 11,461-16,947 feet
API No.: 42-255-36174
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 987 barrels per day
Gas: 979,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 759 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,262 feet
Perforations: 11,511-17,089 feet
