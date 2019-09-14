Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36578

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mills Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 559.12

API No.: 42-255-36576

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-255-36590

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Parker Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 640

API No.: 42-255-36589

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 369.52

API No.: 42-255-36588

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 369.52

API No.: 42-255-36586

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 369.52

API No.: 42-255-36585

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 369.52

API No.: 42-255-36584

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 369.52

API No.: 42-255-36582

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Keys Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: I. Clover, A-62

Acres: 369.52

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33948

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Hippo Hunter

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.12 miles N.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4

Acres: 523.31

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33987

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Enco Exploration

Lease Name: Brown

Well No.: 18

Field Name: Norbee (Hockley 3,700)

Survey Name: M. Carroll, A-11

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles N.W. of Beeville

Oil: 2 barrels per day

Gas: 256,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 135 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 415 psi

Total Depth: 4,844 feet

Plug Back Depth: 3,838 feet

Perforations: 3,838-3,843 feet

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34673

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Rucka Unit A

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I.W. Griffin, A-630

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 930 barrels per day

Gas: 932,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,697 psi

Total Depth: 17,541 feet

Perforations: 12,632-17,432 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36324

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 3,109 barrels per day

Gas: 2,686,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,654 psi

Total Depth: 20,308 feet

Perforations: 11,731-20,232 feet

API No.: 42-255-36323

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 2,755 barrels per day

Gas: 2,454,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,511 psi

Total Depth: 20,291 feet

Perforations: 11,714-20,221 feet

API No.: 42-255-36320

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: McCartney Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D. Taylor, A-280

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles E. of Gillett

Oil: 2,136 barrels per day

Gas: 2,230,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,150 psi

Total Depth: 20,242 feet

Perforations: 11,670-20,196 feet

API No.: 42-255-35355

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,959 barrels per day

Gas: 1,717,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,036 psi

Total Depth: 17,964 feet

Perforations: 11,111-17,906 feet

API No.: 42-255-33682

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,356 barrels per day

Gas: 997,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,176 psi

Total Depth: 18,115 feet

Perforations: 11,032-18,050 feet

API No.: 42-255-33679

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,048 barrels per day

Gas: 1,525,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 955 psi

Total Depth: 17,992 feet

Perforations: 11,145-17,924 feet

API No.: 42-255-35933

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Alexander-Wessendorff 2 (SA) A1

Well No.: A 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 545.2 barrels per day

Gas: 10,101,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,588 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,228 psi

Total Depth: 20,970 feet

Perforations: 14,029-20,808 feet

API No.: 42-255-35946

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Alexander-Wessendorff 2 (SA) A2

Well No.: A 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 702.5 barrels per day

Gas: 5,767,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,222 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,297 psi

Total Depth: 20,810 feet

Perforations: 13,602-20,653 feet

API No.: 42-255-35947

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Alexander-Wessendorff 1 (SA) A3

Well No.: A 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.43 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Oil: 501.5 barrels per day

Gas: 8,492,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,769 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,964 psi

Total Depth: 20,402 feet

Perforations: 13,683-20,245 feet

API No.: 42-255-36340

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wieding-Weston Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130

Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,328.7 barrels per day

Gas: 4,310,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,650 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,540 psi

Total Depth: 19,081 feet

Perforations: 12,546-18,952 feet

API No.: 42-255-36343

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wieding-Weston Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130

Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,360 barrels per day

Gas: 4,497,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,060 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,816 psi

Total Depth: 19,498 feet

Perforations: 12,508-19,367 feet

API No.: 42-255-36342

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wieding-Weston Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130

Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,531 barrels per day

Gas: 5,191,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,964 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,006 psi

Total Depth: 19,335 feet

Perforations: 12,522-19,226 feet

API No.: 42-255-36341

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Wieding-Weston Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130

Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,650.7 barrels per day

Gas: 5,705,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,078 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,625 psi

Total Depth: 19,286 feet

Perforations: 12,453-19,159 feet

API No.: 42-255-36344

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Mobil C-D-W. Weston PSA

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: E.L. Garrett, Section 257, A-130

Direction and Miles: 11.8 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,669 barrels per day

Gas: 5,048,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,648 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,520 psi

Total Depth: 19,680 feet

Perforations: 12,496-19,544 feet

API No.: 42-255-36382

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Adams-Tipton Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Dixon, A-98

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,861.5 barrels per day

Gas: 2,331,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,857 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,549 feet

Perforations: 12,127-18,426 feet

API No.: 42-255-36381

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Adams-Tipton Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Dixon, A-98

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,667.6 barrels per day

Gas: 2,200,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,644.5 psi

Total Depth: 18,552 feet

Perforations: 12,128-18,427 feet

API No.: 42-255-36380

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Adams-Tipton Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Dixon, A-98

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,994 barrels per day

Gas: 2,499,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,865 psi

Total Depth: 18,553 feet

Perforations: 12,126-18,428 feet

API No.: 42-255-36406

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Holland Brown-Adams Tipton PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Dixon, A-98

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,620.5 barrels per day

Gas: 3,140,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,251 psi

Total Depth: 18,101 feet

Perforations: 11,888-17,975 feet

API No.: 42-255-36175

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,040 barrels per day

Gas: 675,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,220 psi

Total Depth: 17,104 feet

Perforations: 11,461-16,947 feet

API No.: 42-255-36174

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: S. Briggs, A-46

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 987 barrels per day

Gas: 979,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 759 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,262 feet

Perforations: 11,511-17,089 feet

