Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34148
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.
Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,900)
Total Depth: 11,300
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S of Hallettsville
Survey Name: Ashby, J M A-1
Acres: 687.9
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36552
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,689 barrels per day
Gas: 1,049,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,321 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,590 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,105 ft.-17,524 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36534
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Banduch B
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 4,607 barrels per day
Gas: 3,615,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0.645
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,267 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,265 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,075 -17,130 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36536
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Banduch B
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 4,403 barrels per day
Gas: 3,785,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0.645
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,299 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,590 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,339.-17,457 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36553
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,613 barrels per day
Gas: 1,012,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,330 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,667 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,174 -17,586 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36636
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,066 barrels per day
Gas: 693,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,171 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,619 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,141 -17,548 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36538
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,414 barrels per day
Gas: 1,948,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0.727
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,341 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,464 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,699-16,404 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36443
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,312 barrels per day
Gas: 822,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 991 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,520 ft,
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,175 -17,453 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36539
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 996 barrels per day
Gas: 1,422,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0.750
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 915 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,263 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,792 -17,191 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36540
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,420 barrels per day
Gas: 2,134,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0.602
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,388 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,342 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,695 -17,216 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36444
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F A-64
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,525 barrels per day
Gas: 902,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,109 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,421 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,102 -17,352 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36445
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F A-64
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,798 barrels per day
Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,175 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,513 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,098 -17,442 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36446
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F A-64
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,413 barrels per day
Gas: 1,029,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,218 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,524 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,075 -17,463 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36447
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Carillo, F A-64
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson
Oil: 1,022 barrels per day
Gas: 691,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,060 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,485 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,235 -17,418 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-33434
Karnes County
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Company
Lease Name: Gallo Rojo A AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,143
Gas: 1,679,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 0.862
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 614 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,073 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,501.-15,945 ft.
Lavaca County
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company
Lease Name: Golden Rod
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City NE (LWR WX. CONS)
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Allen, G T, A-567
Direction and Miles: 22.6 miles NW of Hallettsville
Oil:
Gas: 1,677,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 575 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,515
Total Depth: 15,900 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 14,120
Perforations: 10,235 -17,418 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36517
