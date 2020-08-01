Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34148

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Capital Star Oil & Gas, Inc.

Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,900)

Total Depth: 11,300

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S of Hallettsville

Survey Name: Ashby, J M A-1

Acres: 687.9

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36552

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,689 barrels per day

Gas: 1,049,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,321 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,590 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,105 ft.-17,524 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36534

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Banduch B

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 4,607 barrels per day

Gas: 3,615,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0.645

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,267 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,265 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,075 -17,130 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36536

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Banduch B

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 4,403 barrels per day

Gas: 3,785,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0.645

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,299 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,590 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,339.-17,457 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36553

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,613 barrels per day

Gas: 1,012,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,330 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,667 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,174 -17,586 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36636

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,066 barrels per day

Gas: 693,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,171 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,619 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,141 -17,548 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36538

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,414 barrels per day

Gas: 1,948,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0.727

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,341 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,464 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,699-16,404 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36443

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F, A-64

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,312 barrels per day

Gas: 822,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 991 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,520 ft,

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,175 -17,453 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36539

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 996 barrels per day

Gas: 1,422,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0.750

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 915 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,263 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,792 -17,191 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36540

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: A. Banduch B AC

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Mitchell, A F, A-202

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,420 barrels per day

Gas: 2,134,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0.602

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,388 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,342 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,695 -17,216 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36444

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F A-64

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,525 barrels per day

Gas: 902,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,109 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,421 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,102 -17,352 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36445

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F A-64

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,798 barrels per day

Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,175 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,513 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,098 -17,442 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36446

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F A-64

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,413 barrels per day

Gas: 1,029,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,218 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,524 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,075 -17,463 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36447

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources, Inc.

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Carillo, F A-64

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles NE of Hobson

Oil: 1,022 barrels per day

Gas: 691,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,060 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,485 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,235 -17,418 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-33434

Karnes County

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Company

Lease Name: Gallo Rojo A AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Direction and Miles: 7.75 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,143

Gas: 1,679,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 0.862

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 614 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,073 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,501.-15,945 ft.

Lavaca County

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Company

Lease Name: Golden Rod

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City NE (LWR WX. CONS)

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Allen, G T, A-567

Direction and Miles: 22.6 miles NW of Hallettsville

Oil:

Gas: 1,677,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 575 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,515

Total Depth: 15,900 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 14,120

Perforations: 10,235 -17,418 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36517

