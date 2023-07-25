Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37809

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Peppers Yellow

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181

Acres: 1,043.19

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37814

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit C-H.Hedtke SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 598.98

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34261

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Tigers Eye A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.48 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Acres: 1,587.81

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34262

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Tigers Eye B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.48 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376

Acres: 1,587.81

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-01539

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld Unit

Well No.: Q023 E

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 5,891 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, A-394

Acres: 14500

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01552

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld Unit

Well No.: Q085

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Total Depth: 5,918 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.1 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, A-394

Acres: 14,500

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34516

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: Gray-Fee

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Placedo

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 52.24

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34517

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Allegiant Resources

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 220H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles SW of Placedo

Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382

Acres: 2,500

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37661

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 441 barrels per day

Gas: 271,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 618 psi

Total Depth: 18,005 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,944 ft.

Perforations: 11,610-17,921 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37662

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 276 barrels per day

Gas: 36,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 542 psi

Total Depth: 18,037 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,923 ft.

Perforations: 11,930-17,901 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37663

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 394 barrels per day

Gas: 123,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 563 psi

Total Depth: 17,996 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,804 ft.

Perforations: 11,592-17,782 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37664

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Franklin Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 624 barrels per day

Gas: 97,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 648 psi

Total Depth: 17,886 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 17,815 ft.

Perforations: 11,525-17,803 ft.

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34246

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Puck A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 1,572 barrels per day

Gas: 28,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 22,900 ft.

Perforations: 11,360-20,837 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34247

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Puck B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 1,105 barrels per day

Gas: 506,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 19,260 ft.

Perforations: 11,243-19,067 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34248

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Puck C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4

Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton

Oil: 1,980 barrels per day

Gas: 1,870,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 21,720 ft.

Perforations: 11,217-21,532 ft.

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33556

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: GeoSouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Dutys Creek Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)

Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S of Ellinger

Oil: 1,980 barrels per day

Gas: 1,870,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 22,856 ft.

Perforations: 14,257-22,722 ft.

