Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37809
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Peppers Yellow
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181
Acres: 1,043.19
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37814
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit C-H.Hedtke SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 598.98
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34261
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Tigers Eye A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.48 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Acres: 1,587.81
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34262
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Tigers Eye B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.48 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Russell, H, A-376
Acres: 1,587.81
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-01539
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld Unit
Well No.: Q023 E
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 5,891 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, A-394
Acres: 14500
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01552
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 SD) Fld Unit
Well No.: Q085
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Total Depth: 5,918 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.1 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, A-394
Acres: 14,500
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34516
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: Gray-Fee
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Placedo
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 52.24
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34517
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Allegiant Resources
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 220H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.9 miles SW of Placedo
Survey Name: SA&MG RR CO/Brownson, J M, A-382
Acres: 2,500
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37661
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 441 barrels per day
Gas: 271,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 618 psi
Total Depth: 18,005 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,944 ft.
Perforations: 11,610-17,921 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37662
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 276 barrels per day
Gas: 36,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 542 psi
Total Depth: 18,037 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,923 ft.
Perforations: 11,930-17,901 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37663
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 394 barrels per day
Gas: 123,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 563 psi
Total Depth: 17,996 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,804 ft.
Perforations: 11,592-17,782 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37664
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Franklin Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 624 barrels per day
Gas: 97,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 648 psi
Total Depth: 17,886 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 17,815 ft.
Perforations: 11,525-17,803 ft.
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34246
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Puck A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 1,572 barrels per day
Gas: 28,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 22,900 ft.
Perforations: 11,360-20,837 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34247
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Puck B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: David Burkett, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 1,105 barrels per day
Gas: 506,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 19,260 ft.
Perforations: 11,243-19,067 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34248
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Puck C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-4
Direction and Miles: 2.37 miles NW of Moulton
Oil: 1,980 barrels per day
Gas: 1,870,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 21,720 ft.
Perforations: 11,217-21,532 ft.
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33556
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: GeoSouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Dutys Creek Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, gas)
Survey Name: Petty, J, A-80
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles S of Ellinger
Oil: 1,980 barrels per day
Gas: 1,870,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 22,856 ft.
Perforations: 14,257-22,722 ft.