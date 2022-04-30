Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35179
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Keach-Halepeska (SA) D2
Well No.: D 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253
Acres: 1,397.44
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35180
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA
Lease Name: Keach-Halepeska (SA) D3
Well No.: D 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim
Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253
Acres: 1,397.44 ft.
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34271
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Raven Forest Operating
Lease Name: Worley
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)
Total Depth: 4,800 ft.
Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles W of Weesatche
Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80
Acres: 145.59
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-32560
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Handy 02
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 13,200 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6
Acres: 1,313
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37431
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Tidal Fox
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,520 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Hobson
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 109.52
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37455
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,178.42
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37456
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,178.42
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37457
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,178.42
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37458
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City
Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1
Acres: 1,178.42
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37459
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37460
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37461
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37462
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37464
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco
Lease Name: Korth A Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City
Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279
Acres: 268.82
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37467
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog East Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 159.9
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37468
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog East Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 159.9
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37469
Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog East Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 640.3
API No.: 42-255-37470
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA
Lease Name: Jog East Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena, Texas
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 640.3
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34408
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Big Bend A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,191 barrels per day
Gas: 1,191,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 156 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,005 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,339–19,898 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34409
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Big Bend B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 252 barrels per day
Gas: 775,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 154 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,952 psi
Total Depth: 19,965 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,318–19,965 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34410
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Big Bend C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,615 barrels per day
Gas: 1,704,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,014 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,071 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,341–19,964 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34411
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Big Bend D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426
Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost
Oil: 1,946 barrels per day
Gas: 2,088,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,104 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,065 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,308–19,960 ft.
