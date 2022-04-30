Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35179

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Keach-Halepeska (SA) D2

Well No.: D 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253

Acres: 1,397.44

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35180

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Repsol Oil & Gas USA

Lease Name: Keach-Halepeska (SA) D3

Well No.: D 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.48 miles NE of Nordheim

Survey Name: I RR CO, A-253

Acres: 1,397.44 ft.

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34271

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Raven Forest Operating

Lease Name: Worley

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Brandt (Pettus-CM Cons.)

Total Depth: 4,800 ft.

Direction and Miles: 0.6 miles W of Weesatche

Survey Name: Callihan, H T, A-80

Acres: 145.59

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-32560

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Handy 02

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 13,200 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.7 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Martinez, C, A-6

Acres: 1,313

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37431

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Tidal Fox

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,520 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NE of Hobson

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 109.52

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37455

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,178.42

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37456

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,178.42

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37457

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,178.42

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37458

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles SW of Falls City

Survey Name: Flores, D G, A-1

Acres: 1,178.42

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37459

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37460

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37461

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37462

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Alvin NK Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford -2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37464

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Validus NRG Aquilas Assetco

Lease Name: Korth A Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 18.6 miles NE of Karnes City

Survey Name: Taylor, C, A-279

Acres: 268.82

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37467

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog East Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 159.9

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37468

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog East Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 159.9

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37469

Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog East Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 640.3

API No.: 42-255-37470

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. & Prod. Co. — USA

Lease Name: Jog East Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.3 miles NW of Helena, Texas

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 640.3

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34408

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Big Bend A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,191 barrels per day

Gas: 1,191,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 156 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,005 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,339–19,898 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34409

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Big Bend B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 252 barrels per day

Gas: 775,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 64/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 154 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,952 psi

Total Depth: 19,965 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,318–19,965 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34410

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Big Bend C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,615 barrels per day

Gas: 1,704,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,014 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,071 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,341–19,964 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34411

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Big Bend D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Simpson, W, A-426

Direction and Miles: 11 miles SE of Cost

Oil: 1,946 barrels per day

Gas: 2,088,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,104 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,065 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,308–19,960 ft.

