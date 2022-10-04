Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34234
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Obsidian A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-216
Acres: 1335.89
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-34235
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.
Lease Name: Obsidian B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Moulton
Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-216
Acres: 1335.89
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34455
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Mandarin Oil & Gas Company
Lease Name: Riverside Cotton Farms ‘A’
Well No.: 18
Field Name: Pridham Lake (TYNG)
Total Depth: 4,900 ft.
Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Victoria
Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341
Acres: 200
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34920
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westoff
Oil: 3111 barrels per day
Gas: 2,575,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,684 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,607 ft.
Perforations: 12,980–18,550 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34922
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westoff
Oil: 1472 barrels per day
Gas: 3,462,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,654 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,586 ft.
Perforations: 12,954–18,531 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35125
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Hyatt A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69
Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westoff
Oil: 2106 barrels per day
Gas: 2,141,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,713 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,647 ft.
Perforations: 12,861–18,589 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35130
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Seifert A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 3111 barrels per day
Gas: 2,575,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,035 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,969 ft.
Perforations: 13,330–21,956 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35131
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Seifert A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 3098 barrels per day
Gas: 8,051,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,678 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 22,606 ft.
Perforations: 13,350–22,451 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35132
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Seifert A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 2156 barrels per day
Gas: 4,807,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,669 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 22,600 ft.
Perforations: 13,511–22,544 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35133
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Seifert B
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 1530 barrels per day
Gas: 2,600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,552 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 21,481 ft.
Perforations: 13,594–21,421 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35134
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.
Lease Name: Seifert B
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Oil: 2944 barrels per day
Gas: 6,939,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 22,485 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 22,416 ft.
Perforations: 13,418–22,359 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33270
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 97
Field Name: Huff (5000)
Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli
Oil: 36.60 barrels per day
Gas: 45,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 320 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,901 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,016 ft.
Perforations: 5,012–5,015 ft.