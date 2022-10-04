Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34234

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Obsidian A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-216

Acres: 1335.89

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-34235

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil & Gas, L.P.

Lease Name: Obsidian B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles SW of Moulton

Survey Name: Hueser, J A, A-216

Acres: 1335.89

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34455

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Mandarin Oil & Gas Company

Lease Name: Riverside Cotton Farms ‘A’

Well No.: 18

Field Name: Pridham Lake (TYNG)

Total Depth: 4,900 ft.

Direction and Miles: 2 miles SW of Victoria

Survey Name: Victoria Town Tract, A-341

Acres: 200

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34920

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westoff

Oil: 3111 barrels per day

Gas: 2,575,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,684 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,607 ft.

Perforations: 12,980–18,550 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34922

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westoff

Oil: 1472 barrels per day

Gas: 3,462,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,654 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,586 ft.

Perforations: 12,954–18,531 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35125

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Hyatt A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Breeding, F S, A-69

Direction and Miles: 1.94 miles SE of Westoff

Oil: 2106 barrels per day

Gas: 2,141,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,713 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,647 ft.

Perforations: 12,861–18,589 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35130

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Seifert A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 3111 barrels per day

Gas: 2,575,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,035 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,969 ft.

Perforations: 13,330–21,956 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35131

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Seifert A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 3098 barrels per day

Gas: 8,051,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,678 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 22,606 ft.

Perforations: 13,350–22,451 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35132

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Seifert A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 2156 barrels per day

Gas: 4,807,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,669 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 22,600 ft.

Perforations: 13,511–22,544 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35133

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Seifert B

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 1530 barrels per day

Gas: 2,600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,552 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 21,481 ft.

Perforations: 13,594–21,421 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35134

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co., L.P.

Lease Name: Seifert B

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Oil: 2944 barrels per day

Gas: 6,939,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 22,485 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 22,416 ft.

Perforations: 13,418–22,359 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33270

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company, LLC

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 97

Field Name: Huff (5000)

Survey Name: Rios, F, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W of Tivoli

Oil: 36.60 barrels per day

Gas: 45,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 320 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,901 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,016 ft.

Perforations: 5,012–5,015 ft.

Recommended For You


Tags