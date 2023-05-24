Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location Reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37782

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit B

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 320

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37783

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit B

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 320

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37784

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Colleen Unit B

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 320

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37786

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Skloss-Karnes A USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 640

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37787

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.

Lease Name: Skloss-Karnes A USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena

Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7

Acres: 640

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-34259

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Bloodstone A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.34 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474

Acres: 1,236

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34260

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Bloodstone B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3.34 miles SW of Shiner

Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474

Acres: 1,236

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-31513

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A-

Well No.: D117

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Total Depth: 4,661 ft.

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Acres: 4,074

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32723

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.

Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.

Well No.: 213

Field Name: Tom Oft.Connor (5730, East)

Total Depth: 8,311 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Refugio

Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398

Acres: 4,884

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34611

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA3

Well No.: 119H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Acres: 7,381

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34612

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA4

Well No.: 120H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Acres: 7,381

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34613

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA5

Well No.: 121H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Acres: 7,381

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34614

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA2

Well No.: 117H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 24,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 15 miles SW of Gonzales

Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449

Acres: 7,381

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34615

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grohl E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130

Acres: 1,440

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34616

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grohl F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130

Acres: 888

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34617

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grohl G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130

Acres: 1,310

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34617

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Grohl G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Smiley

Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130

Acres: 1,310

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35251

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: Boedeker Etal GU

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Survey Name: Donoho, J, A-141

Direction and Miles: 5.19 miles SE of Yoakum

Oil: 228 barrels per day

Gas: 1,399,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 3,548 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 3,815 psi

Total Depth: 10,980 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,340-10,380 ft.

Karnes County



District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37510

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Davidson-Anzaldua-Creel SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,860 barrels per day

Gas: 862,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,889 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,610 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,617–18,595 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37570

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dzuik — Stoeltje A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 820 barrels per day

Gas: 615,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 975 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,522 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,850–20,449 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37571

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Dzuik — Stoeltje B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 686 barrels per day

Gas: 447,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 890 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,705 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,000–19,645 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37572

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fox — Stoeltje A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 830 barrels per day

Gas: 537,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,063 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,440 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,172–21,366 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37573

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Fox — Stoeltje B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City

Oil: 753 barrels per day

Gas: 537,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 953 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 21,307 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,225–21,236 ft.Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33296

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O’Connor, Dennis, Etal -L-

Well No.: L 97

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: CEPI&M Co., A-332

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles E of Refugio

Oil: 11.20 barrels per day

Gas: 110,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 400 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,722 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,459 ft.

Perforations: 4,450–4,454 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33296

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: O’Connor, Dennis, Etal -L-

Well No.: L 97

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: CEPI&M Co., A-332

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles E of Refugio

Oil: 11.20 barrels per day

Gas: 110,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 400 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,722 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,459 ft.

Perforations: 4,450–4,454 ft.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34529

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Bongo North Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-7

Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,217 barrels per day

Gas: 448,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 2,0575 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,709–20,384 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34530

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ceres A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-7

Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,210 barrels per day

Gas: 464,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,569 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,623–20,376 ft.

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34531

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Ceres B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: Burket, D, A-7

Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales

Oil: 1,261 barrels per day

Gas: 489,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 20,539 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,723–20,356 ft.

Tags