Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location Reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37782
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit B
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 320
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37783
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit B
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 320
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37784
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Colleen Unit B
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 320
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37786
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Skloss-Karnes A USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 640
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37787
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O&G Co.
Lease Name: Skloss-Karnes A USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 1.7 miles NE of Helena
Survey Name: Musquiz, R, A-7
Acres: 640
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-34259
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Bloodstone A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.34 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474
Acres: 1,236
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34260
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Bloodstone B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3.34 miles SW of Shiner
Survey Name: Toby, T, A-474
Acres: 1,236
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-31513
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Williams, Maude Etal -A-
Well No.: D117
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Total Depth: 4,661 ft.
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Acres: 4,074
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32723
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy Co.
Lease Name: Lambert, M.F.
Well No.: 213
Field Name: Tom Oft.Connor (5730, East)
Total Depth: 8,311 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Refugio
Survey Name: Swisher, J M, A-398
Acres: 4,884
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34611
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA3
Well No.: 119H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Acres: 7,381
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34612
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA4
Well No.: 120H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Acres: 7,381
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34613
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA5
Well No.: 121H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Acres: 7,381
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34614
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Barnhart (EF)-J.M. Preston SA2
Well No.: 117H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 24,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 15 miles SW of Gonzales
Survey Name: Tennell, J, A-449
Acres: 7,381
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34615
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grohl E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130
Acres: 1,440
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34616
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grohl F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130
Acres: 888
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34617
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Grohl G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.7 miles SE of Smiley
Survey Name: Baker, I, A-130
Acres: 1,310
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35251
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: Boedeker Etal GU
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Survey Name: Donoho, J, A-141
Direction and Miles: 5.19 miles SE of Yoakum
Oil: 228 barrels per day
Gas: 1,399,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 3,548 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 3,815 psi
Total Depth: 10,980 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,340-10,380 ft.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37510
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Davidson-Anzaldua-Creel SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Martinez, L, A-196
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,860 barrels per day
Gas: 862,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,889 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,610 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,617–18,595 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37570
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dzuik — Stoeltje A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 820 barrels per day
Gas: 615,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 975 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,522 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,850–20,449 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37571
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Dzuik — Stoeltje B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 686 barrels per day
Gas: 447,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 890 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,705 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,000–19,645 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37572
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fox — Stoeltje A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 830 barrels per day
Gas: 537,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,063 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,440 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,172–21,366 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37573
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Fox — Stoeltje B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Sequin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles SW of Falls City
Oil: 753 barrels per day
Gas: 537,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 953 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 21,307 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,225–21,236 ft.Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33296
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: O’Connor, Dennis, Etal -L-
Well No.: L 97
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: CEPI&M Co., A-332
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles E of Refugio
Oil: 11.20 barrels per day
Gas: 110,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 400 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,722 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,459 ft.
Perforations: 4,450–4,454 ft.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34529
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Bongo North Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-7
Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,217 barrels per day
Gas: 448,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 2,0575 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,709–20,384 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34530
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ceres A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-7
Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,210 barrels per day
Gas: 464,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,569 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,623–20,376 ft.
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34531
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Rocc Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Ceres B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: Burket, D, A-7
Direction and Miles: 18.81 miles NE of Gonzales
Oil: 1,261 barrels per day
Gas: 489,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 20,539 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,723–20,356 ft.