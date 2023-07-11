Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-35308

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: McCabe Etal Gu

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)

Total Depth: 11,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SW of Yoakum

Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307

Acres: 525

Jackson CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-239-33573

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: KD Energy

Lease Name: Maubro Field /Marg./ Unit No.1

Well No.: 1,430

Field Name: Maubro

Total Depth: 6,505 ft.

Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles SE of Edna

Survey Name: Clare, A M, A-12

Acres: 5,529

Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-255-37805

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Peppers Mild

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181

Acres: 1,055

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37806

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Peppers Hot

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181

Acres: 1,055

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37807

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Peppers Red

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181

Acres: 1,055

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37808

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating

Lease Name: Peppers Green

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett

Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181

Acres: 1,055

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37810

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit C

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 266.56

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37811

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 266.56

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37812

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit C

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City

Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221

Acres: 266.56

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

{p style=”text-align: left;” align=”center”}Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-255-37539

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: W.Mejor-Dav-Jor-Fra SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27

Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy

Oil: 2,370 barrels per day

Gas: 2,051,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Total Depth: 20,157 ft.

Perforations: 11,850-20,140 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37596

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Janssen — Oetken 01 C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy

Oil: 929 barrels per day

Gas: 8,118,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,980 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,220 psi

Total Depth: 20,613 ft.

Perforations: 13,628-20,541 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37607

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Love Unit

Well No.: 28H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 576 barrels per day

Gas: 1,226,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 827 psi

Total Depth: 18,046 ft.

Perforations: 12,373-17,978 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37608

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Love — Kotara Ridley D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 715 barrels per day

Gas: 1,889,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,052 psi

Total Depth: 18,137 ft.

Perforations: 12,533-18,069 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37619

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 701 barrels per day

Gas: 1,853,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,544 psi

Total Depth: 19,633 ft.

Perforations: 12,763-19,574 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37620

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Love-Kotara Ridley-Sienkiewicz A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 1,217 barrels per day

Gas: 2,813,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,782 psi

Total Depth: 22,991 ft.

Perforations: 12,675-22,933 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37633

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.

Lease Name: Krudwig Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Elliot, P S, A-108

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City

Oil: 1,330 barrels per day

Gas: 1,693,000 cubic feet per day

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,284 psi

Total Depth: 18,602 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 18,552 ft.

Perforations: 12,460-18,530 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37669

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Best Bateman-Best Beard SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Bradberry J, A-24

Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles SW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,166 barrels per day

Gas: 2,084,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,758 psi

Total Depth: 23,427 ft.

Perforations: 12,250-23,413 ft.

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-33304

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: T-C OIL CO.- O’Connor

Well No.: 119

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)

Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393

Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 65 barrels per day

Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 420 psi

Total Depth: 4,734 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,437 ft.

Perforations: 4,421-4,435 ft.

