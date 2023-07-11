Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-35308
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: McCabe Etal Gu
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Sawfish (Wilcox 10,400)
Total Depth: 11,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles SW of Yoakum
Survey Name: Lehmkahl, R, A-307
Acres: 525
Jackson CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-239-33573
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: KD Energy
Lease Name: Maubro Field /Marg./ Unit No.1
Well No.: 1,430
Field Name: Maubro
Total Depth: 6,505 ft.
Direction and Miles: 13.2 miles SE of Edna
Survey Name: Clare, A M, A-12
Acres: 5,529
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-255-37805
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Peppers Mild
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181
Acres: 1,055
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37806
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Peppers Hot
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181
Acres: 1,055
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37807
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Peppers Red
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181
Acres: 1,055
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37808
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil & Gas Operating
Lease Name: Peppers Green
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.3 miles SW of Gillett
Survey Name: Lopez, M, A-181
Acres: 1,055
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37810
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit C
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 266.56
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37811
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 266.56
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37812
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit C
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 9.69 miles SW of Karnes City
Survey Name: Orton, W, A-221
Acres: 266.56
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-255-37539
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: W.Mejor-Dav-Jor-Fra SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Brashear, Hrs R C, A-27
Direction and Miles: 8.6 miles SW of Kenedy
Oil: 2,370 barrels per day
Gas: 2,051,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Total Depth: 20,157 ft.
Perforations: 11,850-20,140 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37596
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Janssen — Oetken 01 C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Frobese, Reiffert & Mugge, A-422
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles NE of Kenedy
Oil: 929 barrels per day
Gas: 8,118,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,980 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,220 psi
Total Depth: 20,613 ft.
Perforations: 13,628-20,541 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37607
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Love Unit
Well No.: 28H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 576 barrels per day
Gas: 1,226,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 827 psi
Total Depth: 18,046 ft.
Perforations: 12,373-17,978 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37608
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Love — Kotara Ridley D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 715 barrels per day
Gas: 1,889,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,052 psi
Total Depth: 18,137 ft.
Perforations: 12,533-18,069 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37619
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Love-Sienkiewicz C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 701 barrels per day
Gas: 1,853,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,544 psi
Total Depth: 19,633 ft.
Perforations: 12,763-19,574 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37620
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Love-Kotara Ridley-Sienkiewicz A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: Buckley, D, A-30
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 1,217 barrels per day
Gas: 2,813,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,782 psi
Total Depth: 22,991 ft.
Perforations: 12,675-22,933 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37633
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production Co.
Lease Name: Krudwig Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Elliot, P S, A-108
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NE of Karnes City
Oil: 1,330 barrels per day
Gas: 1,693,000 cubic feet per day
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,284 psi
Total Depth: 18,602 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 18,552 ft.
Perforations: 12,460-18,530 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37669
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Best Bateman-Best Beard SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Bradberry J, A-24
Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles SW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,166 barrels per day
Gas: 2,084,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,758 psi
Total Depth: 23,427 ft.
Perforations: 12,250-23,413 ft.
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-33304
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: T-C OIL CO.- O’Connor
Well No.: 119
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-440 Sand)
Survey Name: Sweet, H C, A-393
Direction and Miles: 14.4 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 65 barrels per day
Gas: 50,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 420 psi
Total Depth: 4,734 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,437 ft.
Perforations: 4,421-4,435 ft.