Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: HandH Unit B
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE. of Ecleto
Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220
Acres: 337.28
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34314
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost
Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1
Acres: 2,115.24
API No.: 42-177-34313
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost
Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1
Acres: 2,115.24
API No.: 42-177-34312
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost
Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1
Acres: 2,115.24
API No.: 42-177-34311
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost
Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1
Acres: 2,115.24
API No.: 42-177-34310
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Smoky Mountains A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost
Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1
Acres: 2,115.24
API No.: 42-177-34315
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Millennium Exploration
Lease Name: Chalk Talk A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 8,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.02 miles SE. of Gonzales
Survey Name: S. Seeley, A-60
Acres: 1,036.38
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33692
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 1020
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Total Depth: 6,427 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles SE. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 6,209.81
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36896
County: Karnes
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 631.15
API No.: 42-255-36897
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 631.15
API No.: 42-255-36898
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 107H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 631.15
API No.: 42-255-36899
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 109H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE. of Panna Maria
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 631.15
API No.: 42-255-36895
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Berry A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Karnes City
Survey Name: R. Muncos, A-203
Acres: 408.88
API No.: 42-255-36893
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Ivey Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,800 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SE. of Nixon
Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111
Acres: 494.75
API No.: 42-255-36894
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Ivey Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 8,800 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles SE. of Nixon
Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111
Acres: 494.75
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34147
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Modern Exploration
Lease Name: Grover
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.14 miles SW. of Moulton
Survey Name: W. Daniels, A-11
Acres: 1,624.05
API No.: 42-285-34145
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Southern Bock A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles NW. of Shiner
Survey Name: J.C. Baker, A-540
Acres: 1,426.09
API No.: 42-285-34146
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Southern Bock B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles NW. of Shiner
Survey Name: J.C. Baker, A-540
Acres: 1,426.09
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34699
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Adix Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,042 barrels per day
Gas: 4,560,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,891 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,573 psi
Total Depth: 18,270 feet
Perforations: 13,656-18,150 feet
API No.: 42-123-34698
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Adix Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737
Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 910.3 barrels per day
Gas: 3,746,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,593 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,203 psi
Total Depth: 18,369 feet
Perforations: 13,486-18,253 feet
API No.: 42-123-34798
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: P. Warzecha A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F.H. Spellman, A-452
Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 965 barrels per day
Gas: 1,543,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,427 psi
Total Depth: 17,996 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,935 feet
Perforations: 13,050-17,794 feet
API No.: 42-123-34790
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Sandy A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F.H. Spellman, A-452
Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 653 barrels per day
Gas: 1,093,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,293 psi
Total Depth: 18,018 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,953 feet
Perforations: 13,079-17,813 feet
API No.: 42-123-34789
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Sandy A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F.H. Spellman, A-452
Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 779 barrels per day
Gas: 1,291,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,560 psi
Total Depth: 18,138 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,072 feet
Perforations: 13,594-17,930 feet
API No.: 42-123-34788
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Sandy A
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F.H. Spellman, A-452
Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW. of Yorktown
Oil: 680 barrels per day
Gas: 1,196,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,437 psi
Total Depth: 18,030 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,959 feet
Perforations: 13,091-17,816 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36595
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW. of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,139 barrels per day
Gas: 1,471,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,063 psi
Total Depth: 17,496 feet
Perforations: 11,092-17,442 feet
API No.: 42-255-36594
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,943 barrels per day
Gas: 1,711,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,067 psi
Total Depth: 17,408 feet
Perforations: 11,056-17,239 feet
API No.: 42-255-36593
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,782 barrels per day
Gas: 1,493,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,124 psi
Total Depth: 17,504 feet
Perforations: 11,076-17,280 feet
API No.: 42-255-36592
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Duncan Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,540 barrels per day
Gas: 1,225,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 911 psi
Total Depth: 17,302 feet
Perforations: 11,005-17,122 feet
API No.: 42-255-36579
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mills Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles NW. of Panna Maria
Oil: 2,800 barrels per day
Gas: 3,759,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,551 psi
Total Depth: 16,660 feet
Perforations: 10,755-16,601 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34116
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Lott Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9
Direction and Miles: 1.67 miles SW. of Moulton
Oil: 974 barrels per day
Gas: 752,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,105 psi
Total Depth: 17,590 feet
Perforations: 11,880-17,380 feet
API No.: 42-285-34117
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Lott Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9
Direction and Miles: 1.67 miles SW. of Moulton
Oil: 933 barrels per day
Gas: 666,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,955 psi
Total Depth: 17,053 feet
Perforations: 11,772-16,869 feet
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.