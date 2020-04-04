Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: HandH Unit B

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles SE. of Ecleto

Survey Name: A.J. Harris, A-220

Acres: 337.28

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34314

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost

Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1

Acres: 2,115.24

API No.: 42-177-34313

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost

Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1

Acres: 2,115.24

API No.: 42-177-34312

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost

Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1

Acres: 2,115.24

API No.: 42-177-34311

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost

Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1

Acres: 2,115.24

API No.: 42-177-34310

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Smoky Mountains A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles SE. of Cost

Survey Name: S. Bateman, A-1

Acres: 2,115.24

API No.: 42-177-34315

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Millennium Exploration

Lease Name: Chalk Talk A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Peach Creek (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 8,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.02 miles SE. of Gonzales

Survey Name: S. Seeley, A-60

Acres: 1,036.38

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33692

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 1020

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Total Depth: 6,427 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles SE. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 6,209.81

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36896

County: Karnes

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 631.15

API No.: 42-255-36897

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 631.15

API No.: 42-255-36898

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 107H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 631.15

API No.: 42-255-36899

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 109H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles NE. of Panna Maria

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 631.15

API No.: 42-255-36895

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Berry A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Karnes City

Survey Name: R. Muncos, A-203

Acres: 408.88

API No.: 42-255-36893

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Ivey Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,800 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SE. of Nixon

Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111

Acres: 494.75

API No.: 42-255-36894

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Ivey Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 8,800 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles SE. of Nixon

Survey Name: J.W. Fannin, A-111

Acres: 494.75

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34147

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Modern Exploration

Lease Name: Grover

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.14 miles SW. of Moulton

Survey Name: W. Daniels, A-11

Acres: 1,624.05

API No.: 42-285-34145

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Southern Bock A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles NW. of Shiner

Survey Name: J.C. Baker, A-540

Acres: 1,426.09

API No.: 42-285-34146

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Southern Bock B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.57 miles NW. of Shiner

Survey Name: J.C. Baker, A-540

Acres: 1,426.09

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34699

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Adix Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,042 barrels per day

Gas: 4,560,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,891 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,573 psi

Total Depth: 18,270 feet

Perforations: 13,656-18,150 feet

API No.: 42-123-34698

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Adix Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 20, A-737

Direction and Miles: 6.9 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 910.3 barrels per day

Gas: 3,746,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,593 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,203 psi

Total Depth: 18,369 feet

Perforations: 13,486-18,253 feet

API No.: 42-123-34798

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: P. Warzecha A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F.H. Spellman, A-452

Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 965 barrels per day

Gas: 1,543,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,427 psi

Total Depth: 17,996 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,935 feet

Perforations: 13,050-17,794 feet

API No.: 42-123-34790

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Sandy A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F.H. Spellman, A-452

Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 653 barrels per day

Gas: 1,093,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,293 psi

Total Depth: 18,018 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,953 feet

Perforations: 13,079-17,813 feet

API No.: 42-123-34789

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Sandy A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F.H. Spellman, A-452

Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 779 barrels per day

Gas: 1,291,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,560 psi

Total Depth: 18,138 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,072 feet

Perforations: 13,594-17,930 feet

API No.: 42-123-34788

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Sandy A

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F.H. Spellman, A-452

Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles NW. of Yorktown

Oil: 680 barrels per day

Gas: 1,196,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,437 psi

Total Depth: 18,030 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,959 feet

Perforations: 13,091-17,816 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36595

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW. of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,139 barrels per day

Gas: 1,471,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,063 psi

Total Depth: 17,496 feet

Perforations: 11,092-17,442 feet

API No.: 42-255-36594

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,943 barrels per day

Gas: 1,711,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,067 psi

Total Depth: 17,408 feet

Perforations: 11,056-17,239 feet

API No.: 42-255-36593

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,782 barrels per day

Gas: 1,493,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,124 psi

Total Depth: 17,504 feet

Perforations: 11,076-17,280 feet

API No.: 42-255-36592

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Duncan Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles NW. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,540 barrels per day

Gas: 1,225,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 911 psi

Total Depth: 17,302 feet

Perforations: 11,005-17,122 feet

API No.: 42-255-36579

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mills Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.6 miles NW. of Panna Maria

Oil: 2,800 barrels per day

Gas: 3,759,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,551 psi

Total Depth: 16,660 feet

Perforations: 10,755-16,601 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34116

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Lott Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9

Direction and Miles: 1.67 miles SW. of Moulton

Oil: 974 barrels per day

Gas: 752,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,105 psi

Total Depth: 17,590 feet

Perforations: 11,880-17,380 feet

API No.: 42-285-34117

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Lott Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9

Direction and Miles: 1.67 miles SW. of Moulton

Oil: 933 barrels per day

Gas: 666,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,955 psi

Total Depth: 17,053 feet

Perforations: 11,772-16,869 feet

