Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34878
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Maraldo A403
Well No.: 14
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-123-32072
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Sinast Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Warmsley (Vaughn)
Total Depth: 9,700 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Nordheim
Survey Name: H. Clark, A-112
Acres: 693.76
API No.: 42-123-32105
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Clark Gas Unit II
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Christmas, South (Ganson)
Total Depth: 11,288 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles E. of Nordheim
Survey Name: C. Wilburn, A-479
Acres: 694
API No.: 42-123-34880
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Gerdes-Langhoff
Well No.: 1L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.23 miles N.W. of Pearl City
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Acres: 1,321.54
API No.: 42-123-34879
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Gerdes-Rathkamp
Well No.: 1L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.23 miles N.W. of Pearl City
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Acres: 1,394.38
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34188
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Hawn Holt
Well No.: 28H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.73 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J F Torrey/W. Green, Section 44, A-506
Acres: 2,527.58
API No.: 42-177-34187
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Hawn Holt
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.73 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J F Torrey/W. Green, Section 44, A-506
Acres: 2,527.58
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36567
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis B
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,537 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 301.27
API No.: 42-255-36566
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis B
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,537 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 301.27
API No.: 42-255-36565
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis B
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,497 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 301.27
API No.: 42-255-36564
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,617 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 301.27
API No.: 42-255-36570
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis B AC
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,327 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 301.27
API No.: 42-255-36569
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis B AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,407 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 301.27
API No.: 42-255-36568
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Davis B AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,327 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 301.27
API No.: 42-255-36572
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36571
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36573
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36574
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36575
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Acres: 267.42
API No.: 42-255-36562
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Rippstein-Mikkelson Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 359.94
Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-285-32289
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Allen Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9,100)
Total Depth: 14,643 feet
Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles S.E. of Sublime
Survey Name: W. Bell, A-94
Acres: 169.42
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35451
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Viceroy Petroleum
Lease Name: Gary
Well No.: 1904
Field Name: Boling (Segment A)
Total Depth: 8,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Boling
Survey Name: S.F. Austin, Section 6, A-2
Acres: 417.30
API No.: 42-481-35452
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Viceroy Petroleum
Lease Name: Gary
Well No.: 1909
Field Name: Boling (Segment A)
Total Depth: 8,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Boling
Survey Name: S.F. Austin, Section 6, A-2
Acres: 417.30
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34667
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Langhoff Unit B
Well No.: 701
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-448
Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N. of Yoakum
Oil: 685 barrels per day
Gas: 4,078,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,451 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,261 psi
Total Depth: 18,909 feet
Perforations: 12,962-18,795 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33461
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: NW Oldenburg Amarado Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: N. Townsend, A-103
Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles N.E. of La Grange
Oil: 366 barrels per day
Gas: 2,234,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,001 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,922 psi
Total Depth: 17,190 feet
Perforations: 11,974-17,039 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34042
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: RCRS-Jane
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46
Direction and Miles: 9.45 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 832 barrels per day
Gas: 494,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,744 psi
Total Depth: 17,430 feet
Perforations: 11,118-17,253 feet
API No.: 42-177-33416
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: RCRS-Jane
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46
Direction and Miles: 9.45 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,067 barrels per day
Gas: 670,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,675 psi
Total Depth: 15,772 feet
Perforations: 11,041-15,459 feet
API No.: 42-177-34064
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Double T Ranch
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: A. Isbell, A-286
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles E. of Gonzales
Oil: 846 barrels per day
Gas: 276,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 533 psi
Total Depth: 15,894 feet
Perforations: 9,977-15,826 feet
API No.: 42-177-34063
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Double T Ranch
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: A. Isbell, A-286
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles E. of Gonzales
Oil: 885 barrels per day
Gas: 272,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,255 psi
Total Depth: 14,840 feet
Perforations: 10,697-14,786 feet
API No.: 42-177-34062
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Double T Ranch
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: A. Isbell, A-286
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles E. of Gonzales
Oil: 462 barrels per day
Gas: 130,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 579 psi
Total Depth: 14,214 feet
Perforations: 9,847-14,155 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36090
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles N. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,876 barrels per day
Gas: 1,045,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,090 psi
Total Depth: 15,961 feet
Perforations: 11,032-15,905 feet
API No.: 42-255-36115
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 16.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,625 barrels per day
Gas: 1,992,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,575 psi
Total Depth: 12,935 feet
Plug Back Depth: 12,880 feet
Perforations: 10,614-12,736 feet
API No.: 42-255-36260
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: KAS Unit North
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,006 barrels per day
Gas: 1,141,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 771 psi
Total Depth: 16,138 feet
Perforations: 11,604-16,035 feet
API No.: 42-255-36262
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: KAS North Unit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 739 barrels per day
Gas: 842,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 838 psi
Total Depth: 15,981 feet
Perforations: 11,635-15,744 feet
API No.: 42-255-36263
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: KAS North Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 885 barrels per day
Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,036 psi
Total Depth: 15,753 feet
Perforations: 11,256-15,643 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34107
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Capital Star Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,640)
Survey Name: J.M. Ashby, A-1
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles S.E. of Hallettsville
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 2,148,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,395 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,955 psi
Total Depth: 10,540 feet
Perforations: 10,360-10,380 feet
API No.: 42-285-32263
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Dickson Foundation GU
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 11,900)
Survey Name: B. Noble, A-346
Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles S.E. of Sublime
Oil: 10 barrels per day
Gas: 1,207,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 863 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,515 psi
Total Depth: 13,145 feet
Plug Back Depth: 12,125 feet
Perforations: 11,825-12,052 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33204
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Migeulita Scanio
Well No.: 41
Field Name: Refugio New (6,150 Sand)
Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345
Direction and Miles: 2 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 7.5 barrels per day
Gas: 396,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,525 psi
Total Depth: 6,550 feet
Perforations: 6,438-6,440 feet
API No.: 42-391-33211
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Clement Heard
Well No.: 42H
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)
Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 177 barrels per day
Gas: 72,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 221 psi
Total Depth: 5,921 feet
Perforations: 4,830-5,921 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34427
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Lala-Hanzelka
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: W. Rupley, A-290
Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Placedo
Oil: 204.4 barrels per day
Gas: 48,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Total Depth: 8,437 feet
Perforations: 5,632-8,437 feet
