Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34878

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Maraldo A403

Well No.: 14

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: J.E. Ross, A-403

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-123-32072

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Sinast Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Warmsley (Vaughn)

Total Depth: 9,700 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Nordheim

Survey Name: H. Clark, A-112

Acres: 693.76

API No.: 42-123-32105

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Clark Gas Unit II

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Christmas, South (Ganson)

Total Depth: 11,288 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles E. of Nordheim

Survey Name: C. Wilburn, A-479

Acres: 694

API No.: 42-123-34880

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Gerdes-Langhoff

Well No.: 1L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.23 miles N.W. of Pearl City

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Acres: 1,321.54

API No.: 42-123-34879

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Gerdes-Rathkamp

Well No.: 1L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.23 miles N.W. of Pearl City

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Acres: 1,394.38

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34188

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Hawn Holt

Well No.: 28H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.73 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J F Torrey/W. Green, Section 44, A-506

Acres: 2,527.58

API No.: 42-177-34187

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Hawn Holt

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.73 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J F Torrey/W. Green, Section 44, A-506

Acres: 2,527.58

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36567

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis B

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,537 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 301.27

API No.: 42-255-36566

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis B

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,537 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 301.27

API No.: 42-255-36565

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis B

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,497 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 301.27

API No.: 42-255-36564

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,617 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 301.27

API No.: 42-255-36570

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis B AC

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,327 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 301.27

API No.: 42-255-36569

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis B AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,407 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 301.27

API No.: 42-255-36568

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Davis B AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,327 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.49 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 301.27

API No.: 42-255-36572

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36571

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36573

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36574

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36575

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.9 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Acres: 267.42

API No.: 42-255-36562

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Rippstein-Mikkelson Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 359.94

Lavaca CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-285-32289

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Allen Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 9,100)

Total Depth: 14,643 feet

Direction and Miles: 14.6 miles S.E. of Sublime

Survey Name: W. Bell, A-94

Acres: 169.42

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35451

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Viceroy Petroleum

Lease Name: Gary

Well No.: 1904

Field Name: Boling (Segment A)

Total Depth: 8,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Boling

Survey Name: S.F. Austin, Section 6, A-2

Acres: 417.30

API No.: 42-481-35452

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Viceroy Petroleum

Lease Name: Gary

Well No.: 1909

Field Name: Boling (Segment A)

Total Depth: 8,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Boling

Survey Name: S.F. Austin, Section 6, A-2

Acres: 417.30

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34667

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Langhoff Unit B

Well No.: 701

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-448

Direction and Miles: 6.5 miles N. of Yoakum

Oil: 685 barrels per day

Gas: 4,078,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,451 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,261 psi

Total Depth: 18,909 feet

Perforations: 12,962-18,795 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33461

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: NW Oldenburg Amarado Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: N. Townsend, A-103

Direction and Miles: 9.6 miles N.E. of La Grange

Oil: 366 barrels per day

Gas: 2,234,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 41/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,001 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,922 psi

Total Depth: 17,190 feet

Perforations: 11,974-17,039 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34042

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: RCRS-Jane

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46

Direction and Miles: 9.45 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 832 barrels per day

Gas: 494,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,744 psi

Total Depth: 17,430 feet

Perforations: 11,118-17,253 feet

API No.: 42-177-33416

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: RCRS-Jane

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46

Direction and Miles: 9.45 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,067 barrels per day

Gas: 670,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,675 psi

Total Depth: 15,772 feet

Perforations: 11,041-15,459 feet

API No.: 42-177-34064

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Double T Ranch

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: A. Isbell, A-286

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles E. of Gonzales

Oil: 846 barrels per day

Gas: 276,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 533 psi

Total Depth: 15,894 feet

Perforations: 9,977-15,826 feet

API No.: 42-177-34063

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Double T Ranch

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: A. Isbell, A-286

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles E. of Gonzales

Oil: 885 barrels per day

Gas: 272,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,255 psi

Total Depth: 14,840 feet

Perforations: 10,697-14,786 feet

API No.: 42-177-34062

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Double T Ranch

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: A. Isbell, A-286

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles E. of Gonzales

Oil: 462 barrels per day

Gas: 130,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 579 psi

Total Depth: 14,214 feet

Perforations: 9,847-14,155 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36090

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles N. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,876 barrels per day

Gas: 1,045,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,090 psi

Total Depth: 15,961 feet

Perforations: 11,032-15,905 feet

API No.: 42-255-36115

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 16.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,625 barrels per day

Gas: 1,992,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,575 psi

Total Depth: 12,935 feet

Plug Back Depth: 12,880 feet

Perforations: 10,614-12,736 feet

API No.: 42-255-36260

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: KAS Unit North

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,006 barrels per day

Gas: 1,141,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 771 psi

Total Depth: 16,138 feet

Perforations: 11,604-16,035 feet

API No.: 42-255-36262

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: KAS North Unit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 739 barrels per day

Gas: 842,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 838 psi

Total Depth: 15,981 feet

Perforations: 11,635-15,744 feet

API No.: 42-255-36263

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: KAS North Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 5.2 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 885 barrels per day

Gas: 1,008,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,036 psi

Total Depth: 15,753 feet

Perforations: 11,256-15,643 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34107

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Capital Star Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Bertha Anderson Gas Unit

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Mont (Wilcox 10,640)

Survey Name: J.M. Ashby, A-1

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles S.E. of Hallettsville

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 2,148,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,395 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,955 psi

Total Depth: 10,540 feet

Perforations: 10,360-10,380 feet

API No.: 42-285-32263

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Dickson Foundation GU

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Provident City (Wilcox 11,900)

Survey Name: B. Noble, A-346

Direction and Miles: 14.2 miles S.E. of Sublime

Oil: 10 barrels per day

Gas: 1,207,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 863 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,515 psi

Total Depth: 13,145 feet

Plug Back Depth: 12,125 feet

Perforations: 11,825-12,052 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33204

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Migeulita Scanio

Well No.: 41

Field Name: Refugio New (6,150 Sand)

Survey Name: Town of Refugio, A-345

Direction and Miles: 2 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 7.5 barrels per day

Gas: 396,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 7/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,525 psi

Total Depth: 6,550 feet

Perforations: 6,438-6,440 feet

API No.: 42-391-33211

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Clement Heard

Well No.: 42H

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)

Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 177 barrels per day

Gas: 72,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 221 psi

Total Depth: 5,921 feet

Perforations: 4,830-5,921 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34427

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Lala-Hanzelka

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: W. Rupley, A-290

Direction and Miles: 1.2 miles N.E. of Placedo

Oil: 204.4 barrels per day

Gas: 48,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Total Depth: 8,437 feet

Perforations: 5,632-8,437 feet

