Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34860
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84
Acres: 379.80
API No.: 42-123-34862
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84
Acres: 379.80
API No.: 42-123-34865
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: A. Witte A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Acres: 626.80
API No.: 42-123-34864
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: A. Witte A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Acres: 626.80
API No.: 42-123-34863
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: A. Witte A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429
Acres: 626.80
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34262
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Charro Operating
Lease Name: Clarkson
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tejas
Total Depth: 5,650 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles N.W. of Refugio
Survey Name: M. O’Donnell, A-30
Acres: 150
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34180
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Turkey Creek D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Acres: 857.61
API No.: 42-177-34179
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Turkey Creek C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Acres: 857.61
API No.: 42-177-34178
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Turkey Creek B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Acres: 857.61
API No.: 42-177-34177
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Turkey Creek A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9
Acres: 857.61
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33906
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Hackbarth-Bures
Well No.: 1
Field Name: La Ward, North (5330)
Total Depth: 5,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 9 miles S.E. of Edna
Survey Name: P. Scott, Section 11, A-69
Acres: 160
API No.: 42-239-02662
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 314
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 6,475 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
API No.: 42-239-33632
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 1133
Field Name: West Ranch (Toney)
Total Depth: 6,440 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36536
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch B
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,780 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 335.86
API No.: 42-255-36535
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch B
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,695 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 335.86
API No.: 42-255-36534
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch B
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,780 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 335.86
API No.: 42-255-36533
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)
Lease Name: A. Banduch B
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,696 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Acres: 335.86
API No.: 42-255-36524
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Gross-Robert-Luna PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24
Acres: 1,324.64
API No.: 42-255-36529
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Kraner Unit B AC
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220
Acres: 694
API No.: 42-255-36528
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Kraner Unit B
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220
Acres: 694
API No.: 42-255-36527
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Kraner Unit B
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220
Acres: 694
API No.: 42-255-36526
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Kraner Unit B
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220
Acres: 694
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33211
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Clement Heard 42
Well No.: 42H
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)
Total Depth: 4,700 feet
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324
Acres: 472.80
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-00103
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Wagner Oil
Lease Name: Ray 6
Well No.: 31
Field Name: Pettus New
Survey Name: BS and F, Section 2, A-529
Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.E. of Pettus
Oil: 108 barrels per day
Gas: 1,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 30 psi
Total Depth: 13,633 feet
Plug Back Depth: 7,730 feet
Perforations: 7,642-7,648 feet
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34723
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Muir A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete
Oil: 2,439 barrels per day
Gas: 5,991,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,344 psi
Total Depth: 18,835 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,774 feet
Perforations: 13,128-18,835 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33934
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 904H
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 200 barrels per day
Gas: 40,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 160 psi
Total Depth: 7,070 feet
Perforations: 5,422-7,069 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36198
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,
Lease Name: Orton Unit
Well No.: 101H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Direction and Miles: 9.1 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,163 barrels per day
Gas: 1,005,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi
Total Depth: 13,579 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,527 feet
Perforations: 10,888-13,488 feet
API No.: 42-255-36054
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA
Lease Name: Dillon Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,448 barrels per day
Gas: 1,085,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,562 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 18,370 feet
Perforations: 12,342-18,225 feet
API No.: 42-255-36043
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA
Lease Name: Dillon Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,224 barrels per day
Gas: 1,080,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,279 psi
Total Depth: 17,444 feet
Perforations: 12,968-17,328 feet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.