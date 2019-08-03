Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34860

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84

Acres: 379.80

API No.: 42-123-34862

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84

Acres: 379.80

API No.: 42-123-34865

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: A. Witte A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Acres: 626.80

API No.: 42-123-34864

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: A. Witte A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Acres: 626.80

API No.: 42-123-34863

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: A. Witte A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.06 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: R. Sinclair, A-429

Acres: 626.80

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34262

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Charro Operating

Lease Name: Clarkson

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tejas

Total Depth: 5,650 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles N.W. of Refugio

Survey Name: M. O’Donnell, A-30

Acres: 150

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34180

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Turkey Creek D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Acres: 857.61

API No.: 42-177-34179

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Turkey Creek C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Acres: 857.61

API No.: 42-177-34178

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Turkey Creek B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Acres: 857.61

API No.: 42-177-34177

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Turkey Creek A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.3 miles S.W. of Shiner

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-9

Acres: 857.61

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33906

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Hackbarth-Bures

Well No.: 1

Field Name: La Ward, North (5330)

Total Depth: 5,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 9 miles S.E. of Edna

Survey Name: P. Scott, Section 11, A-69

Acres: 160

API No.: 42-239-02662

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 314

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 6,475 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

API No.: 42-239-33632

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 1133

Field Name: West Ranch (Toney)

Total Depth: 6,440 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36536

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch B

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,780 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 335.86

API No.: 42-255-36535

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch B

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,695 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 335.86

API No.: 42-255-36534

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch B

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,780 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 335.86

API No.: 42-255-36533

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BHP Billiton Pet (TXLA Op)

Lease Name: A. Banduch B

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,696 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.22 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Acres: 335.86

API No.: 42-255-36524

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Gross-Robert-Luna PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.6 miles N.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: J. Bradberry, A-24

Acres: 1,324.64

API No.: 42-255-36529

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Kraner Unit B AC

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220

Acres: 694

API No.: 42-255-36528

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Kraner Unit B

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220

Acres: 694

API No.: 42-255-36527

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Kraner Unit B

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220

Acres: 694

API No.: 42-255-36526

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Kraner Unit B

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B. Odom, A-220

Acres: 694

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33211

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Clement Heard 42

Well No.: 42H

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)

Total Depth: 4,700 feet

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324

Acres: 472.80

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-00103

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Wagner Oil

Lease Name: Ray 6

Well No.: 31

Field Name: Pettus New

Survey Name: BS and F, Section 2, A-529

Direction and Miles: 3 miles N.E. of Pettus

Oil: 108 barrels per day

Gas: 1,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 30 psi

Total Depth: 13,633 feet

Plug Back Depth: 7,730 feet

Perforations: 7,642-7,648 feet

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34723

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Muir A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete

Oil: 2,439 barrels per day

Gas: 5,991,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,344 psi

Total Depth: 18,835 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,774 feet

Perforations: 13,128-18,835 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33934

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 904H

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 200 barrels per day

Gas: 40,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 160 psi

Total Depth: 7,070 feet

Perforations: 5,422-7,069 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36198

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford,

Lease Name: Orton Unit

Well No.: 101H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Direction and Miles: 9.1 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,163 barrels per day

Gas: 1,005,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi

Total Depth: 13,579 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,527 feet

Perforations: 10,888-13,488 feet

API No.: 42-255-36054

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA

Lease Name: Dillon Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,448 barrels per day

Gas: 1,085,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,562 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 18,370 feet

Perforations: 12,342-18,225 feet

API No.: 42-255-36043

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. – USA

Lease Name: Dillon Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,224 barrels per day

Gas: 1,080,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,279 psi

Total Depth: 17,444 feet

Perforations: 12,968-17,328 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.