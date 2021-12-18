Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-34010

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.

Lease Name: Lopez

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Pawnee, S. (Lulling)

Total Depth: 6,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Pawnee

Survey Name: Heald, J, A-183

Acres: 60

Calhoun County

District: 2

API No.: 42-057-31824

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Kebo Oil & Gas

Lease Name: Double Down

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Long Mott, East (7,450)

Total Depth: 7,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles SW of Port Lavaca

Survey Name: Tilly, J P, A-146

Acres: 258.91

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35130

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Seifert A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Acres: 298.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35131

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Seifert A

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Acres: 298.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35132

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Seifert A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Acres: 298.47

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35133

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Seifert B

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Acres: 521.59

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-35134

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating Co.

Lease Name: Seifert B

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge

Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650

Acres: 521.59

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37354

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37355

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37356

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37357

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37358

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Gulftex Energy

Lease Name: Peterson

Well No.: 103H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S of Falls City

Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4

Acres: 401.07

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37359

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Blackbrush O & G

Lease Name: RJ Moczygemba

Well No.: 102H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 10,310 ft.

Direction and Miles: 3 miles SE of Hobson

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Acres: 77.93

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37360

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Eckert Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon

Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111

Acres: 312.15

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37361

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Eckert Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon

Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111

Acres: 312.15

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37362

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Eeckert Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon

Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111

Acres: 312.15

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34479

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Big Lake Corp.

Lease Name: Sandhop

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Witte (5,850)

Total Depth: 6,150 ft.

Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez

Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45

Acres: 140

Gonzales County

API No.: 42-177-34456

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hall-Manning

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 23,000 ft.

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner

Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27

Acres: 745.56

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36674

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto

Oil: 1,806 barrels per day

Gas: 3,064,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,796 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,783–19,678 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36675

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto

Oil: 1,825 barrels per day

Gas: 3,021,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,600 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,529–19,352 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36676

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto

Oil: 2,532 barrels per day

Gas: 3,895,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 19,244 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,740–19,124 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36677

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.

Lease Name: Naranjo-Peters-KS ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136

Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto

Oil: 2,045 barrels per day

Gas: 3,462,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure:

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 14,800 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,865–19,815 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37030

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,704 barrels per day

Gas: 1,435,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2641.08 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,482 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,534–17,467 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37031

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 3,016 barrels per day

Gas: 1,881,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3048 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,533 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,774–17,518 ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-37032

Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Medina-Jonas A-Salge-Kinkler SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10

Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City

Oil: 2,803 barrels per day

Gas: 1,730,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,852.67 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,518 ft.

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 11,838–17,506 ft.

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33243

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 90

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 11 barrels per day

Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 600 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,700 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 4,625ft.

Perforations: 45,16–45,25ft.

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33244

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Co.

Lease Name: WLP

Well No.: 91

Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)

Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40

Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio

Oil: 14.4 barrels per day

Gas: 420,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping:

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 620 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 4,700 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 45,98 ft.

Perforations: 45,15–45,20 ft.

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35474

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: White Oak Operating Co.

Lease Name: Franz, J. H.

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Magnet Withers

Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12

Direction and Miles: 2 miles NW of Magnet

Oil: 18 barrels per day

Gas: 27,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Pumping:

Flowing:

Tubing Pressure: 264 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 5,715 ft.

Plug Back Depth: 5,614 ft.

Perforations: 5,541–5,552 ft.

