Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-34010
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Field Petroleum Corp.
Lease Name: Lopez
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Pawnee, S. (Lulling)
Total Depth: 6,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles NE of Pawnee
Survey Name: Heald, J, A-183
Acres: 60
Calhoun County
District: 2
API No.: 42-057-31824
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Kebo Oil & Gas
Lease Name: Double Down
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Long Mott, East (7,450)
Total Depth: 7,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 7.1 miles SW of Port Lavaca
Survey Name: Tilly, J P, A-146
Acres: 258.91
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35130
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Seifert A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Acres: 298.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35131
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Seifert A
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Acres: 298.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35132
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Seifert A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Acres: 298.47
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35133
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Seifert B
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Acres: 521.59
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-35134
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating Co.
Lease Name: Seifert B
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6 miles NE of Runge
Survey Name: Hackney, F N, A-650
Acres: 521.59
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37354
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37355
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37356
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37357
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles SE of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37358
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Gulftex Energy
Lease Name: Peterson
Well No.: 103H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 5.5 miles S of Falls City
Survey Name: Hernandez, HRS A, A-4
Acres: 401.07
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37359
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Blackbrush O & G
Lease Name: RJ Moczygemba
Well No.: 102H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 10,310 ft.
Direction and Miles: 3 miles SE of Hobson
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Acres: 77.93
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37360
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Eckert Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon
Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111
Acres: 312.15
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37361
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Eckert Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon
Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111
Acres: 312.15
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37362
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Eeckert Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.4 miles SE of Nixon
Survey Name: Fannin, J W, A-111
Acres: 312.15
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34479
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Big Lake Corp.
Lease Name: Sandhop
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Witte (5,850)
Total Depth: 6,150 ft.
Direction and Miles: 4.5 miles SE of Inez
Survey Name: Garcia, V, A-45
Acres: 140
Gonzales County
API No.: 42-177-34456
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hall-Manning
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 23,000 ft.
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles NW of Shiner
Survey Name: Hill, W, A-27
Acres: 745.56
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36674
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto
Oil: 1,806 barrels per day
Gas: 3,064,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,796 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,783–19,678 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36675
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto
Oil: 1,825 barrels per day
Gas: 3,021,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 27/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,600 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,529–19,352 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36676
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Naranjo-K South USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto
Oil: 2,532 barrels per day
Gas: 3,895,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 19,244 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,740–19,124 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36677
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O & G Co.
Lease Name: Naranjo-Peters-KS ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Haskins, F J, A-136
Direction and Miles: 3.9 miles S of Ecleto
Oil: 2,045 barrels per day
Gas: 3,462,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure:
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 14,800 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,865–19,815 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37030
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,704 barrels per day
Gas: 1,435,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2641.08 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,482 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,534–17,467 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37031
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Jonas Unit A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
{span}Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10{/span}
{span}Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City{/span}
Oil: 3,016 barrels per day
Gas: 1,881,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3048 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,533 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,774–17,518 ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-37032
Well Classification: Field Development & Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Medina-Jonas A-Salge-Kinkler SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Seguin, D E, A-10
Direction and Miles: 4 miles NW of Karnes City
Oil: 2,803 barrels per day
Gas: 1,730,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,852.67 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,518 ft.
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 11,838–17,506 ft.
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33243
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 90
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Survey Name: Power, J & Hewitson, J, A-53
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 11 barrels per day
Gas: 375,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 600 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,700 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 4,625ft.
Perforations: 45,16–45,25ft.
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33244
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Co.
Lease Name: WLP
Well No.: 91
Field Name: Lake Pasture (H-434)
Survey Name: Keating, J, A-40
Direction and Miles: 15 miles NE of Refugio
Oil: 14.4 barrels per day
Gas: 420,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping:
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 620 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 4,700 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 45,98 ft.
Perforations: 45,15–45,20 ft.
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35474
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: White Oak Operating Co.
Lease Name: Franz, J. H.
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Magnet Withers
Survey Name: Castleman, S, A-12
Direction and Miles: 2 miles NW of Magnet
Oil: 18 barrels per day
Gas: 27,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Pumping:
Flowing:
Tubing Pressure: 264 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 5,715 ft.
Plug Back Depth: 5,614 ft.
Perforations: 5,541–5,552 ft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.