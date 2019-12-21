Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34917
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270
Acres: 919.96
API No.: 42-123-34918
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270
Acres: 919.96
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34242
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voyageurs B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 1,892.74
API No.: 42-177-34241
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voyageurs A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,100 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 1,892.74
API No.: 42-177-34244
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Voyageurs D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 11,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Smiley
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Acres: 1,892.74
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33500
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Gonzo B
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,700 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Ledbetter
Survey Name: N.C. Taylor, A-306
Acres: 526.45
API No.: 42-149-33499
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Gonzo B
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,700 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Ledbetter
Survey Name: N.C. Taylor, A-306
Acres: 526.45
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36729
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Yanta 2-Reiman ULW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena
Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145
Acres: 468.58
API No.: 42-255-36728
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Yanta 2-Reiman ULW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena
Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145
Acres: 468.58
API No.: 42-255-36727
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Yanta 2-Reiman ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena
Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145
Acres: 468.58
API No.: 42-255-36732
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Yanta Central Unit
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena
Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145
Acres: 262.04
API No.: 42-255-36731
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Yanta Central Unit
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena
Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145
Acres: 262.04
API No.: 42-255-36730
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Yanta Central Unit
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena
Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145
Acres: 262.04
API No.: 42-255-36755
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Atzger Unit A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 334.3
API No.: 42-255-36754
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Atzger Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 334.3
API No.: 42-255-36734
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 11,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36724
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36721
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36725
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36726
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36723
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
API No.: 42-255-36722
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Latka Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 320
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34133
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Wombat Stag B
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles N.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4
Acres: 1,281.91
API No.: 42-285-34132
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Wombat Stag A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles N.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4
Acres: 1,281.91
API No.: 42-285-34131
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Wombat Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles N.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4
Acres: 605.04
API No.: 42-285-34065
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Raab-Fojtik (SA) Unit 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.88 miles SE. of Moulton
Survey Name: P. Soy, A-411
Acres: 1,285.87
API No.: 42-285-34064
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Raab-Fojtik (SA) Unit 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.88 miles SE. of Moulton
Survey Name: P. Soy, A-411
Acres: 1,285.87
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32494
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Annie Reilly Et Vir
Well No.: 20
Field Name: Tom O’Connor
Total Depth: 8,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324
Acres: 215.90
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34683
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G LP
Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield
Oil: 1,703 barrels per day
Gas: 2,191,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,998 psi
Total Depth: 18,324 feet
Perforations: 12,544-18,215 feet
API No.: 42-123-34682
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield
Oil: 2,029 barrels per day
Gas: 2,677,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,240 psi
Total Depth: 18,130 feet
Perforations: 12,472-18,019 feet
API No.: 42-123-34681
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield
Oil: 1,075 barrels per day
Gas: 1,479,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,205 psi
Total Depth: 18,443 feet
Perforations: 12,847-18,329 feet
API No.: 42-123-34680
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield
Oil: 1,813 barrels per day
Gas: 2,452,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,246 psi
Total Depth: 18,065 feet
Perforations: 12,468-17,948 feet
API No.: 42-123-34679
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield
Oil: 1,747 barrels per day
Gas: 2,256,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,330 psi
Total Depth: 18,260 feet
Perforations: 12,658-18,145 feet
API No.: 42-123-33916
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Metting Neutzler 01
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223
Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,103 barrels per day
Gas: 7,764,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,230 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,373 psi
Total Depth: 17,338 feet
Perforations: 14,063-17,598 feet
API No.: 42-123-34739
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sandies Creek K
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Westhoff
Oil: 3,061 barrels per day
Gas: 4,515,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,221 psi
Total Depth: 17,800 feet
Perforations: 12,088-17,733 feet
API No.: 42-123-34738
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sandies Creek J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Westhoff
Oil: 2,607 barrels per day
Gas: 4,026,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,084 psi
Total Depth: 17,985 feet
Perforations: 12,096-17,914 feet
API No.: 42-123-34737
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sandies Creek H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Westhoff
Oil: 2,134 barrels per day
Gas: 3,102,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,437 psi
Total Depth: 18,349 feet
Perforations: 12,209-18,279 feet
API No.: 42-123-34736
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Sandies Creek G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Westhoff
Oil: 1,037 barrels per day
Gas: 1,466,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 884 psi
Total Depth: 18,737 feet
Perforations: 12,231-18,667 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34169
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Traditions Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,885 barrels per day
Gas: 1,857,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,067 psi
Total Depth: 17,928 feet
Perforations: 11,123-17,844 feet
API No.: 42-177-34168
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Traditions Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,493 barrels per day
Gas: 1,486,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 828 psi
Total Depth: 19,435 feet
Perforations: 11,047-19,349 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33789
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 2063
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-24
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 47 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,120 psi
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,395 feet
Perforations: 6,184-6,195 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36195
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Korth B Unit
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 826 barrels per day
Gas: 1,131,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 14,692 feet
Plug Back Depth: 14,688 feet
Perforations: 10,961-14,644 feet
API No.: 42-255-36428
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit
Well No.: 22H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 3,158 barrels per day
Gas: 2,633,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,138 psi
Total Depth: 16,355 feet
Perforations: 12,337-16,302 feet
API No.: 42-255-36427
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit
Well No.: 21H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,332 barrels per day
Gas: 1,447,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,388 psi
Total Depth: 16,002 feet
Perforations: 12,219-15,949 feet
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36426
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 3,300 barrels per day
Gas: 2,909,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,091 psi
Total Depth: 16,008 feet
Perforations: 11,717-15,953 feet
API No.: 42-255-36425
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,493 barrels per day
Gas: 1,442,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,379 psi
Total Depth: 15,942 feet
Perforations: 11,710-15,888 feet
API No.: 42-255-36424
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14
Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 2,309 barrels per day
Gas: 2,093,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,099 psi
Total Depth: 16,423 feet
Perforations: 11,800-16,368 feet
API No.: 42-255-36467
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Blanc G
Well No.: 107H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 3,410 barrels per day
Gas: 4,430,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,612 psi
Total Depth: 14,835 feet
Perforations: 10,951-14,775 feet
API No.: 42-255-36466
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Blanc E
Well No.: 105H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 2,098 barrels per day
Gas: 2,925,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,908 psi
Total Depth: 13,898 feet
Perforations: 10,910-13,838 feet
API No.: 42-255-36200
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Blanc Unit
Well No.: 106H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 2,316 barrels per day
Gas: 2,950,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,528 psi
Total Depth: 20,032 feet
Perforations: 11,163-19,970 feet
