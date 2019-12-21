Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34917

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270

Acres: 919.96

API No.: 42-123-34918

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270

Acres: 919.96

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34242

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voyageurs B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 1,892.74

API No.: 42-177-34241

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voyageurs A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,100 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 1,892.74

API No.: 42-177-34244

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Voyageurs D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 11,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Smiley

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Acres: 1,892.74

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33500

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Gonzo B

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,700 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Ledbetter

Survey Name: N.C. Taylor, A-306

Acres: 526.45

API No.: 42-149-33499

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Gonzo B

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,700 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.W. of Ledbetter

Survey Name: N.C. Taylor, A-306

Acres: 526.45

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36729

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Yanta 2-Reiman ULW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena

Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145

Acres: 468.58

API No.: 42-255-36728

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Yanta 2-Reiman ULW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena

Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145

Acres: 468.58

API No.: 42-255-36727

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Yanta 2-Reiman ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena

Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145

Acres: 468.58

API No.: 42-255-36732

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Yanta Central Unit

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena

Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145

Acres: 262.04

API No.: 42-255-36731

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Yanta Central Unit

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena

Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145

Acres: 262.04

API No.: 42-255-36730

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Yanta Central Unit

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles SE. of Helena

Survey Name: S.G. Hardaway, A-145

Acres: 262.04

API No.: 42-255-36755

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Atzger Unit A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 334.3

API No.: 42-255-36754

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Atzger Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 334.3

API No.: 42-255-36734

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 11,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36724

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36721

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36725

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36726

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36723

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

API No.: 42-255-36722

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Latka Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles N.E. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 320

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34133

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Wombat Stag B

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles N.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4

Acres: 1,281.91

API No.: 42-285-34132

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Wombat Stag A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles N.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4

Acres: 1,281.91

API No.: 42-285-34131

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Wombat Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.08 miles N.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-4

Acres: 605.04

API No.: 42-285-34065

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Raab-Fojtik (SA) Unit 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.88 miles SE. of Moulton

Survey Name: P. Soy, A-411

Acres: 1,285.87

API No.: 42-285-34064

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Raab-Fojtik (SA) Unit 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.88 miles SE. of Moulton

Survey Name: P. Soy, A-411

Acres: 1,285.87

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32494

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Annie Reilly Et Vir

Well No.: 20

Field Name: Tom O’Connor

Total Depth: 8,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324

Acres: 215.90

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34683

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G LP

Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield

Oil: 1,703 barrels per day

Gas: 2,191,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,998 psi

Total Depth: 18,324 feet

Perforations: 12,544-18,215 feet

API No.: 42-123-34682

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield

Oil: 2,029 barrels per day

Gas: 2,677,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,240 psi

Total Depth: 18,130 feet

Perforations: 12,472-18,019 feet

API No.: 42-123-34681

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield

Oil: 1,075 barrels per day

Gas: 1,479,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,205 psi

Total Depth: 18,443 feet

Perforations: 12,847-18,329 feet

API No.: 42-123-34680

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield

Oil: 1,813 barrels per day

Gas: 2,452,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,246 psi

Total Depth: 18,065 feet

Perforations: 12,468-17,948 feet

API No.: 42-123-34679

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: R Meischen Unit A

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 48, A-546

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Garfield

Oil: 1,747 barrels per day

Gas: 2,256,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,330 psi

Total Depth: 18,260 feet

Perforations: 12,658-18,145 feet

API No.: 42-123-33916

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Metting Neutzler 01

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: W.G. Hill, A-223

Direction and Miles: 3.5 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,103 barrels per day

Gas: 7,764,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,230 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,373 psi

Total Depth: 17,338 feet

Perforations: 14,063-17,598 feet

API No.: 42-123-34739

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sandies Creek K

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Westhoff

Oil: 3,061 barrels per day

Gas: 4,515,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,221 psi

Total Depth: 17,800 feet

Perforations: 12,088-17,733 feet

API No.: 42-123-34738

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sandies Creek J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Westhoff

Oil: 2,607 barrels per day

Gas: 4,026,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,084 psi

Total Depth: 17,985 feet

Perforations: 12,096-17,914 feet

API No.: 42-123-34737

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sandies Creek H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Westhoff

Oil: 2,134 barrels per day

Gas: 3,102,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,437 psi

Total Depth: 18,349 feet

Perforations: 12,209-18,279 feet

API No.: 42-123-34736

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Sandies Creek G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.E. of Westhoff

Oil: 1,037 barrels per day

Gas: 1,466,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 884 psi

Total Depth: 18,737 feet

Perforations: 12,231-18,667 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34169

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Traditions Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,885 barrels per day

Gas: 1,857,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,067 psi

Total Depth: 17,928 feet

Perforations: 11,123-17,844 feet

API No.: 42-177-34168

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Traditions Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,493 barrels per day

Gas: 1,486,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 828 psi

Total Depth: 19,435 feet

Perforations: 11,047-19,349 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33789

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 2063

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-24

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 47 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,120 psi

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,395 feet

Perforations: 6,184-6,195 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36195

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Korth B Unit

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 826 barrels per day

Gas: 1,131,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 14,692 feet

Plug Back Depth: 14,688 feet

Perforations: 10,961-14,644 feet

API No.: 42-255-36428

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit

Well No.: 22H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 3,158 barrels per day

Gas: 2,633,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,138 psi

Total Depth: 16,355 feet

Perforations: 12,337-16,302 feet

API No.: 42-255-36427

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit

Well No.: 21H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,332 barrels per day

Gas: 1,447,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,388 psi

Total Depth: 16,002 feet

Perforations: 12,219-15,949 feet

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36426

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 3,300 barrels per day

Gas: 2,909,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 58/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,091 psi

Total Depth: 16,008 feet

Perforations: 11,717-15,953 feet

API No.: 42-255-36425

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,493 barrels per day

Gas: 1,442,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,379 psi

Total Depth: 15,942 feet

Perforations: 11,710-15,888 feet

API No.: 42-255-36424

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Fleetwood Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Armstrong, A-14

Direction and Miles: 7.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 2,309 barrels per day

Gas: 2,093,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,099 psi

Total Depth: 16,423 feet

Perforations: 11,800-16,368 feet

API No.: 42-255-36467

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Blanc G

Well No.: 107H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 3,410 barrels per day

Gas: 4,430,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,612 psi

Total Depth: 14,835 feet

Perforations: 10,951-14,775 feet

API No.: 42-255-36466

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Blanc E

Well No.: 105H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Direction and Miles: 4.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 2,098 barrels per day

Gas: 2,925,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,908 psi

Total Depth: 13,898 feet

Perforations: 10,910-13,838 feet

API No.: 42-255-36200

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Blanc Unit

Well No.: 106H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 2,316 barrels per day

Gas: 2,950,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,528 psi

Total Depth: 20,032 feet

Perforations: 11,163-19,970 feet

