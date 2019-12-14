Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34933
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 358.94
API No.: 42-123-34932
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 358.94
API No.: 42-123-34916
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270
Acres: 919.96
API No.: 42-123-34931
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 358.94
API No.: 42-123-34930
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 358.94
API No.: 42-123-34929
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 358.94
API No.: 42-123-34928
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: W Leske Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 358.94
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33498
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Gonzo
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 10,700 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ledbetter
Survey Name: N.C. Taylor, A-306
Acres: 803.03
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36632
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 504H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Acres: 646.10
API No.: 42-255-36631
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Foster Unit
Well No.: 502H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Acres: 646.10
API No.: 42-255-36719
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Tidal Petroleum
Lease Name: Arch
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Falls City
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Acres: 82.50
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34129
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Mammoth A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9
Acres: 1,016.32
API No.: 42-285-34130
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Mammoth B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Moulton
Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9
Acres: 1,016.32
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33215
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 83
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Acres: 5,251
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34118
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Louise Straube 02
Well No.: 07H
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 674 barrels per day
Gas: 3,585,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,363 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,930 psi
Total Depth: 17,883 feet
Perforations: 9,355-13,376 feet
API No.: 42-123-34658
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Crossroads Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: S. McCoy, A-31
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 1,821 barrels per day
Gas: 3,989,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,027 psi
Total Depth: 19,098 feet
Perforations: 12,833-18,847 feet
API No.: 42-123-34659
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Crossroads Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: S. McCoy, A-31
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 1,714 barrels per day
Gas: 4,266,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,048 psi
Total Depth: 18,471 feet
Perforations: 12,831-18,402 feet
API No.: 42-123-34660
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Crossroads Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: S. McCoy, A-31
Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Oil: 2,477 barrels per day
Gas: 6,339,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,136 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 16,530 feet
Perforations: 12,801-16,461 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34136
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hogan C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.L. Wood, A-473
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 2,142 barrels per day
Gas: 3,486,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,157 psi
Total Depth: 19,965 feet
Perforations: 11,760-19,894 feet
API No.: 42-177-34135
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hogan B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.L. Wood, A-473
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,826 barrels per day
Gas: 2,803,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,011 psi
Total Depth: 20,073 feet
Perforations: 11,678-20,001 feet
API No.: 42-177-34134
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Hogan A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.L. Wood, A-473
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,691 barrels per day
Gas: 2,816,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,046 psi
Total Depth: 20,204 feet
Perforations: 11,854-20,115 feet
API No.: 42-177-34089
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Dubose Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,738 barrels per day
Gas: 707,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 815 psi
Total Depth: 15,550 feet
Perforations: 9,885-15,436 feet
API No.: 42-177-34088
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Dubose Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,763 barrels per day
Gas: 742,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 764 psi
Total Depth: 16,063 feet
Perforations: 9,644-15,999 feet
API No.: 42-177-34087
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Dubose Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,895 barrels per day
Gas: 847,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 809 psi
Total Depth: 16,711 feet
Perforations: 9,890-16,645 feet
API No.: 42-177-34086
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Dubose Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,517 barrels per day
Gas: 673,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 870 psi
Total Depth: 17,385 feet
Perforations: 9,645-17,309 feet
API No.: 42-177-34085
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Burgada A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418
Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley
Oil: 1,280 barrels per day
Gas: 497,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 744 psi
Total Depth: 19,276 feet
Perforations: 9,768-19,116 feet
API No.: 42-177-34041
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Dawlean Richardson
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,221 barrels per day
Gas: 409,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi
Total Depth: 18,165 feet
Perforations: 9,480-18,067 feet
API No.: 42-177-34040
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Dawlean Richardson
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,002 barrels per day
Gas: 335,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi
Total Depth: 18,158 feet
Perforations: 9,475-18,062 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33790
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 2062
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-24
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 8 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 39/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 502 psi
Total Depth: 6,518 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,246 feet
Perforations: 6,222-6,246 feet
API No.: 42-239-33735
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit
Well No.: 2036
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 4 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 237 psi
Total Depth: 6,478 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,383 feet
Perforations: 6,178-6,192 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36003
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW F
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,479 barrels per day
Gas: 1,195,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,267 psi
Total Depth: 17,813 feet
Perforations: 11,182-17,607 feet
API No.: 42-255-36002
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW E
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,140 barrels per day
Gas: 1,039,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,107 psi
Total Depth: 18,126 feet
Perforations: 11,404-17,949 feet
API No.: 42-255-36001
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,759 barrels per day
Gas: 1,291,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,277 psi
Total Depth: 18,433 feet
Perforations: 11,404-18,226 feet
API No.: 42-255-35988
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Brysch-Kitchen USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 3,532 barrels per day
Gas: 6,253,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,264 psi
Total Depth: 23,293 feet
Perforations: 12,905-22,961 feet
API No.: 42-255-35985
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Brysch-Kitchen USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136
Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles S.W. of Ecleto
Oil: 3,618 barrels per day
Gas: 6,470,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,823 psi
Total Depth: 23,293 feet
Perforations: 12,890-23,142 feet
API No.: 42-255-36170
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Hoffman Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,162 barrels per day
Gas: 972,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 900 psi
Total Depth: 16,960 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,038 feet
Perforations: 11,240-16,865 feet
API No.: 42-255-36199
County: Karnes
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Blanc Unit
Well No.: 104H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17
Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 2,144 barrels per day
Gas: 1,992,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,544 psi
Total Depth: 19,518 feet
Perforations: 11,035-19,455 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34440
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Wheless-Marek B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382
Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile S.E. of Placedo
Oil: 1,379.2 barrels per day
Gas: 1,169,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 240 psi
Total Depth: 8,350 feet
Perforations: 5,421-8,350 feet
API No.: 42-469-34436
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 213H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Bloomington
Oil: 1,123.7 barrels per day
Gas: 304,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 440 psi
Total Depth: 7,393 feet
Perforations: 5,238-7,393 feet
API No.: 42-469-34447
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 215H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles S.W. of Bloomington
Oil: 172.6 barrels per day
Gas: 180,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Total Depth: 7,422 feet
Perforations: 5,242-7,422 feet
