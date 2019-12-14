Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34933

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 358.94

API No.: 42-123-34932

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 358.94

API No.: 42-123-34916

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Franz-Cowey Orca USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 11, A-270

Acres: 919.96

API No.: 42-123-34931

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 358.94

API No.: 42-123-34930

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 358.94

API No.: 42-123-34929

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 358.94

API No.: 42-123-34928

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: W Leske Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.8 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 358.94

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33498

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Gonzo

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 10,700 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ledbetter

Survey Name: N.C. Taylor, A-306

Acres: 803.03

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36632

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 504H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Acres: 646.10

API No.: 42-255-36631

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Foster Unit

Well No.: 502H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.2 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Acres: 646.10

API No.: 42-255-36719

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Tidal Petroleum

Lease Name: Arch

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5 miles S.E. of Falls City

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Acres: 82.50

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34129

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Mammoth A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9

Acres: 1,016.32

API No.: 42-285-34130

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Mammoth B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Moulton

Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9

Acres: 1,016.32

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33215

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 83

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Acres: 5,251

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34118

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Louise Straube 02

Well No.: 07H

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: J. Hall, A-217

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 674 barrels per day

Gas: 3,585,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,363 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,930 psi

Total Depth: 17,883 feet

Perforations: 9,355-13,376 feet

API No.: 42-123-34658

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Crossroads Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: S. McCoy, A-31

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 1,821 barrels per day

Gas: 3,989,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,027 psi

Total Depth: 19,098 feet

Perforations: 12,833-18,847 feet

API No.: 42-123-34659

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Crossroads Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: S. McCoy, A-31

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 1,714 barrels per day

Gas: 4,266,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,048 psi

Total Depth: 18,471 feet

Perforations: 12,831-18,402 feet

API No.: 42-123-34660

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Crossroads Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: S. McCoy, A-31

Direction and Miles: 8.3 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Oil: 2,477 barrels per day

Gas: 6,339,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,136 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 16,530 feet

Perforations: 12,801-16,461 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34136

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hogan C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.L. Wood, A-473

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 2,142 barrels per day

Gas: 3,486,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,157 psi

Total Depth: 19,965 feet

Perforations: 11,760-19,894 feet

API No.: 42-177-34135

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hogan B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.L. Wood, A-473

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,826 barrels per day

Gas: 2,803,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,011 psi

Total Depth: 20,073 feet

Perforations: 11,678-20,001 feet

API No.: 42-177-34134

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Hogan A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.L. Wood, A-473

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,691 barrels per day

Gas: 2,816,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,046 psi

Total Depth: 20,204 feet

Perforations: 11,854-20,115 feet

API No.: 42-177-34089

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Dubose Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,738 barrels per day

Gas: 707,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 815 psi

Total Depth: 15,550 feet

Perforations: 9,885-15,436 feet

API No.: 42-177-34088

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Dubose Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,763 barrels per day

Gas: 742,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 764 psi

Total Depth: 16,063 feet

Perforations: 9,644-15,999 feet

API No.: 42-177-34087

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Dubose Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,895 barrels per day

Gas: 847,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 809 psi

Total Depth: 16,711 feet

Perforations: 9,890-16,645 feet

API No.: 42-177-34086

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Dubose Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,517 barrels per day

Gas: 673,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 870 psi

Total Depth: 17,385 feet

Perforations: 9,645-17,309 feet

API No.: 42-177-34085

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Burgada A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J.F. Stevenson, A-418

Direction and Miles: 6.6 miles E. of Smiley

Oil: 1,280 barrels per day

Gas: 497,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 744 psi

Total Depth: 19,276 feet

Perforations: 9,768-19,116 feet

API No.: 42-177-34041

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Dawlean Richardson

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,221 barrels per day

Gas: 409,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi

Total Depth: 18,165 feet

Perforations: 9,480-18,067 feet

API No.: 42-177-34040

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Dawlean Richardson

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: S. Hendricks, A-261

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles N. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,002 barrels per day

Gas: 335,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi

Total Depth: 18,158 feet

Perforations: 9,475-18,062 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33790

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 2062

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: V. Garcia, A-24

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 8 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 39/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 502 psi

Total Depth: 6,518 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,246 feet

Perforations: 6,222-6,246 feet

API No.: 42-239-33735

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons.) Unit

Well No.: 2036

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 3.2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 4 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 237 psi

Total Depth: 6,478 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,383 feet

Perforations: 6,178-6,192 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36003

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW F

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,479 barrels per day

Gas: 1,195,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,267 psi

Total Depth: 17,813 feet

Perforations: 11,182-17,607 feet

API No.: 42-255-36002

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW E

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,140 barrels per day

Gas: 1,039,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,107 psi

Total Depth: 18,126 feet

Perforations: 11,404-17,949 feet

API No.: 42-255-36001

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Krawietz-Janet Ruth USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.J. Picket, A-227

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,759 barrels per day

Gas: 1,291,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 31/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,277 psi

Total Depth: 18,433 feet

Perforations: 11,404-18,226 feet

API No.: 42-255-35988

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Brysch-Kitchen USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 3,532 barrels per day

Gas: 6,253,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,264 psi

Total Depth: 23,293 feet

Perforations: 12,905-22,961 feet

API No.: 42-255-35985

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Brysch-Kitchen USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: F.J. Haskins, A-136

Direction and Miles: 4.6 miles S.W. of Ecleto

Oil: 3,618 barrels per day

Gas: 6,470,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,823 psi

Total Depth: 23,293 feet

Perforations: 12,890-23,142 feet

API No.: 42-255-36170

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Hoffman Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,162 barrels per day

Gas: 972,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 35/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 900 psi

Total Depth: 16,960 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,038 feet

Perforations: 11,240-16,865 feet

API No.: 42-255-36199

County: Karnes

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Blanc Unit

Well No.: 104H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D. Austin, A-17

Direction and Miles: 4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 2,144 barrels per day

Gas: 1,992,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,544 psi

Total Depth: 19,518 feet

Perforations: 11,035-19,455 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34440

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Wheless-Marek B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, Section 8, A-382

Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile S.E. of Placedo

Oil: 1,379.2 barrels per day

Gas: 1,169,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 240 psi

Total Depth: 8,350 feet

Perforations: 5,421-8,350 feet

API No.: 42-469-34436

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 213H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Bloomington

Oil: 1,123.7 barrels per day

Gas: 304,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 440 psi

Total Depth: 7,393 feet

Perforations: 5,238-7,393 feet

API No.: 42-469-34447

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 215H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles S.W. of Bloomington

Oil: 172.6 barrels per day

Gas: 180,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Total Depth: 7,422 feet

Perforations: 5,242-7,422 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.