Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-34967
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Johnson A-Ruppert A SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 63, A-269
Acres: 1,305.63
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36863
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36859
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Moy A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337
Acres: 622.23
API No.: 42-255-36873
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Protégé Energy III
Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Acres: 997
API No.: 42-255-36872
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Protégé Energy III
Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Acres: 997
API No.: 42-255-36871
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Protégé Energy III
Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Acres: 997
API No.: 42-255-36870
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Protégé Energy III
Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101
Acres: 997
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-32956
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor -H-
Well No.: H34
Field Name: Huff (2,600)
Total Depth: 3,350 feet
Direction and Miles: 12 miles N.W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: J. Keating, A-40
Acres: 461.75
API No.: 42-391-33028
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 80
Field Name: Huff (5,000)
Total Depth: 5,799 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles N.W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Acres: 5,251
API No.: 42-391-33224
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 91
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24
Acres: 5,251
API No.: 42-391-33215
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil Company
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 83
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,917 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Acres: 5,251
Victoria CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-469-34339
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 193H
Field Name: McFaddin (5,150)
Total Depth: 8,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles S.W. of Bloomington
Survey Name: C M B Hoyd, A-179
Acres: 2,500
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33995
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Rancho Salado
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: W.H. Seargeant, A-309
Direction and Miles: 14.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 233 barrels per day
Gas: 5,158,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,224 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,360 psi
Total Depth: 18,686 feet
Perforations: 13,067-18,551 feet
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-34759
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: D. Baker Unit B-A USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: T. Mancha, A-326
Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles W. of Cuero
Oil: 1,871 barrels per day
Gas: 4,308,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,042 psi
Total Depth: 22,167 feet
Perforations: 13,341-22,073 feet
API No.: 42-123-34822
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: E. Butler A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,518 barrels per day
Gas: 3,184,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,438 psi
Total Depth: 19,614 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,547 feet
Perforations: 13,722-19,415 feet
API No.: 42-123-34820
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: E. Butler A
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,314 barrels per day
Gas: 3,475,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,435 psi
Total Depth: 19,617 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,543 feet
Perforations: 13,723-19,408 feet
API No.: 42-123-34819
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: E. Butler A
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,003 barrels per day
Gas: 2,105,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,948 psi
Total Depth: 19,636 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,569 feet
Perforations: 13,739-19,430 feet
API No.: 42-123-34821
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Ciaccio A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,007 barrels per day
Gas: 1,871,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,317 psi
Total Depth: 18,730 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,659 feet
Perforations: 13,802-18,522 feet
API No.: 42-123-34824
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Ciaccio A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,224 barrels per day
Gas: 2,153,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,442 psi
Total Depth: 18,035 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,974 feet
Perforations: 13,609-17,833 feet
API No.: 42-123-34846
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Ciaccio A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles W. of Nordheim
Oil: 767 barrels per day
Gas: 1,303,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,631 psi
Total Depth: 19,430 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,372 feet
Perforations: 13,633-19,236 feet
API No.: 42-123-34694
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Caskey A
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114
Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 819 barrels per day
Gas: 2,223,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 7,119 psi
Total Depth: 19,021 feet
Perforations: 13,430-18,921 feet
API No.: 42-123-34691
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Caskey A
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114
Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,825 barrels per day
Gas: 5,054,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,327 psi
Total Depth: 19,438 feet
Perforations: 13,611-19,275 feet
API No.: 42-123-34690
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Caskey A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114
Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 2,240 barrels per day
Gas: 5,623,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,482 psi
Total Depth: 19,515 feet
Perforations: 13,573-19,354 feet
API No.: 42-123-34689
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Caskey A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114
Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 2,063 barrels per day
Gas: 5,556,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 7,376 psi
Total Depth: 19,491 feet
Perforations: 13,612-19,326 feet
Jackson CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-239-02789
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 443
Field Name: West Ranch (Glasscock)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 1.51 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 20 barrels per day
Gas: 26,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 110 psi
Total Depth: 6,480 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,254 feet
Perforations: 5,512-5,528 feet
API No.: 42-239-33607
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: KD Energy
Lease Name: L.A. Silliman
Well No.: 17
Field Name: Ganado (F-16)
Survey Name: MandC, Section 3, A-229
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Ganado
Oil: 4 barrels per day
Gas: 47,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 220 psi
Total Depth: 7,518 feet
Plug Back Depth: 7,170 feet
Perforations: 7,084-7,088 feetKarnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35810
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman Trust Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: P.S. Elliott, A-108
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,500 barrels per day
Gas: 2,432,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,464 psi
Total Depth: 18,571 feet
Perforations: 12,628-18,450 feet
API No.: 42-255-35811
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman A S. Reynolds D USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: P.S. Elliott, A-108
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,479 barrels per day
Gas: 2,299,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,893 psi
Total Depth: 21,025 feet
Perforations: 12,428-20,907 feet
API No.: 42-255-35807
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman A S. Reynolds D USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: P.S. Elliott, A-108
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,954 barrels per day
Gas: 3,740,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,769 psi
Total Depth: 21,182 feet
Perforations: 12,703-21,071 feet
API No.: 42-255-36463
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles N. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,608 barrels per day
Gas: 1,241,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 832 psi
Total Depth: 15,811 feet
Perforations: 10,974-15,740 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36464
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Ginobili Unit
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles N. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,372 barrels per day
Gas: 1,233,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 872 psi
Total Depth: 15,919 feet
Perforations: 11,011-15,853 feet
API No.: 42-255-36600
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,353 barrels per day
Gas: 5,346,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,265 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,921 psi
Total Depth: 19,409 feet
Perforations: 12,429-19,397 feet
API No.: 42-255-36601
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 1,278 barrels per day
Gas: 5,257,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,265 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,048 psi
Total Depth: 19,653 feet
Perforations: 12,473-19,526 feet
API No.: 42-255-36602
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 363 barrels per day
Gas: 1,739,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,265 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,990 psi
Total Depth: 19,025 feet
Perforations: 12,539-19,004 feet
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-00442
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 Sd) Fld. Unit
Well No.: Q834
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)
Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 14 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 250 psi
Total Depth: 5,919 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,880 feet
Perforations: 5,860-5,868’
API No.: 42-391-10075
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Mary Claire Bauer Et Vir
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,500 Sand)
Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 7 barrels per day
Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 420 psi
Total Depth: 7,813 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,323 feet
Perforations: 5,507-5,513 feet
API No.: 42-391-33215
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 83
Field Name: Huff (4,400)
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 23.5 barrels per day
Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 220 psi
Total Depth: 5,917 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,196 feet
Perforations: 4,424-4,430 feet
API No.: 42-391-33219
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 87
Field Name: McFaddin (5,500 S)
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 98.8 barrels per day
Gas: 140,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 380 psi
Total Depth: 5,900 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,562 feet
Perforations: 5,556-5,559 feet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.