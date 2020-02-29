Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-34967

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Johnson A-Ruppert A SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 63, A-269

Acres: 1,305.63

Karnes County



District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36863

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.42 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36859

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Moy A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: E. Harris, A-337

Acres: 622.23

API No.: 42-255-36873

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Protégé Energy III

Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Acres: 997

API No.: 42-255-36872

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Protégé Energy III

Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Acres: 997

API No.: 42-255-36871

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Protégé Energy III

Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Acres: 997

API No.: 42-255-36870

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Protégé Energy III

Lease Name: Littlepage-McBride

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: G. Elliott, A-101

Acres: 997

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-32956

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor -H-

Well No.: H34

Field Name: Huff (2,600)

Total Depth: 3,350 feet

Direction and Miles: 12 miles N.W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: J. Keating, A-40

Acres: 461.75

API No.: 42-391-33028

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 80

Field Name: Huff (5,000)

Total Depth: 5,799 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles N.W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Acres: 5,251

API No.: 42-391-33224

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 91

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24

Acres: 5,251

API No.: 42-391-33215

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil Company

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 83

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,917 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Acres: 5,251

Victoria CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-469-34339

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 193H

Field Name: McFaddin (5,150)

Total Depth: 8,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.1 miles S.W. of Bloomington

Survey Name: C M B Hoyd, A-179

Acres: 2,500

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33995

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Rancho Salado

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: W.H. Seargeant, A-309

Direction and Miles: 14.9 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 233 barrels per day

Gas: 5,158,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,224 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,360 psi

Total Depth: 18,686 feet

Perforations: 13,067-18,551 feet

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-34759

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: D. Baker Unit B-A USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: T. Mancha, A-326

Direction and Miles: 15.6 miles W. of Cuero

Oil: 1,871 barrels per day

Gas: 4,308,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,042 psi

Total Depth: 22,167 feet

Perforations: 13,341-22,073 feet

API No.: 42-123-34822

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: E. Butler A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,518 barrels per day

Gas: 3,184,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,438 psi

Total Depth: 19,614 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,547 feet

Perforations: 13,722-19,415 feet

API No.: 42-123-34820

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: E. Butler A

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,314 barrels per day

Gas: 3,475,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,435 psi

Total Depth: 19,617 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,543 feet

Perforations: 13,723-19,408 feet

API No.: 42-123-34819

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: E. Butler A

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,003 barrels per day

Gas: 2,105,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,948 psi

Total Depth: 19,636 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,569 feet

Perforations: 13,739-19,430 feet

API No.: 42-123-34821

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Ciaccio A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,007 barrels per day

Gas: 1,871,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,317 psi

Total Depth: 18,730 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,659 feet

Perforations: 13,802-18,522 feet

API No.: 42-123-34824

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Ciaccio A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,224 barrels per day

Gas: 2,153,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,442 psi

Total Depth: 18,035 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,974 feet

Perforations: 13,609-17,833 feet

API No.: 42-123-34846

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Ciaccio A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 6.86 miles W. of Nordheim

Oil: 767 barrels per day

Gas: 1,303,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,631 psi

Total Depth: 19,430 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,372 feet

Perforations: 13,633-19,236 feet

API No.: 42-123-34694

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Caskey A

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114

Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 819 barrels per day

Gas: 2,223,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 7,119 psi

Total Depth: 19,021 feet

Perforations: 13,430-18,921 feet

API No.: 42-123-34691

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Caskey A

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114

Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,825 barrels per day

Gas: 5,054,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,327 psi

Total Depth: 19,438 feet

Perforations: 13,611-19,275 feet

API No.: 42-123-34690

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Caskey A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114

Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 2,240 barrels per day

Gas: 5,623,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,482 psi

Total Depth: 19,515 feet

Perforations: 13,573-19,354 feet

API No.: 42-123-34689

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Caskey A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114

Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 2,063 barrels per day

Gas: 5,556,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 7,376 psi

Total Depth: 19,491 feet

Perforations: 13,612-19,326 feet

Jackson CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-239-02789

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 443

Field Name: West Ranch (Glasscock)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 1.51 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 20 barrels per day

Gas: 26,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 110 psi

Total Depth: 6,480 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,254 feet

Perforations: 5,512-5,528 feet

API No.: 42-239-33607

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: KD Energy

Lease Name: L.A. Silliman

Well No.: 17

Field Name: Ganado (F-16)

Survey Name: MandC, Section 3, A-229

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.E. of Ganado

Oil: 4 barrels per day

Gas: 47,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 220 psi

Total Depth: 7,518 feet

Plug Back Depth: 7,170 feet

Perforations: 7,084-7,088 feetKarnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35810

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman Trust Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: P.S. Elliott, A-108

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,500 barrels per day

Gas: 2,432,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,464 psi

Total Depth: 18,571 feet

Perforations: 12,628-18,450 feet

API No.: 42-255-35811

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman A S. Reynolds D USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: P.S. Elliott, A-108

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,479 barrels per day

Gas: 2,299,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,893 psi

Total Depth: 21,025 feet

Perforations: 12,428-20,907 feet

API No.: 42-255-35807

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman A S. Reynolds D USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: P.S. Elliott, A-108

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,954 barrels per day

Gas: 3,740,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,769 psi

Total Depth: 21,182 feet

Perforations: 12,703-21,071 feet

API No.: 42-255-36463

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles N. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,608 barrels per day

Gas: 1,241,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 832 psi

Total Depth: 15,811 feet

Perforations: 10,974-15,740 feet

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36464

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Ginobili Unit

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles N. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,372 barrels per day

Gas: 1,233,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 872 psi

Total Depth: 15,919 feet

Perforations: 11,011-15,853 feet

API No.: 42-255-36600

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,353 barrels per day

Gas: 5,346,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,265 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,921 psi

Total Depth: 19,409 feet

Perforations: 12,429-19,397 feet

API No.: 42-255-36601

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 1,278 barrels per day

Gas: 5,257,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,265 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,048 psi

Total Depth: 19,653 feet

Perforations: 12,473-19,526 feet

API No.: 42-255-36602

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 363 barrels per day

Gas: 1,739,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,265 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,990 psi

Total Depth: 19,025 feet

Perforations: 12,539-19,004 feet

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-00442

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800 Sd) Fld. Unit

Well No.: Q834

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,800)

Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 14 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 250 psi

Total Depth: 5,919 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,880 feet

Perforations: 5,860-5,868’

API No.: 42-391-10075

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Mary Claire Bauer Et Vir

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,500 Sand)

Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 7 barrels per day

Gas: 10,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 420 psi

Total Depth: 7,813 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,323 feet

Perforations: 5,507-5,513 feet

API No.: 42-391-33215

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 83

Field Name: Huff (4,400)

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 23.5 barrels per day

Gas: 25,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 220 psi

Total Depth: 5,917 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,196 feet

Perforations: 4,424-4,430 feet

API No.: 42-391-33219

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 87

Field Name: McFaddin (5,500 S)

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 98.8 barrels per day

Gas: 140,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 380 psi

Total Depth: 5,900 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,562 feet

Perforations: 5,556-5,559 feet

