Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
No drilling permits within Gonzales, Fayette and Wharton Counties, or any counties within Railroad Commission District 2 (Victoria Area), were issued by the Texas Railroad Commission during the week of December 23-27, 2019. The Commission was closed during the week of December 23-27, 2019.
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36196
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: Korth B Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE. of Gillett
Oil: 795 barrels per day
Gas: 1,531,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 per square inch
Total Depth: 14,679 feet
Plug Back Depth: 14,655 feet
Perforations: 10,997 feet - 14,655 feet
API No.: 42-255-36456
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: Beicker Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NW. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,521 barrels per day
Gas: 2,215,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 547 per square inch
Total Depth: 15,618 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,599 feet
Perforations: 11,000 feet - 15,571 feet
API No.: 42-255-36455
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: Beicker Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NW. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,426 barrels per day
Gas: 1,145,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,390 per square inch
Total Depth: 15,500 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,484 feet
Perforations: 10,952 feet - 15,459 feet
API No.: 42-255-36413
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Oil: 769.3 barrels per day
Gas: 3,844,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 2,476 per square inch
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,808 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,750 feet
Perforations: 12,825 feet - 18,743 feet
API No.: 42-255-36412
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Oil: 505.6 barrels per day
Gas: 3,952,600 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,927 per square inch
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,390 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,323 feet
Perforations: 12,965 feet - 18,318 feet
API No.: 42-255-36411
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97
Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy
Oil: 640.4 barrels per day
Gas: 2,912,400 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,628 per square inch
Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,300 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,231 feet
Perforations: 12,672 feet - 18,224 feet
