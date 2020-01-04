Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor's Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

Location reports

No drilling permits within Gonzales, Fayette and Wharton Counties, or any counties within Railroad Commission District 2 (Victoria Area), were issued by the Texas Railroad Commission during the week of December 23-27, 2019. The Commission was closed during the week of December 23-27, 2019.

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36196

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: Korth B Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: C. Taylor, A-279

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles SE. of Gillett

Oil: 795 barrels per day

Gas: 1,531,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 per square inch

Total Depth: 14,679 feet

Plug Back Depth: 14,655 feet

Perforations: 10,997 feet - 14,655 feet

API No.: 42-255-36456

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: Beicker Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NW. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,521 barrels per day

Gas: 2,215,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 547 per square inch

Total Depth: 15,618 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,599 feet

Perforations: 11,000 feet - 15,571 feet

API No.: 42-255-36455

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: Beicker Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 11.6 miles NW. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,426 barrels per day

Gas: 1,145,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,390 per square inch

Total Depth: 15,500 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,484 feet

Perforations: 10,952 feet - 15,459 feet

API No.: 42-255-36413

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Oil: 769.3 barrels per day

Gas: 3,844,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 2,476 per square inch

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,808 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,750 feet

Perforations: 12,825 feet - 18,743 feet

API No.: 42-255-36412

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Oil: 505.6 barrels per day

Gas: 3,952,600 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 25/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,927 per square inch

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,390 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,323 feet

Perforations: 12,965 feet - 18,318 feet

API No.: 42-255-36411

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: L.B. Hailey Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: B.H. Duvall, A-97

Direction and Miles: 3.4 miles W. of Kenedy

Oil: 640.4 barrels per day

Gas: 2,912,400 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,628 per square inch

Shut In Well Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,300 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,231 feet

Perforations: 12,672 feet - 18,224 feet

