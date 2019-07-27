Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34853

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Borch-Wallis-Stein ULW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles N.W. of Cuero

Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120

Acres: 1,072.87

API No.: 42-123-34861

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84

Acres: 379.80

API No.: 42-123-34858

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84

Acres: 379.80

API No.: 42-123-34857

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84

Acres: 379.80

API No.: 42-123-34847

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hurd Enterprises

Lease Name: McCabe

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Yoakum

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles S. of Yoakum

Survey Name: R. Lehmkahl, A-307

Acres: 629.19

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33492

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy

Lease Name: Cliffhanger B

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Ellinger

Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124

Acres: 1,883.78

API No.: 42-149-33491

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy

Lease Name: Cliffhanger

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Ellinger

Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124

Acres: 1,883.78

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34053

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Ampak Oil

Lease Name: Michael

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Cologne

Total Depth: 5,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Raisin

Survey Name: J.M. Cobarrubias, A-9

Acres: 58.65

API No.: 42-469-34446

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit

Well No.: 24H

Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)

Total Depth: 4,800 feet

Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile N.E. of Bloomington

Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93

Acres: 748.44

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34725

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Muir A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete

Oil: 1,976 barrels per day

Gas: 5,003,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,276 psi

Total Depth: 19,109 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,048 feet

Perforations: 13,072-18,909 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36057

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 47

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,745 barrels per day

Gas: 1,731,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,123 psi

Total Depth: 19,284 feet

Perforations: 12,532-19,141 feet

API No.: 42-255-36058

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 48

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 2,123 barrels per day

Gas: 2,250,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,267 psi

Total Depth: 15,174 feet

Perforations: 12,246-19,721 feet

API No.: 42-255-36059

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 49

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 2,343 barrels per day

Gas: 2,545,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,343 psi

Total Depth: 20,121 feet

Perforations: 12,584-20,041 feet

API No.: 42-255-36060

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit

Well No.: 50

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229

Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 2,943 barrels per day

Gas: 2,888,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,726 psi

Total Depth: 20,452 feet

Perforations: 12,548-20,365 feet

API No.: 42-255-36138

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 116H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 995 barrels per day

Gas: 1,101,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,044 psi

Total Depth: 15,512 feet

Perforations: Not Reported

API No.: 42-255-36139

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 114H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,025 barrels per day

Gas: 763,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,360 psi

Total Depth: 14,694 feet

Perforations: 10,755-14,106 feet

API No.: 42-255-36140

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 112H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,131 barrels per day

Gas: 750,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,970 psi

Total Depth: 16,247 feet

Perforations: 10,649-16,092 feet

API No.: 42-255-36141

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 108H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,104 barrels per day

Gas: 808,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,670 psi

Total Depth: 14,995 feet

Plug Back Depth: 14,932 feet

Perforations: 10,678-14,847 feet

API No.: 42-255-36142

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 110H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles NE. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,109 barrels per day

Gas: 844,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,315 psi

Total Depth: 15,841 feet

Perforations: 10,612-15,691 feet

API No.: 42-255-36149

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 23H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,913 barrels per day

Gas: 519,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,965 psi

Total Depth: 17,288 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 10,913-17,143 feet

API No.: 42-255-36150

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 25H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 966 barrels per day

Gas: 1,532,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,975 psi

Total Depth: 17,520 feet

Perforations: 10,914-17,389 feet

API No.: 42-255-36153

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 124H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,097 barrels per day

Gas: 2,782,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,178 psi

Total Depth: 17,384 feet

Perforations: 10,709-17,242 feet

API No.: 42-255-36151

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit

Well No.: 27H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 9.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,005 barrels per day

Gas: 1,358,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,576 psi

Total Depth: 15,125 feet

Perforations: 10,923-14,983 feet

API No.: 42-255-36285

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Franke-May-Ryan Unit A-B ALC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,440 barrels per day

Gas: 1,994,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,990 psi

Total Depth: 20,247 feet

Perforations: 11,064-20,134 feet

API No.: 42-255-36253

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit A-B AC 1H PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 41.6 barrels per day

Gas: 81,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,150 psi

Total Depth: 20,136 feet

Perforations: 11,095-20,025 feet

API No.: 42-255-36252

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit A-B 2H PSA

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,538 barrels per day

Gas: 2,058,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,700 psi

Total Depth: 20,382 feet

Perforations: 11,123-20,254 feet

API No.: 42-255-36251

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit A-B 3H PSA

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 3,033 barrels per day

Gas: 2,454,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,457 psi

Total Depth: 20,297 feet

Perforations: 11,117-20,173 feet

API No.: 42-255-36250

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit A-B 4H PSA

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221

Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 3,266 barrels per day

Gas: 2,895,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,444 psi

Total Depth: 20,378 feet

Perforations: 10,955-20,266 feet

API No.: 42-255-35764

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.1 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 3,362 barrels per day

Gas: 5,511,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,954 psi

Total Depth: 18,452 feet

Perforations: 11,645-18,452 feet

API No.: 42-255-35765

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 3,113 barrels per day

Gas: 4,976,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,842 psi

Total Depth: 18,154 feet

Perforations: 11,610-18,037 feet

API No.: 42-255-35766

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 3,381 barrels per day

Gas: 4,579,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,606 psi

Total Depth: 17,649 feet

Perforations: 11,701-17,528 feet

API No.: 42-255-35767

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Oil: 2,361 barrels per day

Gas: 3,348,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,390 psi

Total Depth: 17,221 feet

Perforations: 11,585-17,095 feet

API No.: 42-255-36044

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Dillon Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,926 barrels per day

Gas: 1,653,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,302 psi

Total Depth: 17,985 feet

Perforations: 12,497-17,870 feet

API No.: 42-255-36047

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Dillon Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 2,264 barrels per day

Gas: 1,994,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,721 psi

Total Depth: 17,547 feet

Perforations: 12,389-17,425 feet

API No.: 42-255-36048

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Dillon Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,850 barrels per day

Gas: 1,035,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,045 psi

Total Depth: 17,800 feet

Perforations: 12,597-17,567 feet

API No.: 42-255-36051

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Dillon Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,087 barrels per day

Gas: 484,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,483 psi

Total Depth: 17,767 feet

Perforations: 12,471-17,614 feet

API No.: 42-255-36052

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Dillon Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 2,335 barrels per day

Gas: 1,288,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,556 psi

Total Depth: 18,071 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,459-17,949 feet

API No.: 42-255-36053

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Dillon Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,964 barrels per day

Gas: 1,613,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,117 psi

Total Depth: 18,456 feet

Perforations: 12,470-18,339 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-33201

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Mrs. Fannie V.W. Heard

Well No.: 128H

Field Name: Tom OConnor (4,500 Greta Mass.)

Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298

Direction and Miles: 10 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 341 barrels per day

Gas: 118,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 309 psi

Total Depth: 6,495 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,491 feet

Perforations: 4,706-6,494 feet

API No.: 42-391-01396

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: M.F. Lambert

Well No.: 107

Field Name: Tom O’Connor

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 7, A-398

Direction and Miles: 6.25 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 31 barrels per day

Gas: 13,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 80 psi

Total Depth: 5,840 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,705 feet

Perforations: 5,592-5,600 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34426

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Zorilla Malone

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Palo Alto (6,570)

Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146

Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.E. of Victoria

Oil: 33 barrels per day

Gas: 38,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,000 psi

Total Depth: 7,300 feet

Perforations: 6,560-6,566 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.