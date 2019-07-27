Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34853
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Borch-Wallis-Stein ULW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.7 miles N.W. of Cuero
Survey Name: H.P. Cook, A-120
Acres: 1,072.87
API No.: 42-123-34861
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84
Acres: 379.80
API No.: 42-123-34858
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84
Acres: 379.80
API No.: 42-123-34857
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Lazy Q Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Survey Name: E.J. Blair, A-84
Acres: 379.80
API No.: 42-123-34847
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hurd Enterprises
Lease Name: McCabe
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Yoakum
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.75 miles S. of Yoakum
Survey Name: R. Lehmkahl, A-307
Acres: 629.19
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33492
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy
Lease Name: Cliffhanger B
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Ellinger
Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124
Acres: 1,883.78
API No.: 42-149-33491
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy
Lease Name: Cliffhanger
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Ellinger
Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124
Acres: 1,883.78
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34053
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Ampak Oil
Lease Name: Michael
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Cologne
Total Depth: 5,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Raisin
Survey Name: J.M. Cobarrubias, A-9
Acres: 58.65
API No.: 42-469-34446
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Ford Grant Unit
Well No.: 24H
Field Name: Bloomington (4,600)
Total Depth: 4,800 feet
Direction and Miles: 0.5 mile N.E. of Bloomington
Survey Name: F. Perez, A-93
Acres: 748.44
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34725
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Muir A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete
Oil: 1,976 barrels per day
Gas: 5,003,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,276 psi
Total Depth: 19,109 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,048 feet
Perforations: 13,072-18,909 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36057
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 47
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,745 barrels per day
Gas: 1,731,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,123 psi
Total Depth: 19,284 feet
Perforations: 12,532-19,141 feet
API No.: 42-255-36058
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 48
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 2,123 barrels per day
Gas: 2,250,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,267 psi
Total Depth: 15,174 feet
Perforations: 12,246-19,721 feet
API No.: 42-255-36059
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 49
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 2,343 barrels per day
Gas: 2,545,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,343 psi
Total Depth: 20,121 feet
Perforations: 12,584-20,041 feet
API No.: 42-255-36060
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Ruckman Ranch Unit
Well No.: 50
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Powel, A-229
Direction and Miles: 2.1 miles S.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 2,943 barrels per day
Gas: 2,888,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,726 psi
Total Depth: 20,452 feet
Perforations: 12,548-20,365 feet
API No.: 42-255-36138
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 116H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 995 barrels per day
Gas: 1,101,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,044 psi
Total Depth: 15,512 feet
Perforations: Not Reported
API No.: 42-255-36139
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 114H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,025 barrels per day
Gas: 763,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,360 psi
Total Depth: 14,694 feet
Perforations: 10,755-14,106 feet
API No.: 42-255-36140
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 112H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,131 barrels per day
Gas: 750,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,970 psi
Total Depth: 16,247 feet
Perforations: 10,649-16,092 feet
API No.: 42-255-36141
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 108H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,104 barrels per day
Gas: 808,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,670 psi
Total Depth: 14,995 feet
Plug Back Depth: 14,932 feet
Perforations: 10,678-14,847 feet
API No.: 42-255-36142
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 110H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.9 miles NE. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,109 barrels per day
Gas: 844,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,315 psi
Total Depth: 15,841 feet
Perforations: 10,612-15,691 feet
API No.: 42-255-36149
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 23H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,913 barrels per day
Gas: 519,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,965 psi
Total Depth: 17,288 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 10,913-17,143 feet
API No.: 42-255-36150
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 25H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 966 barrels per day
Gas: 1,532,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,975 psi
Total Depth: 17,520 feet
Perforations: 10,914-17,389 feet
API No.: 42-255-36153
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 124H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,097 barrels per day
Gas: 2,782,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,178 psi
Total Depth: 17,384 feet
Perforations: 10,709-17,242 feet
API No.: 42-255-36151
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Yanta Et Al Unit
Well No.: 27H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 9.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,005 barrels per day
Gas: 1,358,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,576 psi
Total Depth: 15,125 feet
Perforations: 10,923-14,983 feet
API No.: 42-255-36285
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Franke-May-Ryan Unit A-B ALC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,440 barrels per day
Gas: 1,994,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,990 psi
Total Depth: 20,247 feet
Perforations: 11,064-20,134 feet
API No.: 42-255-36253
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit A-B AC 1H PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 41.6 barrels per day
Gas: 81,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,150 psi
Total Depth: 20,136 feet
Perforations: 11,095-20,025 feet
API No.: 42-255-36252
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit A-B 2H PSA
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,538 barrels per day
Gas: 2,058,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,700 psi
Total Depth: 20,382 feet
Perforations: 11,123-20,254 feet
API No.: 42-255-36251
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit A-B 3H PSA
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 3,033 barrels per day
Gas: 2,454,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,457 psi
Total Depth: 20,297 feet
Perforations: 11,117-20,173 feet
API No.: 42-255-36250
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: May-Ryan Unit A-B 4H PSA
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Orton, Section 135, A-221
Direction and Miles: 10.7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 3,266 barrels per day
Gas: 2,895,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,444 psi
Total Depth: 20,378 feet
Perforations: 10,955-20,266 feet
API No.: 42-255-35764
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.1 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 3,362 barrels per day
Gas: 5,511,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,954 psi
Total Depth: 18,452 feet
Perforations: 11,645-18,452 feet
API No.: 42-255-35765
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 3,113 barrels per day
Gas: 4,976,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,842 psi
Total Depth: 18,154 feet
Perforations: 11,610-18,037 feet
API No.: 42-255-35766
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 3,381 barrels per day
Gas: 4,579,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,606 psi
Total Depth: 17,649 feet
Perforations: 11,701-17,528 feet
API No.: 42-255-35767
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit H
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Direction and Miles: 13.7 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Oil: 2,361 barrels per day
Gas: 3,348,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,390 psi
Total Depth: 17,221 feet
Perforations: 11,585-17,095 feet
API No.: 42-255-36044
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Dillon Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,926 barrels per day
Gas: 1,653,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,302 psi
Total Depth: 17,985 feet
Perforations: 12,497-17,870 feet
API No.: 42-255-36047
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Dillon Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 2,264 barrels per day
Gas: 1,994,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,721 psi
Total Depth: 17,547 feet
Perforations: 12,389-17,425 feet
API No.: 42-255-36048
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Dillon Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,850 barrels per day
Gas: 1,035,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,045 psi
Total Depth: 17,800 feet
Perforations: 12,597-17,567 feet
API No.: 42-255-36051
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Dillon Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,087 barrels per day
Gas: 484,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,483 psi
Total Depth: 17,767 feet
Perforations: 12,471-17,614 feet
API No.: 42-255-36052
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Dillon Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 2,335 barrels per day
Gas: 1,288,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,556 psi
Total Depth: 18,071 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,459-17,949 feet
API No.: 42-255-36053
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Dillon Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,964 barrels per day
Gas: 1,613,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,117 psi
Total Depth: 18,456 feet
Perforations: 12,470-18,339 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-33201
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Mrs. Fannie V.W. Heard
Well No.: 128H
Field Name: Tom OConnor (4,500 Greta Mass.)
Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298
Direction and Miles: 10 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 341 barrels per day
Gas: 118,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 309 psi
Total Depth: 6,495 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,491 feet
Perforations: 4,706-6,494 feet
API No.: 42-391-01396
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: M.F. Lambert
Well No.: 107
Field Name: Tom O’Connor
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 7, A-398
Direction and Miles: 6.25 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 31 barrels per day
Gas: 13,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 80 psi
Total Depth: 5,840 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,705 feet
Perforations: 5,592-5,600 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34426
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Zorilla Malone
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Palo Alto (6,570)
Survey Name: M.A. Castanon, A-146
Direction and Miles: 11 miles S.E. of Victoria
Oil: 33 barrels per day
Gas: 38,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,000 psi
Total Depth: 7,300 feet
Perforations: 6,560-6,566 feet
