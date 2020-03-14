Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.

To read more reports from around the Crossroads, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34976

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Johnson A-Ruppert A SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: T.C. Bell, A-65

Acres: 1,305.63

API No.: 42-123-34978

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Ruppert A

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: T.C. Bell, A-65

Acres: 671.41

API No.: 42-123-34977

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Ruppert A

Well No.: 19H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: T.C. Bell, A-65

Acres: 671.41

API No.: 42-123-34974

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Boening Unit

Well No.: 6U

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10

Acres: 682.28

API No.: 42-123-34975

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Boening Unit

Well No.: 6L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,400 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10

Acres: 682.28

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-32749

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion

Operator: Ironroc Energy

Lease Name: Jackie No.3-H

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 10,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ledbetter

Survey Name: G. DeWitt, A-165

Acres: 510.84

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36883

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Mzyk North Unit

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: W. Twomey, A-281

Acres: 717.56

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33941

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 911H

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Total Depth: 7,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 11,582

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-32492

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Clement Heard

Well No.: 33

Field Name: Tom O’Connor

Total Depth: 6,202 feet

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324

Acres: 256.9

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35457

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Amexco

Lease Name: Diwade

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela

Total Depth: 6,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles N.E. of El Campo

Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 24, A-242

Acres: 173.22

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34716

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Caskey B – Migura B SA 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,680 barrels per day

Gas: 7,827,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,646 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,418 psi

Total Depth: 21,644 feet

Plug Back Depth: 21,571 feet

Perforations: 13,732-21,433 feet

API No.: 42-123-34715

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Caskey B – Migura B SA 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,623 barrels per day

Gas: 6,753,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,584 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,328 psi

Total Depth: 21,657 feet

Plug Back Depth: 21,585 feet

Perforations: 13,626-21,451 feet

API No.: 42-123-34717

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Caskey B – Migura B SA 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475

Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 1,847 barrels per day

Gas: 8,314,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 7,702 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,308 psi

Total Depth: 21,554 feet

Plug Back Depth: 21,477 feet

Perforations: 15,144-21,341 feet

API No.: 42-123-34812

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman-Baker

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 444 barrels per day

Gas: 579,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 18,585 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,579 feet

Perforations: 12,475-18,451 feet

API No.: 42-123-34813

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Klotzman-Baker B

Well No.: 2

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 372 barrels per day

Gas: 541,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 18,995 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,968 feet

Perforations: 12,600-18,851 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33486

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Caracara Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Richard, A-88

Direction and Miles: 3.18 miles S.W. of Flatonia

Oil: 965 barrels per day

Gas: 680,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,418 psi

Total Depth: 16,827 feet

Perforations: 10,966-16,648 feet

API No.: 42-149-33487

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Caracara Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Richard, A-88

Direction and Miles: 3.18 miles W. of Flatonia

Oil: 862 barrels per day

Gas: 583,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,538 psi

Total Depth: 16,830 feet

Perforations: 11,050-16,634 feet

API No.: 42-149-33490

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Caracara Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Richard, A-88

Direction and Miles: 3.18 miles S.W. of Flatonia

Oil: 1,051 barrels per day

Gas: 659,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,445 psi

Total Depth: 16,893 feet

Perforations: 11,230-16,710 feet

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34263

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Cimarron Engineering

Lease Name: Marek-Whitley

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Circle -B- (5,000)

Survey Name: J. Shelly, A-40

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles N.W. of Refugio

Oil: 23 barrels per day

Gas: 1,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 240 psi

Total Depth: 5,500 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,454 feet

Perforations: 5,170-5,174 feet{span class=”print_trim”}

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34226

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt South Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453

Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,414 barrels per day

Gas: 781,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 872 psi

Total Depth: 17,380 feet

Perforations: 9,774 -17,328 feet

API No.: 42-177-34173

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt South Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Elder, A-206

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,618 barrels per day

Gas: 797,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 879 psi

Total Depth: 16,819 feet

Perforations: 10,070-16,754 feet

API No.: 42-177-34172

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Elder, A-206

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 1,119 barrels per day

Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 843 psi

Total Depth: 16,778 feet

Perforations: 9,809-16,713 feet

API No.: 42-177-34171

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Elder, A-206

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 882 barrels per day

Gas: 451,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 760 psi

Total Depth: 16,946 feet

Perforations: 9,906-16,880 feet

API No.: 42-177-34170

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Merritt

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Elder, A-206

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost

Oil: 976 barrels per day

Gas: 522,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 748 psi

Total Depth: 17,344 feet

Perforations: 9,953-17,278 feet

API No.: 42-177-34163

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46

Direction and Miles: 8.25 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,079 barrels per day

Gas: 683,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 688 psi

Total Depth: 17,708 feet

Perforations: 10,942-17,228 feet

API No.: 42-177-34162

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46

Direction and Miles: 8.25 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Oil: 1,355 barrels per day

Gas: 868,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 691 psi

Total Depth: 19,284 feet

Perforations: 10,671-18,994 feet

API No.: 42-177-34185

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Batman

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: I.D. Bradley, A-99

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 465 barrels per day

Gas: 73,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 373 psi

Total Depth: 16,460 feet

Perforations: 9,752-15,279 feet

API No.: 42-177-34186

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Rosewood Resources

Lease Name: Robin

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: I.D. Bradley, A-99

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles S.W. of Gonzales

Oil: 778 barrels per day

Gas: 228,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 423 psi

Total Depth: 17,338 feet

Perforations: 9,702-17,209 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36393

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: A. Banduch A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202

Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,441 barrels per day

Gas: 1,498,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,155 psi

Total Depth: 16,870 feet

Perforations: 10,840-16,717 feet

API No.: 42-255-36609

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 848 barrels per day

Gas: 327,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 972 psi

Total Depth: 16,624 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,543 feet

Perforations: 10,132-16,512 feet

API No.: 42-255-36610

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Concord North

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,038 barrels per day

Gas: 431,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 641 psi

Total Depth: 16,917 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,856 feet

Perforations: 10,978-16,801 feet

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.