Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34976
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Johnson A-Ruppert A SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: T.C. Bell, A-65
Acres: 1,305.63
API No.: 42-123-34978
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Ruppert A
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: T.C. Bell, A-65
Acres: 671.41
API No.: 42-123-34977
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Ruppert A
Well No.: 19H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.1 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: T.C. Bell, A-65
Acres: 671.41
API No.: 42-123-34974
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Boening Unit
Well No.: 6U
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10
Acres: 682.28
API No.: 42-123-34975
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Boening Unit
Well No.: 6L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,400 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: J.D. Clements, A-10
Acres: 682.28
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-32749
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal Recompletion
Operator: Ironroc Energy
Lease Name: Jackie No.3-H
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 10,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.W. of Ledbetter
Survey Name: G. DeWitt, A-165
Acres: 510.84
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36883
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Mzyk North Unit
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: W. Twomey, A-281
Acres: 717.56
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33941
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 911H
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Total Depth: 7,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 11,582
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-32492
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Clement Heard
Well No.: 33
Field Name: Tom O’Connor
Total Depth: 6,202 feet
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324
Acres: 256.9
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35457
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Amexco
Lease Name: Diwade
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Hutchins-Kubela
Total Depth: 6,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles N.E. of El Campo
Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 24, A-242
Acres: 173.22
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34716
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Caskey B – Migura B SA 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,680 barrels per day
Gas: 7,827,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,646 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,418 psi
Total Depth: 21,644 feet
Plug Back Depth: 21,571 feet
Perforations: 13,732-21,433 feet
API No.: 42-123-34715
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Caskey B – Migura B SA 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,623 barrels per day
Gas: 6,753,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,584 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,328 psi
Total Depth: 21,657 feet
Plug Back Depth: 21,585 feet
Perforations: 13,626-21,451 feet
API No.: 42-123-34717
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Caskey B – Migura B SA 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Wharton, A-475
Direction and Miles: 5.33 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 1,847 barrels per day
Gas: 8,314,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 7,702 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,308 psi
Total Depth: 21,554 feet
Plug Back Depth: 21,477 feet
Perforations: 15,144-21,341 feet
API No.: 42-123-34812
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman-Baker
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 444 barrels per day
Gas: 579,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 18,585 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,579 feet
Perforations: 12,475-18,451 feet
API No.: 42-123-34813
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Klotzman-Baker B
Well No.: 2
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: I. Baker, A-89
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 372 barrels per day
Gas: 541,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 18,995 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,968 feet
Perforations: 12,600-18,851 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33486
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Caracara Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Richard, A-88
Direction and Miles: 3.18 miles S.W. of Flatonia
Oil: 965 barrels per day
Gas: 680,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,418 psi
Total Depth: 16,827 feet
Perforations: 10,966-16,648 feet
API No.: 42-149-33487
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Caracara Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Richard, A-88
Direction and Miles: 3.18 miles W. of Flatonia
Oil: 862 barrels per day
Gas: 583,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,538 psi
Total Depth: 16,830 feet
Perforations: 11,050-16,634 feet
API No.: 42-149-33490
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Caracara Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Richard, A-88
Direction and Miles: 3.18 miles S.W. of Flatonia
Oil: 1,051 barrels per day
Gas: 659,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,445 psi
Total Depth: 16,893 feet
Perforations: 11,230-16,710 feet
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34263
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Cimarron Engineering
Lease Name: Marek-Whitley
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Circle -B- (5,000)
Survey Name: J. Shelly, A-40
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles N.W. of Refugio
Oil: 23 barrels per day
Gas: 1,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 240 psi
Total Depth: 5,500 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,454 feet
Perforations: 5,170-5,174 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34226
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt South Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Tennell, A-453
Direction and Miles: 8.5 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,414 barrels per day
Gas: 781,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 42/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 872 psi
Total Depth: 17,380 feet
Perforations: 9,774 -17,328 feet
API No.: 42-177-34173
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt South Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Elder, A-206
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,618 barrels per day
Gas: 797,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 44/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 879 psi
Total Depth: 16,819 feet
Perforations: 10,070-16,754 feet
API No.: 42-177-34172
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Elder, A-206
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 1,119 barrels per day
Gas: 534,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 843 psi
Total Depth: 16,778 feet
Perforations: 9,809-16,713 feet
API No.: 42-177-34171
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Elder, A-206
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 882 barrels per day
Gas: 451,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 760 psi
Total Depth: 16,946 feet
Perforations: 9,906-16,880 feet
API No.: 42-177-34170
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Merritt
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Elder, A-206
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S.E. of Cost
Oil: 976 barrels per day
Gas: 522,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 36/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 748 psi
Total Depth: 17,344 feet
Perforations: 9,953-17,278 feet
API No.: 42-177-34163
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46
Direction and Miles: 8.25 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,079 barrels per day
Gas: 683,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 688 psi
Total Depth: 17,708 feet
Perforations: 10,942-17,228 feet
API No.: 42-177-34162
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Rock Creek Ranch
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. McCoy, A-46
Direction and Miles: 8.25 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Oil: 1,355 barrels per day
Gas: 868,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 691 psi
Total Depth: 19,284 feet
Perforations: 10,671-18,994 feet
API No.: 42-177-34185
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Batman
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: I.D. Bradley, A-99
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 465 barrels per day
Gas: 73,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 373 psi
Total Depth: 16,460 feet
Perforations: 9,752-15,279 feet
API No.: 42-177-34186
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Rosewood Resources
Lease Name: Robin
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: I.D. Bradley, A-99
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles S.W. of Gonzales
Oil: 778 barrels per day
Gas: 228,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 423 psi
Total Depth: 17,338 feet
Perforations: 9,702-17,209 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36393
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: A. Banduch A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.F. Mitchell, Section 370, A-202
Direction and Miles: 7.82 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,441 barrels per day
Gas: 1,498,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,155 psi
Total Depth: 16,870 feet
Perforations: 10,840-16,717 feet
API No.: 42-255-36609
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 848 barrels per day
Gas: 327,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 972 psi
Total Depth: 16,624 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,543 feet
Perforations: 10,132-16,512 feet
API No.: 42-255-36610
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Concord North
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.G. Flores, A-1
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,038 barrels per day
Gas: 431,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 641 psi
Total Depth: 16,917 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,856 feet
Perforations: 10,978-16,801 feet
