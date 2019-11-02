Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34225
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mangrove J
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199
Acres: 1,865.38
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36644
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Acres: 595.96
API No.: 42-255-36645
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ensign Operating
Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 25,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Acres: 595.96
API No.: 42-255-36636
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N.E. of Hobson
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Acres: 1,036.86
API No.: 42-255-36640
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.S. Brown, A-32
Acres: 418.15
API No.: 42-255-36641
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.S. Brown, A-32
Acres: 418.15
API No.: 42-255-36642
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: H.S. Brown, A-32
Acres: 418.15
API No.: 42-255-36600
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447
Acres: 596.62
API No.: 42-255-36601
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447
Acres: 596.62
API No.: 42-255-36603
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: SCR G-Mobil C SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447
Acres: 1,295.13
API No.: 42-255-36648
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 330.89
API No.: 42-255-36649
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 330.89
API No.: 42-255-36650
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 18,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 330.89
API No.: 42-255-36651
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 18,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Acres: 330.89
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00039
Well Classification: Wildcat and Re-Entry
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor -H-
Well No.: H 4
Field Name: Wildcat
Total Depth: 3,052 feet
Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles N.W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: Florentine Rios, A-59
Acres: 536
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35179
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Oblaen Resources
Lease Name: Burger-Rhoades
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Lissie, South (Yegua 6,900)
Total Depth: 10,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S. of Lissie
Survey Name: GHandH RR Co, Section 25, A-156
Acres: 160
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34708
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,458 barrels per day
Gas: 2,911,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,669 psi
Total Depth: 18,624 feet
Perforations: 13,112-18,513 feet
API No.: 42-123-34710
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 592 barrels per day
Gas: 1,316,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,539 psi
Total Depth: 18,556 feet
Perforations: 13,013-18,442 feet
API No.: 42-123-34709
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A
Well No.: 5
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303
Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,395 barrels per day
Gas: 2,662,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,508 psi
Total Depth: 18,281 feet
Perforations: 12,982-18,171 feet
API No.: 42-123-34688
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Nelson A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114
Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 2,234 barrels per day
Gas: 27,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 6,242 psi
Total Depth: 19,525 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,464 feet
Perforations: 13,860-19,361 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33473
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Wolff Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: J. Logan, A-66
Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles S.E. of Round Top
Oil: 323 barrels per day
Gas: 6,528,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 3,485 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,110 psi
Total Depth: 19,406 feet
Plug Back Depth: 19,100 feet
Perforations: 13,414-19,235 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33918
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Mauritz-Spacek
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Ganado, West (4,700 Zone)
Survey Name: Wm. Menefee, A-53
Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.W. of Ganado
Oil: 336.5 barrels per day
Gas: 184,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 120 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 7,164 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 5,402-7,164 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36458
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Charlotte Unit
Well No.: 44H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 8 miles W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,254 barrels per day
Gas: 654,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,336 psi
Total Depth: 16,930 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,907 feet
Perforations: 10,960-16,842 feet
API No.: 42-255-36457
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Charlotte Unit
Well No.: 43H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 8 miles W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,105 barrels per day
Gas: 1,094,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 599 psi
Total Depth: 16,923 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,904 feet
Perforations: 10,885-16,879 feet
API No.: 42-255-36118
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Nichols A Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 63 barrels per day
Gas: 191,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 220 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 220 psi
Total Depth: 16,680 feet
Plug Back Depth: 16,653 feet
Perforations: 12,312-16,624 feet
API No.: 42-255-36318
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Shipman Unit C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G C Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,137 barrels per day
Gas: 687,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi
Total Depth: 18,827 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,771 feet
Perforations: 11,148-18,739 feet
API No.: 42-255-36171
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,673 barrels per day
Gas: 1,114,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,314 psi
Total Depth: 16,853 feet
Perforations: 11,109-16,693 feet
API No.: 42-255-36172
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,487 barrels per day
Gas: 1,020,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,168 psi
Total Depth: 16,832 feet
Perforations: 11,120-16,757 feet
API No.: 42-255-36173
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,296 barrels per day
Gas: 851,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,756 psi
Total Depth: 16,926 feet
Perforations: 11,086-16,836 feet
API No.: 42-255-36177
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 897 barrels per day
Gas: 976,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,212 psi
Total Depth: 16,637 feet
Perforations: 10,835-16,526 feet
API No.: 42-255-36176
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Gilbert Unit A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena
Oil: 1,197 barrels per day
Gas: 999,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,946 psi
Total Depth: 16,536 feet
Perforations: 10,921-16,447 feet
API No.: 42-255-36311
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Barnett Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A C Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,417 barrels per day
Gas: 1,193,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,673 psi
Total Depth: 17,160 feet
Perforations: 12,276-16,967 feet
API No.: 42-255-36310
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA
Lease Name: Barnett Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A C Hunter, A-146
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,441 barrels per day
Gas: 1,212,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,287 psi
Total Depth: 17,067 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 12,268-16,966 feet
