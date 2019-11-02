Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34225

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mangrove J

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199

Acres: 1,865.38

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36644

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Acres: 595.96

API No.: 42-255-36645

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ensign Operating

Lease Name: Haveman Trust 01

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 25,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.8 miles N.E. of Kenedy

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Acres: 595.96

API No.: 42-255-36636

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N.E. of Hobson

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Acres: 1,036.86

API No.: 42-255-36640

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.S. Brown, A-32

Acres: 418.15

API No.: 42-255-36641

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.S. Brown, A-32

Acres: 418.15

API No.: 42-255-36642

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Turnbull Unit E

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: H.S. Brown, A-32

Acres: 418.15

API No.: 42-255-36600

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447

Acres: 596.62

API No.: 42-255-36601

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447

Acres: 596.62

API No.: 42-255-36603

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: SCR G-Mobil C SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.4 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447

Acres: 1,295.13

API No.: 42-255-36648

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 330.89

API No.: 42-255-36649

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 330.89

API No.: 42-255-36650

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 18,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 330.89

API No.: 42-255-36651

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Swize McFarland Unit AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 18,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.7 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Acres: 330.89

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00039

Well Classification: Wildcat and Re-Entry

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor -H-

Well No.: H 4

Field Name: Wildcat

Total Depth: 3,052 feet

Direction and Miles: 10.9 miles N.W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: Florentine Rios, A-59

Acres: 536

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35179

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Oblaen Resources

Lease Name: Burger-Rhoades

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Lissie, South (Yegua 6,900)

Total Depth: 10,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.8 miles S. of Lissie

Survey Name: GHandH RR Co, Section 25, A-156

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34708

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,458 barrels per day

Gas: 2,911,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,669 psi

Total Depth: 18,624 feet

Perforations: 13,112-18,513 feet

API No.: 42-123-34710

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 592 barrels per day

Gas: 1,316,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,539 psi

Total Depth: 18,556 feet

Perforations: 13,013-18,442 feet

API No.: 42-123-34709

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Vasbinder Unit A

Well No.: 5

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W.L. Lytte, A-303

Direction and Miles: 11.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,395 barrels per day

Gas: 2,662,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,508 psi

Total Depth: 18,281 feet

Perforations: 12,982-18,171 feet

API No.: 42-123-34688

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Nelson A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Churmley, A-114

Direction and Miles: 8.88 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 2,234 barrels per day

Gas: 27,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 6,242 psi

Total Depth: 19,525 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,464 feet

Perforations: 13,860-19,361 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33473

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Wolff Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: J. Logan, A-66

Direction and Miles: 3.6 miles S.E. of Round Top

Oil: 323 barrels per day

Gas: 6,528,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 3,485 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,110 psi

Total Depth: 19,406 feet

Plug Back Depth: 19,100 feet

Perforations: 13,414-19,235 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33918

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Mauritz-Spacek

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Ganado, West (4,700 Zone)

Survey Name: Wm. Menefee, A-53

Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.W. of Ganado

Oil: 336.5 barrels per day

Gas: 184,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 128/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 120 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 7,164 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 5,402-7,164 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36458

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Charlotte Unit

Well No.: 44H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 8 miles W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,254 barrels per day

Gas: 654,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,336 psi

Total Depth: 16,930 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,907 feet

Perforations: 10,960-16,842 feet

API No.: 42-255-36457

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Charlotte Unit

Well No.: 43H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 8 miles W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,105 barrels per day

Gas: 1,094,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 599 psi

Total Depth: 16,923 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,904 feet

Perforations: 10,885-16,879 feet

API No.: 42-255-36118

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Nichols A Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A. Lombrano, A-179

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 63 barrels per day

Gas: 191,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 220 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 220 psi

Total Depth: 16,680 feet

Plug Back Depth: 16,653 feet

Perforations: 12,312-16,624 feet

API No.: 42-255-36318

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Shipman Unit C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G C Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,137 barrels per day

Gas: 687,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,100 psi

Total Depth: 18,827 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,771 feet

Perforations: 11,148-18,739 feet

API No.: 42-255-36171

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,673 barrels per day

Gas: 1,114,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,314 psi

Total Depth: 16,853 feet

Perforations: 11,109-16,693 feet

API No.: 42-255-36172

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,487 barrels per day

Gas: 1,020,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,168 psi

Total Depth: 16,832 feet

Perforations: 11,120-16,757 feet

API No.: 42-255-36173

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,296 barrels per day

Gas: 851,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,756 psi

Total Depth: 16,926 feet

Perforations: 11,086-16,836 feet

API No.: 42-255-36177

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 897 barrels per day

Gas: 976,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,212 psi

Total Depth: 16,637 feet

Perforations: 10,835-16,526 feet

API No.: 42-255-36176

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Gilbert Unit A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Helena

Oil: 1,197 barrels per day

Gas: 999,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,946 psi

Total Depth: 16,536 feet

Perforations: 10,921-16,447 feet

API No.: 42-255-36311

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Barnett Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A C Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,417 barrels per day

Gas: 1,193,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,673 psi

Total Depth: 17,160 feet

Perforations: 12,276-16,967 feet

API No.: 42-255-36310

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Murphy Expl. and Prod. — USA

Lease Name: Barnett Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A C Hunter, A-146

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,441 barrels per day

Gas: 1,212,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,287 psi

Total Depth: 17,067 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 12,268-16,966 feet

