Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-34899
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Barnhart Unit B C ULW
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.6 miles N. of Cuero
Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60
Acres: 712.98
Gonzales CountyDistrict: 1
API No.: 42-177-34213
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Guadalupe Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Fulcher, A-210
Acres: 1,002.59
API No.: 42-177-34215
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Everglades H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Fulcher, A-210
Acres: 1,394.07
API No.: 42-177-34214
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Everglades G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Fulcher, A-210
Acres: 1,394.07
API No.: 42-177-34212
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Everglades F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: B. Fulcher, A-210
Acres: 1,394.07
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-255-36604
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,899 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 407.04
API No.: 42-255-36608
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,859 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 407.04
API No.: 42-255-36607
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,924 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 407.04
API No.: 42-255-36606
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 11,874 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7
Acres: 407.04
API No.: 42-255-36563
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: RSW-Mikkelson-Rogers SA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9
Acres: 1,066.37
API No.: 42-255-36602
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Total Depth: 22,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy
Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447
Acres: 596.62
Refugio CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-391-33213
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 82
Field Name: Huff
Total Depth: 6,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Acres: 5,251
API No.: 42-391-32092
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 77
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Total Depth: 5,042 feet
Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli
Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59
Acres: 5,251
Wharton CountyDistrict: 3
API No.: 42-481-35454
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean
Lease Name: CML Mgmt Trust
Well No.: 1R
Field Name: Phase Four
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.E. of El Campo
Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 23, A-241
Acres: 160
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-123-34639
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit B
Well No.: 8
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,299 barrels per day
Gas: 4,373,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,553 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,186 psi
Total Depth: 19,200 feet
Perforations: 13,500-19,085 feet
API No.: 42-123-34758
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Buchhorn
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: R. Galletty, A-195
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 288 barrels per day
Gas: 9,340,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,275 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,763 psi
Total Depth: 20,260 feet
Perforations: 14,137-19,949 feet
API No.: 42-123-34757
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Buchhorn
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: R. Galletty, A-195
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 288.5 barrels per day
Gas: 9,012,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,872 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,583 psi
Total Depth: 20,238 feet
Plug Back Depth:
Perforations: 14,177-20,140 feet
API No.: 42-123-34756
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Lonestar Operating
Lease Name: Buchhorn
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Survey Name: R. Galletty, A-195
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.W. of Nordheim
Oil: 577 barrels per day
Gas: 7,575,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,683 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,390 psi
Total Depth: 20,327 feet
Perforations: 14,087-20,199 feet
Jackson CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-239-02662
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 314
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 10 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/54 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 280 psi
Total Depth: 6,475 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,280 feet
Perforations: 5,087-5,093 feet
API No.: 42-239-33923
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch -A-
Well No.: 900H
Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 186 barrels per day
Gas: 53,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 230 psi
Total Depth: 7,230 feet
Perforations: 4,660-7,226 feet
API No.: 42-239-33826
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2008
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 80 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 934 psi
Total Depth: 6,933 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,520 feet
Perforations: 6,084-6,105 feet
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33870
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 2092
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 116 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 734 psi
Total Depth: 6,530 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,826 feet
Perforations: 5,783-5,789 feet
Karnes CountyDistrict: 2
API No.: 42-255-36145
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,643 barrels per day
Gas: 1,738,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,141 psi
Total Depth: 18,185 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,162 feet
Perforations: 10,961-18,134 feet
API No.: 42-255-36146
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,803 barrels per day
Gas: 1,308,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 33/64 of an inch
Gas Lift:
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,158 psi
Total Depth: 18,329 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,013 feet
Perforations: 11,052-17,989 feet
API No.: 42-255-36147
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 3,113 barrels per day
Gas: 2,159,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None Reported
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: Not Reported
Total Depth: 18,097 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,074 feet
Perforations: 11,068-18,054 feet
API No.: 42-255-36148
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)
Lease Name: Hons Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,833 barrels per day
Gas: 1,409,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,322 psi
Total Depth: 17,990 feet
Plug Back Depth: 17,967 feet
Perforations: 11,186-17,941 feet
API No.: 42-255-36317
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Pop Unit
Well No.: 11H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,417 barrels per day
Gas: 832,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 790 psi
Total Depth: 16,254 feet
Perforations: 11,004-16,184 feet
API No.: 42-255-36296
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,553.4 barrels per day
Gas: 1,326,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,186 psi
Total Depth: 17,111 feet
Perforations: 11,479-17,003 feet
API No.: 42-255-36295
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,840 barrels per day
Gas: 1,216,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,783 psi
Total Depth: 17,330 feet
Perforations: 11,334-17,207 feet
API No.: 42-255-36294
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342
Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,771 barrels per day
Gas: 1,136,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,145 psi
Total Depth: 17,317 feet
Perforations: 11,396-17,187 feet
API No.: 42-255-36293
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,388 barrels per day
Gas: 1,929,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,443 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 17,737 feet
Perforations: 11,334-17,611 feet
API No.: 42-255-36292
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,788 barrels per day
Gas: 1,191,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,017 psi
Total Depth: 17,592 feet
Perforations: 11,358-17,465 feet
API No.: 42-255-36291
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342
Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,629.6 barrels per day
Gas: 1,184,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,652 psi
Total Depth: 17,522 feet
Perforations: 11,313-17,387 feet
API No.: 42-255-36403
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Summit Discovery Res. II
Lease Name: Beicker
Well No.: 20H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: S A J Mays, A-212
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.E. of Coy City
Oil: 70.3 barrels per day
Gas: 84,300 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,250 psi
Total Depth: 14,338 feet
Perforations: 10,465-14,238 feet
Wharton CountyDistrict: 3
API No.: 42-481-35439
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating
Lease Name: Daboval
Well No.: A 10
Field Name: Daboval (6,300)
Survey Name: ET RR Co, A-495
Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.E. of Hillje
Oil: 5 barrels per day
Gas: 2,260,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,965 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 2,020 psi
Total Depth: 7,400 feet
Perforations: 5,688-5,694 feet
