Gushers and Dusters
Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-34899

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Barnhart Unit B C ULW

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.6 miles N. of Cuero

Survey Name: J. Bird, A-60

Acres: 712.98

Gonzales CountyDistrict: 1

API No.: 42-177-34213

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Guadalupe Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Fulcher, A-210

Acres: 1,002.59

API No.: 42-177-34215

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Everglades H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Fulcher, A-210

Acres: 1,394.07

API No.: 42-177-34214

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Everglades G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Fulcher, A-210

Acres: 1,394.07

API No.: 42-177-34212

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Everglades F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.9 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: B. Fulcher, A-210

Acres: 1,394.07

Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-255-36604

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,899 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 407.04

API No.: 42-255-36608

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,859 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 407.04

API No.: 42-255-36607

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,924 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 407.04

API No.: 42-255-36606

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Lonesome Dove A

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 11,874 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.3 miles N.W. of Helena

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-7

Acres: 407.04

API No.: 42-255-36563

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: RSW-Mikkelson-Rogers SA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Ruiz, A-9

Acres: 1,066.37

API No.: 42-255-36602

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: San Christoval Ranch Unit G AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Total Depth: 22,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.5 miles S.W. of Kenedy

Survey Name: M. Bulriece, Section 335, A-447

Acres: 596.62

Refugio CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-391-33213

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 82

Field Name: Huff

Total Depth: 6,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Acres: 5,251

API No.: 42-391-32092

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 77

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Total Depth: 5,042 feet

Direction and Miles: 10 miles W. of Tivoli

Survey Name: F. Rios, A-59

Acres: 5,251

Wharton CountyDistrict: 3

API No.: 42-481-35454

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean

Lease Name: CML Mgmt Trust

Well No.: 1R

Field Name: Phase Four

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.3 miles N.E. of El Campo

Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 23, A-241

Acres: 160

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-123-34639

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit B

Well No.: 8

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,299 barrels per day

Gas: 4,373,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,553 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,186 psi

Total Depth: 19,200 feet

Perforations: 13,500-19,085 feet

API No.: 42-123-34758

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Buchhorn

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: R. Galletty, A-195

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 288 barrels per day

Gas: 9,340,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,275 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,763 psi

Total Depth: 20,260 feet

Perforations: 14,137-19,949 feet

API No.: 42-123-34757

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Buchhorn

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: R. Galletty, A-195

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 288.5 barrels per day

Gas: 9,012,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,872 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,583 psi

Total Depth: 20,238 feet

Plug Back Depth:

Perforations: 14,177-20,140 feet

API No.: 42-123-34756

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Lonestar Operating

Lease Name: Buchhorn

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Survey Name: R. Galletty, A-195

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.W. of Nordheim

Oil: 577 barrels per day

Gas: 7,575,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,683 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,390 psi

Total Depth: 20,327 feet

Perforations: 14,087-20,199 feet

Jackson CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-239-02662

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 314

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 10 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/54 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 280 psi

Total Depth: 6,475 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,280 feet

Perforations: 5,087-5,093 feet

API No.: 42-239-33923

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch -A-

Well No.: 900H

Field Name: West Ranch (Greta)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.9 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 186 barrels per day

Gas: 53,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 29/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 230 psi

Total Depth: 7,230 feet

Perforations: 4,660-7,226 feet

API No.: 42-239-33826

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2008

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.5 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 80 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 52/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 934 psi

Total Depth: 6,933 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,520 feet

Perforations: 6,084-6,105 feet

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33870

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 2092

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 2.7 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 116 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 45/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 734 psi

Total Depth: 6,530 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,826 feet

Perforations: 5,783-5,789 feet

Karnes CountyDistrict: 2

API No.: 42-255-36145

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,643 barrels per day

Gas: 1,738,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,141 psi

Total Depth: 18,185 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,162 feet

Perforations: 10,961-18,134 feet

API No.: 42-255-36146

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,803 barrels per day

Gas: 1,308,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 33/64 of an inch

Gas Lift:

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,158 psi

Total Depth: 18,329 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,013 feet

Perforations: 11,052-17,989 feet

API No.: 42-255-36147

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 3,113 barrels per day

Gas: 2,159,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None Reported

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: Not Reported

Total Depth: 18,097 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,074 feet

Perforations: 11,068-18,054 feet

API No.: 42-255-36148

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA)

Lease Name: Hons Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.6 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,833 barrels per day

Gas: 1,409,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,322 psi

Total Depth: 17,990 feet

Plug Back Depth: 17,967 feet

Perforations: 11,186-17,941 feet

API No.: 42-255-36317

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Pop Unit

Well No.: 11H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,417 barrels per day

Gas: 832,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 790 psi

Total Depth: 16,254 feet

Perforations: 11,004-16,184 feet

API No.: 42-255-36296

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,553.4 barrels per day

Gas: 1,326,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,186 psi

Total Depth: 17,111 feet

Perforations: 11,479-17,003 feet

API No.: 42-255-36295

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,840 barrels per day

Gas: 1,216,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,783 psi

Total Depth: 17,330 feet

Perforations: 11,334-17,207 feet

API No.: 42-255-36294

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342

Direction and Miles: 10.2 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,771 barrels per day

Gas: 1,136,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,145 psi

Total Depth: 17,317 feet

Perforations: 11,396-17,187 feet

API No.: 42-255-36293

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,388 barrels per day

Gas: 1,929,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,443 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 17,737 feet

Perforations: 11,334-17,611 feet

API No.: 42-255-36292

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,788 barrels per day

Gas: 1,191,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 26/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,017 psi

Total Depth: 17,592 feet

Perforations: 11,358-17,465 feet

API No.: 42-255-36291

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Coy City Ranch A Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: N. Allen, A-342

Direction and Miles: 10.3 miles S.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,629.6 barrels per day

Gas: 1,184,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 22/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,652 psi

Total Depth: 17,522 feet

Perforations: 11,313-17,387 feet

API No.: 42-255-36403

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Summit Discovery Res. II

Lease Name: Beicker

Well No.: 20H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: S A J Mays, A-212

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles S.E. of Coy City

Oil: 70.3 barrels per day

Gas: 84,300 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,250 psi

Total Depth: 14,338 feet

Perforations: 10,465-14,238 feet

Wharton CountyDistrict: 3

API No.: 42-481-35439

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Acock/Anaqua Operating

Lease Name: Daboval

Well No.: A 10

Field Name: Daboval (6,300)

Survey Name: ET RR Co, A-495

Direction and Miles: 5.3 miles S.E. of Hillje

Oil: 5 barrels per day

Gas: 2,260,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 14/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,965 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 2,020 psi

Total Depth: 7,400 feet

Perforations: 5,688-5,694 feet

