Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36637

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 15H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,832 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36639

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 17H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,818 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36638

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: BPX Operating

Lease Name: Crow A

Well No.: 16H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,781 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge

Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37

Acres: 704

API No.: 42-255-36613

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 4

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217

Acres: 792.56

API No.: 42-255-36612

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Willeke Unit A

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)

Total Depth: 17,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge

Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217

Acres: 792.56

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-00566

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Mrs. Fannie V.W. Heard

Well No.: 36

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)

Total Depth: 5,925 feet

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298

Acres: 1,222.50

Oil and gas completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35858

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop

Lease Name: Wess 4-Slgtr-ECRR (SA) B5

Well No.: B 5H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6

Direction and Miles: 3.22 miles N.E. of Runge

Oil: 1,050 barrels per day

Gas: 10,746,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,478 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 6,210 psi

Total Depth: 22,019 feet

Perforations: 13,790-21,859 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34088

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Vana-Smith (SA) Unit 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Toby, A-463

Direction and Miles: 2.81 miles S.W. of Moulton

Oil: 1,770 barrels per day

Gas: 2,125,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,494 psi

Total Depth: 21,663 feet

Perforations: 11,978-21,444 feet

API No.: 42-285-34089

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP

Lease Name: Vana-Smith (SA) Unit 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: T. Toby, A-463

Direction and Miles: 2.81 miles S.W. of Moulton

Oil: 1,584 barrels per day

Gas: 1,813,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,409 psi

Total Depth: 21,240 feet

Perforations: 11,968-21,077 feet

