Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36637
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 15H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,832 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36639
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 17H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,818 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36638
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: BPX Operating
Lease Name: Crow A
Well No.: 16H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,781 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.67 miles N.E. of Runge
Survey Name: A.B. Barrier, A-37
Acres: 704
API No.: 42-255-36613
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 4
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217
Acres: 792.56
API No.: 42-255-36612
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Willeke Unit A
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Sugarkane (Eagle Ford)
Total Depth: 17,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles N.W. of Runge
Survey Name: D. Nicodemus, A-217
Acres: 792.56
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-00566
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Mrs. Fannie V.W. Heard
Well No.: 36
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)
Total Depth: 5,925 feet
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298
Acres: 1,222.50
Oil and gas completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35858
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Equinor Texas Onshore Prop
Lease Name: Wess 4-Slgtr-ECRR (SA) B5
Well No.: B 5H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: C. Martinez, A-6
Direction and Miles: 3.22 miles N.E. of Runge
Oil: 1,050 barrels per day
Gas: 10,746,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 23/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,478 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 6,210 psi
Total Depth: 22,019 feet
Perforations: 13,790-21,859 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34088
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Vana-Smith (SA) Unit 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Toby, A-463
Direction and Miles: 2.81 miles S.W. of Moulton
Oil: 1,770 barrels per day
Gas: 2,125,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,494 psi
Total Depth: 21,663 feet
Perforations: 11,978-21,444 feet
API No.: 42-285-34089
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas LP
Lease Name: Vana-Smith (SA) Unit 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: T. Toby, A-463
Direction and Miles: 2.81 miles S.W. of Moulton
Oil: 1,584 barrels per day
Gas: 1,813,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 24/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,409 psi
Total Depth: 21,240 feet
Perforations: 11,968-21,077 feet
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.