Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34893
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 10
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639
Acres: 550.42
API No.: 42-123-34894
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 11
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639
Acres: 550.42
API No.: 42-123-34895
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 12
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639
Acres: 550.42
API No.: 42-123-34896
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 13
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639
Acres: 550.42
API No.: 42-123-34897
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 14
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639
Acres: 550.42
API No.: 42-123-34898
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Jansky Unit B
Well No.: 15
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639
Acres: 550.42
API No.: 42-123-34892
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Chumchal Unit
Well No.: 7L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450
Acres: 683.04
API No.: 42-123-34891
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Chumchal Unit
Well No.: 6L
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Yoakum
Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450
Acres: 683.04
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-31027
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Cirrus Production
Lease Name: Collins
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)
Total Depth: 7,450 feet
Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.W. of Elm Grove
Survey Name: F. George, A-197
Acres: 190.30
API No.: 42-149-33493
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Ramtex Energy
Lease Name: Ranger
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Total Depth: 14,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Ellinger
Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124
Acres: 2,143.42
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34211
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Caspian D
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 14 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517
Acres: 1,869.72
API No.: 42-177-34210
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Caspian C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 14 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517
Acres: 1,869.72
API No.: 42-177-34206
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mangrove H
Well No.: 8H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199
Acres: 1,865.38
API No.: 42-177-34205
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mangrove G
Well No.: 7H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199
Acres: 1,304.51
API No.: 42-177-34204
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mangrove F
Well No.: 6H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199
Acres: 1,304.51
API No.: 42-177-34203
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Mangrove E
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199
Acres: 1,304.51
API No.: 42-177-34209
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Atlantic C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 13,200 feet
Direction and Miles: 14 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517
Acres: 1,584.60
API No.: 42-177-33831
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Dingo-Platypus (SA) Unit 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 18.73 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J.H. Whitehurst, A-485
Acres: 1,181
API No.: 42-177-33830
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Dingo-Platypus (SA) Unit 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 18.73 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: J.H. Whitehurst, A-485
Acres: 1,181
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33763
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 1029
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Total Depth: 6,880 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Acres: 6,209.81
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36599
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW D
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: M.W. Potter, A-233
Acres: 644.97
API No.: 42-255-36598
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW C
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: M.W. Potter, A-233
Acres: 644.97
API No.: 42-255-36597
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW B
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: M.W. Potter, A-233
Acres: 644.97
API No.: 42-255-36596
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW A
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: M.W. Potter, A-233
Acres: 644.97
API No.: 42-255-36554
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Dodge Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N.E. of Hobson
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Acres: 735.94
API No.: 42-255-36553
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 13H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N.E. of Hobson
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Acres: 1,036.86
API No.: 42-255-36552
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: WBC Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 13,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N.E. of Hobson
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Acres: 1,036.86
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34124
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Nitro A-H and H Unit 2
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.76 miles N.E. of Moulton
Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9
Acres: 1,153.26
API No.: 42-285-34123
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Nitro A-H and H Unit 1
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.76 miles N.E. of Moulton
Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9
Acres: 1,153.26
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35453
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Inland Ocean
Lease Name: B and M Farms
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Phase Four
Total Depth: 11,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of El Campo
Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 17, A-214
Acres: 111.80
API No.: 42-481-34760
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: TMR Exploration
Lease Name: Weinheimer
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Alwan (Y-250)
Total Depth: 8,025 feet
Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles N.E. of El Campo
Survey Name: W. Vess, A-349
Acres: 1,017.33
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34637
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit B
Well No.: 6
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 470 barrels per day
Gas: 5,094,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 5,957 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,258 psi
Total Depth: 18,994 feet
Perforations: 13,331-18,879 feet
API No.: 42-123-34638
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit B
Well No.: 7
Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,174 barrels per day
Gas: 3,710,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,656 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 7,659 psi
Total Depth: 19,282 feet
Perforations: 13,380-19,169 feet
Goliad County
District: 2
API No.: 42-175-34262
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Charro Operating
Lease Name: Clarkson
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Tejas (Frio 4,800)
Survey Name: M. O’Donnell, A-30
Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles N.W. of Refugio
Oil: 0 barrels per day
Gas: 598,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 1,504 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 1,745 psi
Total Depth: 5,650 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,534 feet
Perforations: 4,771-4,779 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34069
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Zion C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: A.W. Hill, A-247
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Cheapside
Oil: 2,070 barrels per day
Gas: 3,500,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,183 psi
Total Depth: 16,949 feet
Perforations: 11,911-16,879 feet
API No.: 42-177-34068
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Zion B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: A.W. Hill, A-247
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Cheapside
Oil: 2,214 barrels per day
Gas: 4,237,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,102 psi
Total Depth: 16,859 feet
Perforations: 12,217-16,789 feet
API No.: 42-177-34067
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Zion A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: A.W. Hill, A-247
Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Cheapside
Oil: 2,015 barrels per day
Gas: 3,149,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,071 psi
Total Depth: 16,741 feet
Perforations: 12,173-16,671 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33652
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit
Well No.: 1059
Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)
Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59
Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt
Oil: 10 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 66/54 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 284 psi
Total Depth: 6,399 feet
Plug Back Depth: 6,070 feet
Perforations: 5,721-5,747 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35888
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,298 barrels per day
Gas: 1,010,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,858 psi
Total Depth: 17,776 feet
Perforations: 12,079-17,616 feet
API No.: 42-255-36316
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Pop Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,719 barrels per day
Gas: 1,085,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 827 psi
Total Depth: 16,176 feet
Perforations: 11,051-16,105 feet
API No.: 42-255-36315
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources
Lease Name: Pop Unit
Well No.: 9H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4
Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria
Oil: 1,413 barrels per day
Gas: 942,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 701 psi
Total Depth: 16,148 feet
Perforations: 11,006-16,084 feet
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34091
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Deedra-Lori (SA) Unit 4
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290
Direction and Miles: 2.52 miles S.W. of Shiner
Oil: 607 barrels per day
Gas: 2,626,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,429 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,752 psi
Total Depth: 21,392 feet
Perforations: 12,952-21,217 feet
API No.: 42-285-34090
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Deedra-Lori (SA) Unit 3
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290
Direction and Miles: 2.52 miles S.W. of Shiner
Oil: 859 barrels per day
Gas: 3,490,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,685 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 4,690 psi
Total Depth: 22,365 feet
Perforations: 13,039-21,908 feet
API No.: 42-285-34077
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Jeffery Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: M. Lewis, A-289
Direction and Miles: 1.79 miles S.E. of Moulton
Oil: 1,017 barrels per day
Gas: 1,130,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,518 psi
Total Depth: 19,431 feet
Perforations: 12,115-19,267 feet
API No.: 42-285-34076
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Jeffery Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: M. Lewis, A-289
Direction and Miles: 1.79 miles S.E. of Moulton
Oil: 1,402 barrels per day
Gas: 1,110,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,348 psi
Total Depth: 19,158 feet
Perforations: 11,904-18,993 feet
