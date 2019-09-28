Gushers and Dusters
Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34893

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 10

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639

Acres: 550.42

API No.: 42-123-34894

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 11

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639

Acres: 550.42

API No.: 42-123-34895

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 12

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639

Acres: 550.42

API No.: 42-123-34896

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 13

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639

Acres: 550.42

API No.: 42-123-34897

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 14

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639

Acres: 550.42

API No.: 42-123-34898

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Jansky Unit B

Well No.: 15

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 58, A-639

Acres: 550.42

API No.: 42-123-34892

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Chumchal Unit

Well No.: 7L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450

Acres: 683.04

API No.: 42-123-34891

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Chumchal Unit

Well No.: 6L

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.9 miles N.W. of Yoakum

Survey Name: SAandMG RR Co, A-450

Acres: 683.04

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-31027

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Cirrus Production

Lease Name: Collins

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk-3)

Total Depth: 7,450 feet

Direction and Miles: 1 mile S.W. of Elm Grove

Survey Name: F. George, A-197

Acres: 190.30

API No.: 42-149-33493

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Ramtex Energy

Lease Name: Ranger

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Total Depth: 14,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N. of Ellinger

Survey Name: W.O. Burnham, A-124

Acres: 2,143.42

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34211

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Caspian D

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 14 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517

Acres: 1,869.72

API No.: 42-177-34210

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Caspian C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 14 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517

Acres: 1,869.72

API No.: 42-177-34206

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mangrove H

Well No.: 8H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199

Acres: 1,865.38

API No.: 42-177-34205

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mangrove G

Well No.: 7H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199

Acres: 1,304.51

API No.: 42-177-34204

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mangrove F

Well No.: 6H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199

Acres: 1,304.51

API No.: 42-177-34203

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Mangrove E

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 11.5 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J. Dunbaugh, A-199

Acres: 1,304.51

API No.: 42-177-34209

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Atlantic C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 13,200 feet

Direction and Miles: 14 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Gray, A-517

Acres: 1,584.60

API No.: 42-177-33831

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Dingo-Platypus (SA) Unit 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 18.73 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J.H. Whitehurst, A-485

Acres: 1,181

API No.: 42-177-33830

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Dingo-Platypus (SA) Unit 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 18.73 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: J.H. Whitehurst, A-485

Acres: 1,181

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33763

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 1029

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Total Depth: 6,880 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.2 miles S.E. of Vanderbilt

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Acres: 6,209.81

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36599

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW D

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: M.W. Potter, A-233

Acres: 644.97

API No.: 42-255-36598

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW C

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: M.W. Potter, A-233

Acres: 644.97

API No.: 42-255-36597

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW B

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: M.W. Potter, A-233

Acres: 644.97

API No.: 42-255-36596

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Bailey B-C USW A

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 1.4 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: M.W. Potter, A-233

Acres: 644.97

API No.: 42-255-36554

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Dodge Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N.E. of Hobson

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Acres: 735.94

API No.: 42-255-36553

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 13H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N.E. of Hobson

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Acres: 1,036.86

API No.: 42-255-36552

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: WBC Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 13,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.1 miles N.E. of Hobson

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Acres: 1,036.86

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34124

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Nitro A-H and H Unit 2

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.76 miles N.E. of Moulton

Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9

Acres: 1,153.26

API No.: 42-285-34123

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Nitro A-H and H Unit 1

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.76 miles N.E. of Moulton

Survey Name: W. Chase, A-9

Acres: 1,153.26

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35453

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Inland Ocean

Lease Name: B and M Farms

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Phase Four

Total Depth: 11,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles N.W. of El Campo

Survey Name: IandGN RR Co, Section 17, A-214

Acres: 111.80

API No.: 42-481-34760

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: TMR Exploration

Lease Name: Weinheimer

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Alwan (Y-250)

Total Depth: 8,025 feet

Direction and Miles: 6.8 miles N.E. of El Campo

Survey Name: W. Vess, A-349

Acres: 1,017.33

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34637

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit B

Well No.: 6

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 470 barrels per day

Gas: 5,094,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 5,957 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,258 psi

Total Depth: 18,994 feet

Perforations: 13,331-18,879 feet

API No.: 42-123-34638

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit B

Well No.: 7

Field Name: De Witt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,174 barrels per day

Gas: 3,710,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 15/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,656 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 7,659 psi

Total Depth: 19,282 feet

Perforations: 13,380-19,169 feet

Goliad County

District: 2

API No.: 42-175-34262

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Charro Operating

Lease Name: Clarkson

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Tejas (Frio 4,800)

Survey Name: M. O’Donnell, A-30

Direction and Miles: 10.8 miles N.W. of Refugio

Oil: 0 barrels per day

Gas: 598,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 8/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 1,504 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 1,745 psi

Total Depth: 5,650 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,534 feet

Perforations: 4,771-4,779 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34069

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Zion C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: A.W. Hill, A-247

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Cheapside

Oil: 2,070 barrels per day

Gas: 3,500,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,183 psi

Total Depth: 16,949 feet

Perforations: 11,911-16,879 feet

API No.: 42-177-34068

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Zion B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: A.W. Hill, A-247

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Cheapside

Oil: 2,214 barrels per day

Gas: 4,237,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,102 psi

Total Depth: 16,859 feet

Perforations: 12,217-16,789 feet

API No.: 42-177-34067

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Zion A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: A.W. Hill, A-247

Direction and Miles: 4.7 miles S.W. of Cheapside

Oil: 2,015 barrels per day

Gas: 3,149,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 34/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,071 psi

Total Depth: 16,741 feet

Perforations: 12,173-16,671 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33652

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: West Ranch (41-A/98-A Cons) Unit

Well No.: 1059

Field Name: West Ranch (41-A and 98-A Cons.)

Survey Name: R. Musquiz, A-59

Direction and Miles: 1.8 miles S.W. of Vanderbilt

Oil: 10 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 66/54 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 284 psi

Total Depth: 6,399 feet

Plug Back Depth: 6,070 feet

Perforations: 5,721-5,747 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35888

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,298 barrels per day

Gas: 1,010,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 21/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,858 psi

Total Depth: 17,776 feet

Perforations: 12,079-17,616 feet

API No.: 42-255-36316

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Pop Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,719 barrels per day

Gas: 1,085,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 827 psi

Total Depth: 16,176 feet

Perforations: 11,051-16,105 feet

API No.: 42-255-36315

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources

Lease Name: Pop Unit

Well No.: 9H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. A. Hernandez, A-4

Direction and Miles: 1.9 miles N.W. of Panna Maria

Oil: 1,413 barrels per day

Gas: 942,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 701 psi

Total Depth: 16,148 feet

Perforations: 11,006-16,084 feet

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34091

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Deedra-Lori (SA) Unit 4

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290

Direction and Miles: 2.52 miles S.W. of Shiner

Oil: 607 barrels per day

Gas: 2,626,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,429 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,752 psi

Total Depth: 21,392 feet

Perforations: 12,952-21,217 feet

API No.: 42-285-34090

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Deedra-Lori (SA) Unit 3

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Lavaca CSL, A-290

Direction and Miles: 2.52 miles S.W. of Shiner

Oil: 859 barrels per day

Gas: 3,490,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,685 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 4,690 psi

Total Depth: 22,365 feet

Perforations: 13,039-21,908 feet

API No.: 42-285-34077

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Jeffery Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: M. Lewis, A-289

Direction and Miles: 1.79 miles S.E. of Moulton

Oil: 1,017 barrels per day

Gas: 1,130,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,518 psi

Total Depth: 19,431 feet

Perforations: 12,115-19,267 feet

API No.: 42-285-34076

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Jeffery Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: M. Lewis, A-289

Direction and Miles: 1.79 miles S.E. of Moulton

Oil: 1,402 barrels per day

Gas: 1,110,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,348 psi

Total Depth: 19,158 feet

Perforations: 11,904-18,993 feet

Tags

