Gushers and Dusters

Victoria Advocate illustration; stock image

Location reports

Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.

Bee County

District: 2

API No.: 42-025-33999

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Dynamic Production

Lease Name: Fox

Well No.: 3

Field Name: Blanconia, South

Total Depth: 5,300 feet

Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles S.E. of Refugio

Survey Name: M. O’Donnell, A-50

Acres: 525

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34870

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722

Acres: 343.26

API No.: 42-123-34869

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722

Acres: 343.26

API No.: 42-123-34868

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 8

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722

Acres: 343.26

API No.: 42-123-34867

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 7

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722

Acres: 343.26

API No.: 42-123-34872

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Turbo Unit A

Well No.: 6

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 17,000 feet

Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722

Acres: 343.26

API No.: 42-123-32211

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Fletcher Operating

Lease Name: Buch Gas Unit

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Warmsley, S.W. (Slick 7,200)

Total Depth: 9,654 feet

Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Nordheim

Survey Name: S. Prather, A-385

Acres: 382.78

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34184

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Cannonade Springs Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 5.44 miles S.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: F. Taylor, A-71

Acres: 332.03

API No.: 42-177-34182

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Stag Hunter

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7

Acres: 676.87

API No.: 42-177-34181

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Stag Hunter

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 14,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales

Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7

Acres: 676.87

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-36550

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating

Lease Name: Silverchair Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,500 feet

Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64

Acres: 406.57

API No.: 42-255-35542

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Teal Operating

Lease Name: Julie Beck

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Total Depth: 12,420 feet

Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles S.E. of Fashing

Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168

Acres: 1,058.36

Lavaca County

District: 2

API No.: 42-285-34122

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Trio Consulting and Management

Lease Name: Byrd

Well No.: 1

Field Name: Conquistador

Total Depth: 11,100 feet

Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S. of Hallettsville

Survey Name: J. Hall, A-214

Acres: 40

Oil and Gas Completion

Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.

DeWitt County

District: 2

API No.: 42-123-34636

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Saunders Unit B

Well No.: 5

Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)

Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577

Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown

Oil: 1,274 barrels per day

Gas: 3,838,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 6,429 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 8,258 psi

Total Depth: 19,223 feet

Perforations: 13,542-19,104 feet

API No.: 42-123-34743

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Immenhauser A

Well No.: 14H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J. Ross, A-413

Direction and Miles: 2.69 miles S.E. of Westhoff

Oil: 981 barrels per day

Gas: 1,681,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,440 psi

Total Depth: 18,946 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,883 feet

Perforations: 15,516-18,742 feet

API No.: 42-123-34724

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Devon Energy Production

Lease Name: Muir A

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20

Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete

Oil: 2,157 barrels per day

Gas: 5,467,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 5,644 psi

Total Depth: 18,636 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,576 feet

Perforations: 13,135-18,457 feet

Fayette County

District: 3

API No.: 42-149-33455

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Wilson Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: J. Townsend, A-303

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N. of Fayetteville

Oil: 278 barrels per day

Gas: 9,336,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,848 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,915 psi

Total Depth: 21,817 feet

Plug Back Depth: 21,520 feet

Perforations: 13,434-21,655 feet

API No.: 42-149-33457

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Geosouthern Operating II

Lease Name: Carter Unit

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)

Survey Name: J. Townsend, A-303

Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Fayetteville

Oil: 265 barrels per day

Gas: 10,296,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Tubing Pressure: 4,649 psi

Shut In Well Pressure: 5,915 psi

Total Depth: 21,465 feet

Plug Back Depth: 21,291 feet

Perforations: 13,520-21,291 feet

Gonzales County

District: 1

API No.: 42-177-34022

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 109

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 576 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 18,757 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,651 feet

Perforations: 12,190-18,651 feet

API No.: 42-177-34028

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas

Lease Name: Adele Dubose

Well No.: 108

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)

Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266

Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff

Oil: 588 barrels per day

Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 0 psi

Total Depth: 18,925 feet

Plug Back Depth: 18,912 feet

Perforations: 12,205-18,801 feet

Jackson County

District: 2

API No.: 42-239-33916

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Niebuhr-Eversberg

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Ganado, West (4,700 Zone)

Survey Name: Wm. Menefee, A-53

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles S.W. of Ganado

Oil: 315 barrels per day

Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 180 psi

Total Depth: 7,316 feet

Perforations: 5,301-7,316 feet

Karnes County

District: 2

API No.: 42-255-35891

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 9

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,953 barrels per day

Gas: 1,474,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,840 psi

Total Depth: 18,953 feet

Perforations: 11,888-18,841 feet

API No.: 42-255-35892

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 10

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 1,687 barrels per day

Gas: 1,559,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,155 psi

Total Depth: 18,430 feet

Perforations: 11,622-18,319 feet

API No.: 42-255-35893

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Burlington Resources O and G

Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A

Well No.: 11

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416

Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto

Oil: 2,101 barrels per day

Gas: 1,523,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 4,809 psi

Total Depth: 18,680 feet

Perforations: 11,860-18,568 feet

API No.: 42-255-36210

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: Berdie Unit

Well No.: 18H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,320 barrels per day

Gas: 1,006,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,541 psi

Total Depth: 15,641 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,618 feet

Perforations: 10,965-15,593 feet

API No.: 42-255-36209

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: Berdie Unit

Well No.: 12H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,504 barrels per day

Gas: 1,116,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 240 psi

Total Depth: 16,005 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,982 feet

Perforations: 11,034-15,956 feet

API No.: 42-255-36208

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.

Lease Name: Berdie Unit

Well No.: 10H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,452 barrels per day

Gas: 1,106,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,810 psi

Total Depth: 15,652 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,629 feet

Perforations: 10,972-15,603 feet

API No.: 42-255-36231

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 1,187 barrels per day

Gas: 632,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 865 psi

Total Depth: 18,810 feet

Perforations: 10,331-14,304 feet

API No.: 42-255-36234

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit

Well No.: 5H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 1,751 barrels per day

Gas: 887,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 833 psi

Total Depth: 19,276 feet

Perforations: 10,245-19,191 feet

API No.: 42-255-36233

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit

Well No.: 4H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 2,027 barrels per day

Gas: 1,087,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 903 psi

Total Depth: 19,307 feet

Perforations: 10,344-19,214 feet

API No.: 42-255-36232

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City

Oil: 1,382 barrels per day

Gas: 726,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 938 psi

Total Depth: 19,128 feet

Perforations: 10,290-19,057 feet

API No.: 42-255-36255

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Chinstrap B

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Hunter, A-137

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 996 barrels per day

Gas: 1,042,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 618 psi

Total Depth: 19,757 feet

Perforations: 10,733-19,649 feet

API No.: 42-255-36256

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: EOG Resources Inc.

Lease Name: Chinstrap C

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: W. Hunter, A-137

Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,471 barrels per day

Gas: 1,511,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 808 psi

Total Depth: 16,665 feet

Perforations: 10,796-16,594 feet

API No.: 42-255-36188

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Lamza A

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349

Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles N.E. of Gillett

Oil: 1,178 barrels per day

Gas: 886,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 300 psi

Total Depth: 15,304 feet

Plug Back Depth: 15,004 feet

Perforations: 8,790-14,957 feet

API No.: 42-255-36110

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit

Well No.: 3H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286

Direction and Miles: 16.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,882 barrels per day

Gas: 1,531,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,000 psi

Total Depth: 13,305 feet

Plug Back Depth: 13,255 feet

Perforations: 10,861-13,147 feet

API No.: 42-255-36042

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford

Lease Name: Shipman Unit A

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19

Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City

Oil: 1,885 barrels per day

Gas: 1,203,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi

Total Depth: 18,190 feet

Perforations: 10,550-18,076 feet

API No.: 42-255-36297

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hardy Unit AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.38 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 2,082 barrels per day

Gas: 2,259,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,666 psi

Total Depth: 17,791 feet

Perforations: 10,869-17,265 feet

API No.: 42-255-36298

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Hardy Unit AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10

Direction and Miles: 5.38 miles N.W. of Karnes City

Oil: 1,951 barrels per day

Gas: 2,169,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,538 psi

Total Depth: 18,104 feet

Perforations: 10,915-17,676 feet

API No.: 42-255-36306

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Moczygemba Jauer Unit AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles S.E. of Falls City

Oil: 2,192 barrels per day

Gas: 2,785,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,736 psi

Total Depth: 18,043 feet

Perforations: 10,877-17,773 feet

API No.: 42-255-36307

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Moczygemba Jauer Unit AC

Well No.: 2H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles S.E. of Falls City

Oil: 2,424 barrels per day

Gas: 2,256,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 3,630 psi

Total Depth: 18,286 feet

Perforations: 10,847-18,124 feet

API No.: 42-255-36308

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Moczygemba-Jauer-Pollok PSA AC

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles S.E. of Falls City

Oil: 1,927 barrels per day

Gas: 2,211,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,307 psi

Total Depth: 18,187 feet

Perforations: 10,963-18,042 feet

API No.: 42-255-36309

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Marathon Oil EF

Lease Name: Moczygemba-Jauer-Pollok PSA

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)

Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5

Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles S.E. of Falls City

Oil: 3,196 barrels per day

Gas: 1,468,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 2,402 psi

Total Depth: 18,443 feet

Perforations: 11,075-18,375 feet

Refugio County

District: 2

API No.: 42-391-01473

Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Thomas O’Connor “A”

Well No.: 57

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,400 Sand)

Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 5, A-396

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 79 barrels per day

Gas: 21,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 160 psi

Total Depth: 5,950 feet

Plug Back Depth: 5,544 feet

Perforations: 5,484-5,494 feet

API No.: 42-391-33207

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Clement Heard 41

Well No.: 41H

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)

Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324

Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 38 barrels per day

Gas: 98,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 222 psi

Total Depth: 6,746 feet

Perforations: 4,834-6,746 feet

API No.: 42-391-33203

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Hilcorp Energy

Lease Name: Mrs. Fannie V.W. Heard

Well No.: 127H

Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)

Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298

Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles N.E. of Refugio

Oil: 406 barrels per day

Gas: 102,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 280 psi

Total Depth: 6,113 feet

Perforations: 4,706-6,113 feet

API No.: 42-391-33202

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: T-C Oil

Lease Name: O’Connor

Well No.: 81H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24

Direction and Miles: 8.38 miles W. of Tivoli

Oil: 501 barrels per day

Gas: 100,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1-3/4 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 85 psi

Total Depth: 7,062 feet

Perforations: 5,153-7,062 feet

Victoria County

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34115

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: Buhler-Schovajsa

Well No.: 1H

Field Name: Placedo

Survey Name: W. Rupley, A-290

Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles S.E. of Placedo

Oil: 117.8 barrels per day

Gas: 34,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch

Gas Lift: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Total Depth: 7,567 feet

Perforations: 5,549-7,567 feet

API No.: 42-469-34430

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 212H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255

Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles S.W. of Bloomington

Oil: 53.4 barrels per day

Gas: 97,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 185 psi

Total Depth: 6,524 feet

Perforations: 5,072-6,524 feet

API No.: 42-469-34413

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 208H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255

Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles S.W. of Bloomington

Oil: 441 barrels per day

Gas: 234,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 1 of an inch

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 160 psi

Total Depth: 6,701 feet

Perforations: 5,174-6,701 feet

District: 2

API No.: 42-469-34368

Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal

Operator: Frostwood Energy

Lease Name: McFaddin

Well No.: 197H

Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)

Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255

Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles S.W. of Bloomington

Oil: 1,750 barrels per day

Gas: 500,000 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: None

Pumping: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 280 psi

Total Depth: 7,162 feet

Perforations: 5,159-7,162 feet

Wharton County

District: 3

API No.: 42-481-35440

Well Classification: Field Development

Operator: Viceroy Petroleum

Lease Name: Gary

Well No.: 1901

Field Name: Boling (Segment A)

Survey Name: S.F. Austin, Section 6, A-2

Direction and Miles: 1 mile N.E. of Boling

Oil: 19 barrels per day

Gas: 0 cubic feet per day

Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch

Flowing: Yes

Tubing Pressure: 100 psi

Shut In Well Pressure:

Total Depth: 3,129 feet

Plug Back Depth: 3,125 feet

Perforations: 2,876-2,885 feet

