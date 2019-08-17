Editor’s Note: Gushers and Dusters is compiled from reports filed by oil and gas operators with the Texas Railroad Commission in Austin. The Advocate does not independently verify the information reported.
Location reports
Recent location reports for the Advocate readership area.
Bee County
District: 2
API No.: 42-025-33999
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Dynamic Production
Lease Name: Fox
Well No.: 3
Field Name: Blanconia, South
Total Depth: 5,300 feet
Direction and Miles: 12.1 miles S.E. of Refugio
Survey Name: M. O’Donnell, A-50
Acres: 525
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34870
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722
Acres: 343.26
API No.: 42-123-34869
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722
Acres: 343.26
API No.: 42-123-34868
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 8
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722
Acres: 343.26
API No.: 42-123-34867
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 7
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722
Acres: 343.26
API No.: 42-123-34872
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Turbo Unit A
Well No.: 6
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 17,000 feet
Direction and Miles: 9.2 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 18, A-722
Acres: 343.26
API No.: 42-123-32211
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Fletcher Operating
Lease Name: Buch Gas Unit
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Warmsley, S.W. (Slick 7,200)
Total Depth: 9,654 feet
Direction and Miles: 2 miles S.E. of Nordheim
Survey Name: S. Prather, A-385
Acres: 382.78
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34184
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Cannonade Springs Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 5.44 miles S.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: F. Taylor, A-71
Acres: 332.03
API No.: 42-177-34182
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Stag Hunter
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7
Acres: 676.87
API No.: 42-177-34181
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Penn Virginia Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Stag Hunter
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 14,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 18.38 miles N.E. of Gonzales
Survey Name: D. Burket, A-7
Acres: 676.87
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-36550
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Magnolia Oil and Gas Operating
Lease Name: Silverchair Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,500 feet
Direction and Miles: 13.3 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Survey Name: F. Carillo, Section 8, A-64
Acres: 406.57
API No.: 42-255-35542
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Teal Operating
Lease Name: Julie Beck
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Total Depth: 12,420 feet
Direction and Miles: 3.7 miles S.E. of Fashing
Survey Name: Karnes CSL, Section 603, A-168
Acres: 1,058.36
Lavaca County
District: 2
API No.: 42-285-34122
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Trio Consulting and Management
Lease Name: Byrd
Well No.: 1
Field Name: Conquistador
Total Depth: 11,100 feet
Direction and Miles: 8.4 miles S. of Hallettsville
Survey Name: J. Hall, A-214
Acres: 40
Oil and Gas Completion
Recent oil and gas completions for the Advocate readership area.
DeWitt County
District: 2
API No.: 42-123-34636
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Saunders Unit B
Well No.: 5
Field Name: DeWitt (Eagle Ford Shale)
Survey Name: I RR Co, Section 42, A-577
Direction and Miles: 7.5 miles N.W. of Yorktown
Oil: 1,274 barrels per day
Gas: 3,838,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 10/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 6,429 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 8,258 psi
Total Depth: 19,223 feet
Perforations: 13,542-19,104 feet
API No.: 42-123-34743
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Immenhauser A
Well No.: 14H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J. Ross, A-413
Direction and Miles: 2.69 miles S.E. of Westhoff
Oil: 981 barrels per day
Gas: 1,681,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,440 psi
Total Depth: 18,946 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,883 feet
Perforations: 15,516-18,742 feet
API No.: 42-123-34724
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Devon Energy Production
Lease Name: Muir A
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: C. Fulcher, A-20
Direction and Miles: 3.62 miles S.W. of Concrete
Oil: 2,157 barrels per day
Gas: 5,467,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 20/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 5,644 psi
Total Depth: 18,636 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,576 feet
Perforations: 13,135-18,457 feet
Fayette County
District: 3
API No.: 42-149-33455
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Wilson Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: J. Townsend, A-303
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N. of Fayetteville
Oil: 278 barrels per day
Gas: 9,336,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,848 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,915 psi
Total Depth: 21,817 feet
Plug Back Depth: 21,520 feet
Perforations: 13,434-21,655 feet
API No.: 42-149-33457
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Geosouthern Operating II
Lease Name: Carter Unit
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Giddings (Austin Chalk, Gas)
Survey Name: J. Townsend, A-303
Direction and Miles: 3.1 miles N.E. of Fayetteville
Oil: 265 barrels per day
Gas: 10,296,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Tubing Pressure: 4,649 psi
Shut In Well Pressure: 5,915 psi
Total Depth: 21,465 feet
Plug Back Depth: 21,291 feet
Perforations: 13,520-21,291 feet
Gonzales County
District: 1
API No.: 42-177-34022
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 109
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 576 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 18,757 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,651 feet
Perforations: 12,190-18,651 feet
API No.: 42-177-34028
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Verdun Oil and Gas
Lease Name: Adele Dubose
Well No.: 108
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-1)
Survey Name: J. Humphrey, A-266
Direction and Miles: 7 miles S.W. of Westhoff
Oil: 588 barrels per day
Gas: 600,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 0 psi
Total Depth: 18,925 feet
Plug Back Depth: 18,912 feet
Perforations: 12,205-18,801 feet
Jackson County
District: 2
API No.: 42-239-33916
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Niebuhr-Eversberg
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Ganado, West (4,700 Zone)
Survey Name: Wm. Menefee, A-53
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles S.W. of Ganado
Oil: 315 barrels per day
Gas: 245,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 180 psi
Total Depth: 7,316 feet
Perforations: 5,301-7,316 feet
Karnes County
District: 2
API No.: 42-255-35891
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 9
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,953 barrels per day
Gas: 1,474,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 19/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,840 psi
Total Depth: 18,953 feet
Perforations: 11,888-18,841 feet
API No.: 42-255-35892
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 10
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 1,687 barrels per day
Gas: 1,559,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 46/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,155 psi
Total Depth: 18,430 feet
Perforations: 11,622-18,319 feet
API No.: 42-255-35893
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Burlington Resources O and G
Lease Name: Metz Ranch Unit A
Well No.: 11
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: J.A. King, A-416
Direction and Miles: 1.1 miles N.E. of Ecleto
Oil: 2,101 barrels per day
Gas: 1,523,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 16/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 4,809 psi
Total Depth: 18,680 feet
Perforations: 11,860-18,568 feet
API No.: 42-255-36210
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: Berdie Unit
Well No.: 18H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,320 barrels per day
Gas: 1,006,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,541 psi
Total Depth: 15,641 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,618 feet
Perforations: 10,965-15,593 feet
API No.: 42-255-36209
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: Berdie Unit
Well No.: 12H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,504 barrels per day
Gas: 1,116,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 240 psi
Total Depth: 16,005 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,982 feet
Perforations: 11,034-15,956 feet
API No.: 42-255-36208
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EnCana Oil and Gas (USA) Inc.
Lease Name: Berdie Unit
Well No.: 10H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 6.1 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,452 barrels per day
Gas: 1,106,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,810 psi
Total Depth: 15,652 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,629 feet
Perforations: 10,972-15,603 feet
API No.: 42-255-36231
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 1,187 barrels per day
Gas: 632,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 38/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 865 psi
Total Depth: 18,810 feet
Perforations: 10,331-14,304 feet
API No.: 42-255-36234
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit
Well No.: 5H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 1,751 barrels per day
Gas: 887,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 833 psi
Total Depth: 19,276 feet
Perforations: 10,245-19,191 feet
API No.: 42-255-36233
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit
Well No.: 4H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 2,027 barrels per day
Gas: 1,087,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 50/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 903 psi
Total Depth: 19,307 feet
Perforations: 10,344-19,214 feet
API No.: 42-255-36232
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Szalwinski Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Direction and Miles: 1.5 miles N.E. of Falls City
Oil: 1,382 barrels per day
Gas: 726,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 40/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 938 psi
Total Depth: 19,128 feet
Perforations: 10,290-19,057 feet
API No.: 42-255-36255
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Chinstrap B
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Hunter, A-137
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 996 barrels per day
Gas: 1,042,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 618 psi
Total Depth: 19,757 feet
Perforations: 10,733-19,649 feet
API No.: 42-255-36256
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: EOG Resources Inc.
Lease Name: Chinstrap C
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: W. Hunter, A-137
Direction and Miles: 2.4 miles S.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,471 barrels per day
Gas: 1,511,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 62/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 808 psi
Total Depth: 16,665 feet
Perforations: 10,796-16,594 feet
API No.: 42-255-36188
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Lamza A
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: A.C. Holmes, A-349
Direction and Miles: 2.6 miles N.E. of Gillett
Oil: 1,178 barrels per day
Gas: 886,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 300 psi
Total Depth: 15,304 feet
Plug Back Depth: 15,004 feet
Perforations: 8,790-14,957 feet
API No.: 42-255-36110
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Wiatrek Unit
Well No.: 3H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G. Voss, A-286
Direction and Miles: 16.2 miles N.E. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,882 barrels per day
Gas: 1,531,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 18/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,000 psi
Total Depth: 13,305 feet
Plug Back Depth: 13,255 feet
Perforations: 10,861-13,147 feet
API No.: 42-255-36042
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Inpex Eagle Ford
Lease Name: Shipman Unit A
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: G.C. Arnett, Section 117, A-19
Direction and Miles: 7.3 miles S.W. of Falls City
Oil: 1,885 barrels per day
Gas: 1,203,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 1,350 psi
Total Depth: 18,190 feet
Perforations: 10,550-18,076 feet
API No.: 42-255-36297
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hardy Unit AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.38 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 2,082 barrels per day
Gas: 2,259,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,666 psi
Total Depth: 17,791 feet
Perforations: 10,869-17,265 feet
API No.: 42-255-36298
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Hardy Unit AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: D.E. Seguin, A-10
Direction and Miles: 5.38 miles N.W. of Karnes City
Oil: 1,951 barrels per day
Gas: 2,169,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,538 psi
Total Depth: 18,104 feet
Perforations: 10,915-17,676 feet
API No.: 42-255-36306
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Moczygemba Jauer Unit AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles S.E. of Falls City
Oil: 2,192 barrels per day
Gas: 2,785,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,736 psi
Total Depth: 18,043 feet
Perforations: 10,877-17,773 feet
API No.: 42-255-36307
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Moczygemba Jauer Unit AC
Well No.: 2H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles S.E. of Falls City
Oil: 2,424 barrels per day
Gas: 2,256,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 3,630 psi
Total Depth: 18,286 feet
Perforations: 10,847-18,124 feet
API No.: 42-255-36308
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Moczygemba-Jauer-Pollok PSA AC
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Sugarkane (Austin Chalk)
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles S.E. of Falls City
Oil: 1,927 barrels per day
Gas: 2,211,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 30/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,307 psi
Total Depth: 18,187 feet
Perforations: 10,963-18,042 feet
API No.: 42-255-36309
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Marathon Oil EF
Lease Name: Moczygemba-Jauer-Pollok PSA
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Eagleville (Eagle Ford-2)
Survey Name: Hrs. L. Menchaca, A-5
Direction and Miles: 4.1 miles S.E. of Falls City
Oil: 3,196 barrels per day
Gas: 1,468,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 2,402 psi
Total Depth: 18,443 feet
Perforations: 11,075-18,375 feet
Refugio County
District: 2
API No.: 42-391-01473
Well Classification: Field Development and Recompletion
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Thomas O’Connor “A”
Well No.: 57
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (5,400 Sand)
Survey Name: J.M. Swisher, Section 5, A-396
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 79 barrels per day
Gas: 21,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 32/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 160 psi
Total Depth: 5,950 feet
Plug Back Depth: 5,544 feet
Perforations: 5,484-5,494 feet
API No.: 42-391-33207
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Clement Heard 41
Well No.: 41H
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)
Survey Name: M.J. Ximenes, A-324
Direction and Miles: 9 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 38 barrels per day
Gas: 98,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 48/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 222 psi
Total Depth: 6,746 feet
Perforations: 4,834-6,746 feet
API No.: 42-391-33203
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Hilcorp Energy
Lease Name: Mrs. Fannie V.W. Heard
Well No.: 127H
Field Name: Tom O’Connor (4,500 Greta Mass.)
Survey Name: T.H. Webb, A-298
Direction and Miles: 10.4 miles N.E. of Refugio
Oil: 406 barrels per day
Gas: 102,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 28/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 280 psi
Total Depth: 6,113 feet
Perforations: 4,706-6,113 feet
API No.: 42-391-33202
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: T-C Oil
Lease Name: O’Connor
Well No.: 81H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: J. Dunn, A-24
Direction and Miles: 8.38 miles W. of Tivoli
Oil: 501 barrels per day
Gas: 100,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1-3/4 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 85 psi
Total Depth: 7,062 feet
Perforations: 5,153-7,062 feet
Victoria County
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34115
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: Buhler-Schovajsa
Well No.: 1H
Field Name: Placedo
Survey Name: W. Rupley, A-290
Direction and Miles: 0.8 miles S.E. of Placedo
Oil: 117.8 barrels per day
Gas: 34,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 56/64 of an inch
Gas Lift: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Total Depth: 7,567 feet
Perforations: 5,549-7,567 feet
API No.: 42-469-34430
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 212H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255
Direction and Miles: 9.7 miles S.W. of Bloomington
Oil: 53.4 barrels per day
Gas: 97,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 54/64 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 185 psi
Total Depth: 6,524 feet
Perforations: 5,072-6,524 feet
API No.: 42-469-34413
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 208H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255
Direction and Miles: 10.5 miles S.W. of Bloomington
Oil: 441 barrels per day
Gas: 234,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 1 of an inch
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 160 psi
Total Depth: 6,701 feet
Perforations: 5,174-6,701 feet
District: 2
API No.: 42-469-34368
Well Classification: Field Development and Horizontal
Operator: Frostwood Energy
Lease Name: McFaddin
Well No.: 197H
Field Name: McFaddin (4,400)
Survey Name: F. Lewers, A-255
Direction and Miles: 9.8 miles S.W. of Bloomington
Oil: 1,750 barrels per day
Gas: 500,000 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: None
Pumping: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 280 psi
Total Depth: 7,162 feet
Perforations: 5,159-7,162 feet
Wharton County
District: 3
API No.: 42-481-35440
Well Classification: Field Development
Operator: Viceroy Petroleum
Lease Name: Gary
Well No.: 1901
Field Name: Boling (Segment A)
Survey Name: S.F. Austin, Section 6, A-2
Direction and Miles: 1 mile N.E. of Boling
Oil: 19 barrels per day
Gas: 0 cubic feet per day
Choke Size: 12/64 of an inch
Flowing: Yes
Tubing Pressure: 100 psi
Shut In Well Pressure:
Total Depth: 3,129 feet
Plug Back Depth: 3,125 feet
Perforations: 2,876-2,885 feet
