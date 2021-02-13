H-E-B locations in the Crossroads will be limiting their store hours Monday because of icy conditions,.
Stores in Corpus Christi and surrounding areas will be open from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday, according to a H-E-B news release.
Company leaders will be monitoring local conditions and may adjust hours should severe winter conditions continue, according to the news release.
